Golf regionals will have plenty of local competitors

The hopes and dreams for a state championship begin Monday for 63 area high school golfers as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host regional rounds in boys golf this week.

Each of the four classifications in the NCHSAA will host four regionals at sites throughout the state, with team and individual championships to be awarded. Also at stake for the players are berths for the state tournament to be held next week. At each regional, a total of 21 golfers will advance. The top three teams of four players with the best composite score automatically qualify plus the top nine individuals not on a qualifying team.

From the local area, a total of 63 golfers from 19 area conference schools will compete in the four West Regionals. Nine schools from the area had teams that qualified.

The 2A and 3A West Regional rounds will tee off Monday morning with the 1A and 4A West Regionals starting on Tuesday. State tournaments for all four classifications are scheduled to begin next Monday in a two-day, 36-hole event.

Here is a preview of the teams and individual golfers expected to compete (coaches were invited to comment on their players and teams):

MONDAY

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

River Bend YMCA Course, Shelby, 9 a.m.

TEAMS:

FREEDOM (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Champion)

Coach: Rob Scott

Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Alex Bock, So. (36, 9 a.m.); Braxton Reinhardt, So. (40, 9:09 a.m.); Lawson Biggerstaff, So. (41, 9:18 a.m.); Michael Cates, So. (42, 9:27 a.m.); Wilson Cates (43, 9:36 a.m.)

Freedom is looking to return to the state tournament for the first time since 1991, when it won the 4A state title. Four of the top five scorers for Freedom played in the regional round last year (tied for 6th) and now have two conference titles under their belt. The Patriots won the league by 39 stokes. Conference player of the year Alex Bock is the defending 3A West Region champion and was a part of a tight finish at the 2021 state tournament. Then as a freshman, Bock finished in a tie for sixth, but just three strokes off the lead.

Coach’s comments: "We're excited to be competing Monday at River Bend. There are some good teams in the 3A and we want to learn how we stack up against them."

EAST LINCOLN (Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Champion)

Coach: Jon Hancock

Players: Drew Coppin, Sr. (39, 9 a.m.); Trent Wharton, Jr. (39, 9:09 a.m.); Landon Jay, Fr. (40, 9:18 a.m.); Will Faulkenberry, Fr. (41, 9:27 a.m.); Jared Myers, Fr. (43, 9:36 a.m.)

Coppin, Wharton and Faulkenberry were a part of a group that was the 2A West runner-up in 2021. Led by Coppin’s 77, the Mustangs went on to finish fourth at the state tournament. All five players for East Lincoln finished in the top 13 of the conference with the Mustangs winning the conference by 20 strokes.

Coach’s comments: “We are thrilled to be back in the regionals as a team again this year. Last year, we finished second in the 2A Western Regional so it will be interesting to see how we do in 3A competition. We won the conference championship and hopefully we can build on that success. This team is led by the play of senior Drew Coppin and junior Trent Wharton, who have been consistent all year."

FRED T. FOARD

Coach: Nolan Whitener

Players: Max Cranford, Sr. (35, 9:45 a.m.); Jay Busic, Sr. (39, 9:54 a.m.); Preston Setzer, Jr. (43, 10:03 a.m.); Reid Essary, So. (46, 10:12 a.m.); Keith Dickerson, So. (49, 10:21 a.m.)

The Tigers are looking to make their first state tournament as a team since 2010. Cranford, Busic and Setzer return from last year’s 2A West Region team, which finished tied for fifth. Cranford, who was Foard’s top finisher at regionals in 2021 (T-18th), was the top scorer in the Western Foothills Athletic 2A Conference this season with a 28-stroke lead over his teammate Busic, who came in second. The Tigers were second in the WFAC.

HICKORY

Coach: Daniel Willis

Players: Jack Tomlinson, Sr. (39, 9 a.m.); Cole Boggs, Jr. (40, 9:09 a.m.); Henry Nichols, Jr. (44, 9:18 a.m.); Aidan Bridgers, So. (46, 9:27 a.m.); Zane Krensel, So. (51, 9:36 p.m.)

The Red Tornadoes have advanced to the state tournament 15 times, but not since 2013. Tomlinson is the lone returnee to the regional round after he finished tied for 18th last spring. The Red Tornadoes finished fourth in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. Tomlinson was sixth and Boggs eighth on the conference leaderboard.

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Alonzo Custer

Conley Killian, So. (40, 9:45 a.m.); Cameron Peacock, Sr. (43, 9:54 a.m.); Nate Aberle, So. (44, 10:03 a.m.); Garrett Davis, So. (45, 10:12 a.m.); Cooper Klein, So. (47, 10:21 a.m.)

The Knights finished fourth in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A with Killian taking ninth place in the conference. All five players scheduled to play are making their first appearance in the regional tournament. North Lincoln’s last state tournament appearance as a team was in 2013.

Coach’s comments: "We are a very young team with four sophomores in our top five. Making it to regionals is a big deal to our team. The top six teams in this region are the cream of the crop and we are thrilled to be playing with teams of that caliber. River Bend Golf Course has some of the best greens in the area and they are fast. Our No. 1 seed, sophomore Conley Killian, has a real chance to qualify for states as an individual. We think it is going to take a score of 76 or better to get in as an individual."

INDIVIDUALS:

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Davis Absher

Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Joseph Shaw (43, 10:39 a.m.)

Shaw returns to regionals after shooting an 88 (T-27th) at last year’s 2A Midwest Region. He was 16th in the Northwestern 3A/4A individual standings.

HIBRITEN

Coach: Larry Taylor

Players: Maddox Whittington, Sr. (38, 10:30 a.m.); Ethan Laws, Sr. (46, 10:48 a.m.); Wiley Gragg, So. (46, 10:48 a.m.

Whittington won the 2A West Region title last spring and went on to tie for 13th at the state tournament. This season, he was second on the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference individual leaderboard. Laws (19th in the NWC) and Gragg (20th) are making their first regional appearance.

NORTH IREDELL

Coach: George Campbell

Player: Brixan Burgess, Jr. (44, 10:39 a.m.)

Burgess is making his first regional appearance after finishing 15th in the Western Foothills 3A, which was the last individual spot available.

STATESVILLE

Coach: Jason Moore

Player: Sam Buckner, Jr. (42, 10:39 a.m.)

Buckner is making his first regional appearance after finishing 14th in the Western Foothills 3A.

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Mickey Jordan

Player: Chance Barnes, So. (39, 10:30 a.m.); Taylor Gregory, Jr. (42, 10:39 a.m.)

Barnes is making his second regional appearance after coming in 29th at last year's 2A West Regional. Gregory is making his first appearance.

Coach’s comments: “Chance Barnes finished third in the conference total standings and is only a sophomore. Finished first in the last regular season match at Cowan's Ford. Has the potential to be a state qualifier if he plays well. Taylor Gregory finished 11th in the total conference standings. He is a very consistent player with the ability to go low at anytime. I am very proud of the season that these two young men have had. Their hard work and dedication have paid off.”

MONDAY

2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club, Rutherfordton, 9 a.m.

TEAMS:

BANDYS (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference champion)

Coach: Ryan Cosson

Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Atley Gabriel, Jr. (36, 9:50 a.m.); Sam Harwell, Fr. (41, 10 a.m.); Chase Barnette, Fr. (44, 10:10 a.m.); Jacob Mosteller, Jr. (45, 10:20 a.m.); Owen Little, Fr. (46, 10:30 a.m.).

Bandys won the program’s first conference championship by 19 strokes over East Burke. Gabriel finished in a tie for second at last spring’s 2A West Regional, three strokes behind Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington. He went on to tie for 29th at the state tournament. The remainder of the Trojans among the top 13 in the CVAC were Harwell placing fifth and Barnette ninth. Outside of Gabriel, all are making their first appearance at regionals. Bandys is looking to make the state tournament as a team for the second time. The Trojans were eighth in 1994.

Coach’s comments: "Atley Gabriel has led our team in every round and finished second in the conference. He made it to the state match last year and is hopeful to do the same this year. Chase Barnette and Sam Harwell are freshmen and they made all-conference. Owen Little and Jacob Mosteller round out the team and have the ability to shoot in the 80s."

EAST BURKE

Coach: Richard Hartley

Players: Sam Mace, Sr. (37, 9 a.m.), Peyton Smith (44, 9:10 a.m.); Nicholas Newton (48, 9:20 a.m.); Eli Carico (48, 9:30 a.m.); Blaine Fulbright (51, 9:40 a.m.)

The Cavaliers finished second in the CVAC and are looking to reach the state tournament since their only other appearance in 1986. Sam Mace was the player of the year in the CVAC, finishing two strokes ahead of Atley Gabriel of Bandys. Smith (8th) and Newton (9th) also finished in the top 10 in the conference. Mace was tenth in the 2A West Regional last spring, six shots off the pace. Newton Carico and Fulbright are making their first appearance at regionals.

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Matthew Lytton

Player: Lawson Harkey, Sr. (37, 9 a.m.); Kace Burnetter (42, 9:10 a.m.); Zach Hendricks (46, 9:20 a.m.); Holden Turner (48, 9:30 a.m.); Camden Sain (51, 9:40 a.m.)

The Rebels finished third in the CVAC to claim a spot in the regional and they look to return to the state tournament after finishing third in 2019. Harkey, who finished third in the conference, 10 shots off the lead, is the lone returnee from West Lincoln to regional, where he finished in a tie for eighth. He made the state tournament as a freshman in 2019 and wound up 23rd.

Coach’s comments: "This year we are a young team with little experience, so to have our team back in the regional says a lot of how hard our guys have worked to get here. I look for us to compete and hopefully have a great round. For senior Lawson Harkey, it's a great opportunity for him to advance and hopefully make another state championship appearance to cap off a great high school career."

INDIVIDUALS:

MAIDEN

Coach: Dustin Lawing

Players: Korbyn Lawing, Sr. (39, 10 a.m.); Mason Nolley (42, 10:10 a.m.)

Lawing was sixth and Nolley 11th to qualify for their first regional tournament.

NEWTON-CONOVER

Coach: John Echerd

Players: Hatley Hicks, Jr. (38, 10 a.m.); Luke Wilkinson, So. (42, 10:10 a.m.)

Hicks returns to the regional round after placing fourth in the CVAC individual standings this season. He was eighth at last year’s regional, five shots off the pace. Wilkinson is in his first regional.

Coach’s comments: "Hatley's game has really progressed this past year and he looks to make that next step to compete in the state championship. He is one of the better golfers in the area and looks to show off his abilities during regional competition. His sister, Hailey, is on the NCHS women's golf team that won the 2021 1A/2A state championship. Luke Wilkinson, the son of former NCHS men's basketball coach Matt Wilkinson, has worked hard to bring down his stroke average from his freshman year. He is a strong young golfer who hopes to have a good showing in competition on Monday. With a good day Luke definitely has the ability to be a state qualifier."

PATTON

Coach: Chris Pettus

Player: Brady Chamberlain, So. (41.5, 9:50 a.m.)

Chamberlain finished seventh in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference to make his first regional tournament.

Coach’s comments: "Brady Chamberlain finished seventh overall in the conference with an average score of 84. We are excited to see how he can compete with the other individuals and have a chance of making the state tournament."

TUESDAY

1A WEST REGIONAL

Mountain Glen Golf Course, Newland, 8:16 a.m.

INDIVIDUALS:

DRAUGHN

Coach: Kevin Abee

Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Guian Collado, Fr. (46, 9:45 a.m.)

Collado is one of four individual qualifiers from the Western Highlands 1A schools.

TUESDAY

4A WEST REGIONAL

Brushy Mountain Golf Club, Taylorsville, 8 a.m.

TEAMS:

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Matt Wilson

Player: Aiden Hollar, So. (38, 9:20 a.m.); Christian Stone, Fr. (39, 9:30 a.m.); Rylan St. Clair, Fr. (39, 9:40 a.m.); Avery Cook, Jr. (40, 9:50 a.m.); Evan Presnell, Sr. (41 10 a.m.)

Hollar finished third overall among the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference players and first among the 4A schools in the league. The top four scorers for the Cougars were in the top 12 of the conference. All five players are making their regional debut on Tuesday. Alexander Central is looking for to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

Coach's comments: "We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to compete and host the Western Regional championship. Our kids have worked diligently all year long. We are hopeful that our competitive practices and conference play has prepared us for this tournament. We live in a great community with tons of support. Brushy Mountain agreeing to host this event is just another testament of this. Ultimately, our team goal is to qualify for states but I know our team will compete and represent our community with class."

INDIVIDUALS:

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Darren Hart

Players: Mac Helton, Jr. (39, 9:20 a.m.); Mason Lewis, Sr. (40, 9:30 a.m.); Colton Smith, Sr. (40, 9:40 a.m.); Ashton Fox, Sr. (41, 9:50 a.m.)

Four of the five players on last year’s regional qualifying team return to the 4A West tournament. Mason Lewis had the top finish last spring, coming in 24th. Helton finished fifth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with all four players in the top 11 of the league.