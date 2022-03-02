Greyhounds topple West Caldwell in state quarterfinals

Soon after the lead change, McCreary returned, and with the momentum shift in place, North Surry completed an 18-3 run with a layup by Cam Taylor (11 points) to make it 38-30 with 1:41 left in the half. At halftime, the Greyhounds held a 10-point lead at 44-34.

During the stretch, the Greyhounds outrebounded the Warriors 7-2 with seven of the 18 points coming on offensive rebounds.

“That’s a tough, scappy team,” said North Surry head coach Tyler Bentley of the Warriors. “And I knew if we just kept grinding, we’d get some easy buckets, if we’d crash the boards. I give credit to the guys on the floor and on the bench. We fought for 32 minutes, and it wasn’t easy.”

Anderson expressed some disappointment that his team didn’t do some of the things it had done in earlier rounds.

“We didn’t cut off driving lanes or close out on shooters like we wanted to,” Anderson said. “So, we’re not happy with the way we played, but we’re happy with the way the season ended for us, as far as the streak and winning the conference championship.”