Golfers from area conferences ready for boys' regionals

It was a banner week at the West Regionals last week, and now golfers from area high school conferences look to bring home championships from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys golf state tournament. Tournaments in all four classifications will be held at sites around the state.

The 2A state tournament will have a large contingent from this area, as 11 of the 12 golfers to qualify from the 2A West Region are from the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences. In the team competition, South Fork members Lake Norman Charter won the West Region with rival East Lincoln coming in second. East Lincoln advanced when the Mustangs won a playoff hole against West Caldwell after the teams finished the initial 18 holes in a tie. Both schools will carry their top four scorers to the 2A state tournament to be held at Pinehurst No. 6.

Out of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Maddox Whittington of Hibriten sank five birdies to finish with a 73 (1-over-par) and claim the individual regional championship. Finishing in a tie for second was West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford and Atley Gabriel of Bandys, who both shot a 76.