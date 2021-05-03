Golfers from 16 area schools to compete in West Regionals

Comments from coach Hancock: “I was very proud of our team qualifying for the Regionals. Senior Deacon Zilker and junior Drew Coppin have been very solid all year…Both of these guys were expected to be good and they came through and made all-conference. (They) are talented, but also have great work ethics….Surprisingly, freshman Will Faulkenberry posted an 83 at the conference tournament and also made all-conference. Faulkenberry has only been playing golf for 1 year and has made dramatic progress. Eli Staples is another senior member of our team who is capable of playing good rounds…Trent Wharton is also fairly new to golf, but he is improving drastically. He posted a solid score of 85 in the conference tournament which was played on a very tough day in extremely windy conditions.”