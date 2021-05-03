Golfers from 16 area schools to compete in West Regionals

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host regional rounds in boys golf throughout the state on Monday. A total of 46 golfers from 16 area conference schools will compete in the West Regionals.
Among those schools, Freedom, South Caldwell, McDowell, Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell, East Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter will vie for team championships and the right to advance to the state tournament next week. The top two teams from the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conferences, plus the top 3A and 4A teams from the Northwestern 3A-4A Conferences qualified for the regionals. The top four individuals from each conference not on a qualifying team also qualified.
The top two teams from each regional (counting the top four scores from among five team players), plus the top four individuals not among the first and second place teams will move ahead to the state tournament.
Here is a preview of the teams and golfers expected to compete. (Coaches were invited to comment on their players and teams.)
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
River Bend YMCA Course, Shelby, 9 a.m.
TEAM:
Freedom (Northwestern 3A-4A Conference Champion)
Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Alex Bock, Fr. (35.2, 9 a.m.), Brent Perkins, Sr. (38.8, 9:10 a.m.), Michael Cates, Fr. (42.7, 9:20 a.m.), Lawson Biggerstaff, Fr. (43.6, 9:30 a.m.), Braxton Reinhardt, Fr. (45.8, 9:40 a.m.)
Comments from coach Scott: “It has been a fun group to be around. With the exception of Brent, who is a senior, the rest competing Monday are freshmen. This will give an opportunity to compete as a team against some tough competition and prepare for the future as well.”
INDIVIDUALS:
Alexander Central
Coach: Matt Wilson
Player: Landon Dula, Sr. (40, 9:50 a.m.)
Comments from coach Wilson: “Landon has been a 3-year starter on the Men’s Golf Team. This will be his 3rd trip to the regionals. He has been All-Conference twice. He competed in both on the football team and golf team this year.He is an honors scholar-athlete with 4.0+ GPA. He will be attending N.C. State to pursue a degree in field turf management. His goal is to become a superintendent at a golf course.”
Hickory
Coach: Ben Hale
Players: Jack Tomlinson, Jr. (40.5, 9:50 a.m.), Cody Ray Sr. (42, 10 a.m.)
Comments from coach Hale: “They are both extremely talented in golf and have outstanding course management. Jack and Cody also had some friendly, yet highly competitive, putting contests this spring during our team double elimination putting tournaments. I am very excited for them as their hard work and efforts throughout this season have given them a great opportunity on Monday.”
St. Stephens
Coach: Andy Bennett
Player: Gavin Killian, Sr. (41.2, 10 a.m.)
Comments from coach Bennett: “Gavin is a Senior and this is his fourth year on the team. We are excited for his opportunity to go play at regionals. With the season being taken away from the players last year, this year seems that much more special to be able to compete in the state qualifier. If he has a solid day, he’s a good enough player to advance to states which he is very deserving of. Gavin is an awesome kid, with a great personality and next season definitely won’t be the same without him.”
4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Glen Oaks Golf Club, Maiden, 9 a.m. (Tee times TBA)
TEAMS
South Caldwell (Northwestern 4A automatic qualifier)
Coach: Darren Hart
Players: Mac Helton, So. (39), Ashton Fox, Jr. (40), Mason Lewis, Jr. (40), Colton Smith, Jr. (42), Johnson Robert Boyd, Sr. (42)
McDowell
Coach: Tony Davis
Players: Colby Davis (44), Coda Johnson (46), Dalton Byerly (47), Riley Hollifield (50).
2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Lincolnton Country Club, 8:30 a.m.
TEAMS
East Lincoln
Coach: Jon Hancock
Players: Deacon Zilker, Sr. (37, 8:30 a.m.); Drew Coppin, Jr. (38, 8:40 a.m.); Eli Staples (41.3, 8:50 a.m.); Will Faulkenberry, Fr. (43.9 9 a.m.); Trent Wharton, So. (45.1, 9:10 a.m.)
Comments from coach Hancock: “I was very proud of our team qualifying for the Regionals. Senior Deacon Zilker and junior Drew Coppin have been very solid all year…Both of these guys were expected to be good and they came through and made all-conference. (They) are talented, but also have great work ethics….Surprisingly, freshman Will Faulkenberry posted an 83 at the conference tournament and also made all-conference. Faulkenberry has only been playing golf for 1 year and has made dramatic progress. Eli Staples is another senior member of our team who is capable of playing good rounds…Trent Wharton is also fairly new to golf, but he is improving drastically. He posted a solid score of 85 in the conference tournament which was played on a very tough day in extremely windy conditions.”
Fred T. Foard
Coach: Nolan Whitener
Players: Max Cranford (37.1, 8:30 a.m.), Jay Busic (40.4, 8:40 a.m.), Will Cook (44.6, 8:50 a.m.), Riley Pomainville (46.5, 9 a.m.), Preston Setzer (48.3, 9:10 a.m.)
Lake Norman Charter (South Fork 2A Conference Champion)
Coach: Eric Johnson
Players: Carter Busse, Sr. (35.8, 8:30 a.m.); Brandon Spinks, Sr. (37.5, 8:40 a.m.); Will Dalton, Jr. (38.3, 8:50 a.m.); Garson Long, So. (39.1, 9 a.m.); Ben Bailey, Jr. (39.5, 9:10 a.m.)
West Caldwell (Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Champion)
Coach: Kevin Abee
Players: Noah Bumgarner, Sr. (35.6, 8:30 a.m.), Lexton Ford, Sr. (35.7, 8:40 a.m.), Jordan Bumgarner, Sr. (40.2, 8:50 a.m.), Caleb Pennell, Sr. (41.8, 9 a.m.), Quinton Ford, Jr. (55.8, 9:10 a.m.)
INDIVIDUALS:
Bandys
Coach: Rob Bliss
Player: Atley Gabriel, So. (39, 9:30 a.m.)
East Burke
Coach: Richard Hartley
Players: Sam Mace (36.6, 9:20 a.m.), Peyton Smith (41.7, 9:30 a.m.)
Hibriten
Coach: Larry Taylor
Players: Maddox Whittington, Jr. (35.6, 9:40 a.m.)
Comments from coach Taylor: “Maddox Whittington from Hibriten, won the player of the year in our conference (Northwestern Foothills 2A). He won by 6 shots, shooting a 70 in his last match at Mimosa. His work ethic is what got him to where he is at. He keeps his cool on the course.”
Newton-Conover
Coach: John Echerd
Players: Holt Allison, Sr. (38, 9:20 a.m.); Hatley Hicks, So. (40, 9:30 a.m.)
Comments from coach Echerd: Holt Allison started playing golf as a sophomore after a baseball injury. Quickly rose to one of the top players in the South Fork Conference. Regional qualifier as a sophomore. All-conference sophomore and senior years. Holt is signed to play golf at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Hatley Hicks, great young player. Lost freshman season due to covid. Regional qualifier and all-conference as a Sophomore. Twin sister Hailey Hicks qualified for the girls regional.