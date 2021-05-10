Golfers from area conferences ready for boys' regionals

It was a banner week at the West Regionals last week, and now golfers from area high school conferences look to bring home championships from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys golf state tournament. Tournaments in all four classifications will be held at sites around the state.
The 2A state tournament will have a large contingent from this area, as 11 of the 12 golfers to qualify from the 2A West Region are from the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences. In the team competition, South Fork members Lake Norman Charter won the West Region with rival East Lincoln coming in second. East Lincoln advanced when the Mustangs won a playoff hole against West Caldwell after the teams finished the initial 18 holes in a tie. Both schools will carry their top four scorers to the 2A state tournament to be held at Pinehurst No. 6.
Out of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Maddox Whittington of Hibriten sank five birdies to finish with a 73 (1-over-par) and claim the individual regional championship. Finishing in a tie for second was West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford and Atley Gabriel of Bandys, who both shot a 76.
The area also produced the 3A regional champion, Freedom’s Alex Bock. The Patriots freshman put in four birdies to make an even-par 72 to win the title. He is the lone player from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference to play in the 3A state tournament, which will be held at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPLongleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines
INDIVIDUAL:
Freedom
Coach: Rob Scott
Player (regional score, tee time): Alex Bock, Fr. (72, 3A West Regional champion, 11:50 a.m.)
Coach’s comments: “I’m looking forward to seeing Alex compete Monday. If he plays like he is capable, hopefully, he’ll be in the conversation at the end of the round.”
Comments from Bock: “It means a lot to play in the state tournament. It will be an awesome experience representing Freedom. My hope for Monday is to play smart, have fun and try to eliminate mistakes.”
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPPinehurst No. 6, Pinehurst, 10 a.m.
TEAMS:
Lake Norman Charter
(2A West Region Champion)
Coach: Eric Johnson
Players (regional score, tee time): Carter Busse, Sr. (79, 11:30 a.m.); Will Dalton, Jr. (80, 11:10 a.m.); Brandon Spinks, Sr. (82, 11:20 a.m.); Garson Long, So. (84, 11 a.m.)
East Lincoln (2A West Region Runner-up)
Coach: Jon Hancock
Players (regional quarter, tee time): Deacon Zilker, Sr. (77, 11:30 a.m.); Drew Coppin, Jr. (77, 11:20 a.m.); Will Faulkenberry, Fr. (86, 11 a.m.); Eli Staples (89, 11:10 a.m.)
Coach’s comments: “It was a big accomplishment for our boys team qualifying for the state tournament by finishing second in the Western Regional. The guys won a sudden-death playoff against a very good West Caldwell team to advance. The playoff was highlighted by excellent play by our third and fourth players who went out first. Freshman Will Faulkner made an easy par and senior Eli Staples holed a long birdie putt to put us out front. Our 1st and 2nd players Deacon Zilker and Drew Coppin finished the playoff out with solid play to advance. ... The guys were very excited about advancing to the state championships.”
INDIVIDUALS:
Bandys
Coach: Rob Bliss
Player (regional score, tee time): Atley Gabriel, So. (76, 11:40 a.m.)
Coach’s comments: “Atley is a great kid and an excellent student. He is an avid golfer and competes in junior golf events throughout the year. His strength as a player is his short game. He is a solid ball striker and has a great head for the game. Atley always gives himself a chance to be successful due to his patience and course management skills.”
Hibriten
Coach: Larry Taylor
Player (regional score, tee time): Maddox Whittington, Jr. (73, 2A West Regional champion, 11:50 a.m.)
West Caldwell (Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Champion)
Coach: Kevin Abee
Player (regional score, tee time): Lexton Ford, Sr. (76, 10:50 a.m.)
Coach’s comments: “Lexton is a very talented golfer who has a great demeanor on the course. Lexton has played well all four years in high school, making the all-conference team each season. I believe that his game and skills will translate very well in Pinehurst. He’s very excited and I expect him to play well. But even as good as he is as a golfer, he’s even a better young man.”
Comments from Ford: “It means a lot to be able to make it to the states. After coming so close the past few years, it is a great feeling now that I have made it. I am excited I made it as an individual, but I wish our team could’ve pulled it out (team lost in a playoff at regionals last Monday) and we all go together. I know I have the talent to play well, and I expect to perform pretty well.”