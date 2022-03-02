Greyhounds topple West Caldwell in state quarterfinals

MOUNT AIRY — The West Caldwell boys basketball team’s magical turnaround from 0-5 to a deep playoff run came to an end Tuesday night at Ron King Gymnasium.
North Surry High turned around a five-point deficit in the second quarter and sprinted past the visiting Warriors 84-73 in the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs.
The victory by the West Region’s No. 4 seed moved the Greyhounds (23-4) into Saturday’s West final, when they will take on No. 6 Jay M. Robinson (26-3), which advanced thanks to a 49-45 win over No. 7 Monroe on Tuesday. The contest will be held at Grimsley High School in Greensboro beginning at 2 p.m.
Ninth-seeded West Caldwell (21-10), which took out the West Region’s top seed R-S Central on Saturday and was looking to reach its first West final since 2010, appeared to withstand the game’s initial momentum from a highly-energetic crowd that filled the gym 40 minutes before the tipoff.
After the Greyhounds hit three 3-pointers early and took a 9-5 lead, the Warriors were able to counter with a transition game and led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The trend continued into the second quarter as Truitt McKinney finished off a fast break with a layup and JaKobe Hood (15 points) spotted up for a 25-footer. The highlight of the night came at the 6:08 mark of the quarter when a fast break led to a missed layup by Hood, which was followed up emphatically with a dunk by KayVin Felder (12 points) to give West Caldwell its largest lead at 25-20.
Things looked especially bleak for the Greyhounds on the next possession when leading scorer James McCreary crumpled to the floor after taking a shot above the eye. With its leader off the court, North Surry soon turned the game around with a sequence that lasted a minute. A foul sent Jahreece Lynch (19 points) to the free-throw line with 5:18 left. After making the first, Lynch missed the second, but Kolby Watson grabbed the rebound and fed it back to Lynch, who drilled a 3 from the left wing to cut the deficit.
On the Warriors’ ensuing trip, Hood was called for traveling while setting up a shot. Hood’s response to the call was met with a technical foul. Reece hit both free throws with 4:18 left in the half to make it 26-25, and it was the game’s final lead change.
The emotions of the game were felt from the stands and on the floor throughout the game. Hood’s technical was the first of three issued to players, which had several heated moments of chatter between the competitors. It also led to the ejection of two fans from behind the Warriors’ bench in the fourth quarter.
Overall, Warriors head coach Billy Anderson felt his team handled the emotions of the crowd well.
“It’s probably the worst place I’ve ever been in my life,” said Anderson. “Just from hospitality to doggone fans cussing in my ear to, you know, fans threatening us. I’ve not ever been anywhere like this before.”
Soon after the lead change, McCreary returned, and with the momentum shift in place, North Surry completed an 18-3 run with a layup by Cam Taylor (11 points) to make it 38-30 with 1:41 left in the half. At halftime, the Greyhounds held a 10-point lead at 44-34.
During the stretch, the Greyhounds outrebounded the Warriors 7-2 with seven of the 18 points coming on offensive rebounds.
“That’s a tough, scappy team,” said North Surry head coach Tyler Bentley of the Warriors. “And I knew if we just kept grinding, we’d get some easy buckets, if we’d crash the boards. I give credit to the guys on the floor and on the bench. We fought for 32 minutes, and it wasn’t easy.”
Anderson expressed some disappointment that his team didn’t do some of the things it had done in earlier rounds.
“We didn’t cut off driving lanes or close out on shooters like we wanted to,” Anderson said. “So, we’re not happy with the way we played, but we’re happy with the way the season ended for us, as far as the streak and winning the conference championship.”
Any chance at a possible comeback was squelched early by McCreary. He started the second half with a 3 from above the circle. Jordan Patterson answered with a pullup jumper and a putback from Malek Patterson got West Caldwell within 48-40. But a backcourt steal from Watson turned into a McCreary layup, and from there, the bandaged one caught fire. McCreary went on to stroke four 3s as part of an 18-point third quarter. An end-to-end steal and layup from Watson pushed the lead to 21 late in the quarter.
“He doesn’t need motivation,” said Bentley of McCreary’s return from the injury. “But honestly, when he went out and came back, he was stronger. That’s who he is; he is an ultimate competitor.”
McCreary finished the night with 31 points, all coming in the first three quarters.
“He got off two quick ones there in the beginning of the (second) half because we didn’t do what we supposed to do with him,” Anderson said. “Anytime a good player like that gets two shots, he gets in a groove, it’s hard to mess with him. He’s a good player.”
North Surry led by as many as 25 before Malek Patterson led a late charge. Hobbled by a turned ankle suffered in the win at R-S Central, the junior scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime, including eight down the stretch as West Caldwell outscored the Greyhounds 17-4 to end the game.
“(He) didn’t finish the game Saturday and it just swelled up this weekend,” said Anderson. “So, I was proud of Malek for coming out and competing and he didn’t make any excuses.”
West Caldwell;16;18;19;20;—;73
North Surry;17;27;29;11;—;84
West Caldwell — Malek Patterson 19, JaKobe Hood 15, Mason Anthony 12, KayVin Felder 12, Jordan Patterson 6, Truitt McKinney 5, Kalen Bowers 4.