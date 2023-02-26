The boys basketball team from Hickory High chased and chased Ben L. Smith throughout the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's 3A state tournament. Yet, the task proved fruitless as the visiting Golden Eagles eliminated Hickory 69-62 Saturday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium.

Smith (27-3), the 10th seed in the West Region, advanced to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday. Smith will host No. 22 West Charlotte in a rematch from last year’s quarterfinal round, which was won by the Lions. West Charlotte defeated No. 19 Northwest Cabarrus 85-58 on Saturday.

Second-seeded Hickory (28-2) missed a chance to return to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. The Red Tornadoes were eliminated by Smith that year, as well.

The Golden Eagles never trailed in the game. Smith grabbed a 7-1 lead out of the gate on five points from leading scorer Gage Lattimore (15 points), who also assisted on a reverse layup by Nickolas Aikens. However, Smith could never put the Red Tornadoes away nor could Hickory take advantage of several opportunities to tie or take the lead as the margin fluctuated in an accordion-like manner from two to 10 points the entire game.

Including the game’s opening spurt, the Golden Eagles pushed the lead from six to nine points four separate times, only to see Hickory get close.

Golden Eagles head coach Derrick Partee, who celebrated his 200th win at Smith with Saturday’s victory, said his team has dealt with close calls all season and felt they could weather the storm of a rally. “They talk about things that prepare you for this moment,” said Partee. “And we've been in probably eight or nine really close ballgames this year. We've won three games at the buzzer this year. So we're kind of accustomed to playing close games and we practice different situations all the time.”

Down 16-15 and with the ball to start the second quarter, Hickory's Jamien Little missed a 3-point shot only to see Smith's Markquan Gilbert respond with a 3-pointer from the top of the circle. Little hit two free throws on the next possession, but Lattimore answered with a 3 along the right wing and later Gilbert completed a drive with a reverse layup.

The Golden Eagles’ lead pushed to 30-21 with 4:01 left before Hickory pushed the boulder back up the hill. Izaiah Littlejohn’s pass to a cutting Tyquan Hill got Hickory within 32-30, but Braylon Collins answered with a 3 from the left wing.

Little’s two free throws got Hickory to 35-32 and it had a chance to tie on the next possession. However, Collins converted his steal into a dagger 3 from the right corner to send his team to the locker room up 38-32.

Critical to Smith’s success in the first half was the 3-point shot. The team made 7 of 13. Hickory’s frequent trips to the foul line — the Red Tornadoes made 13 of 18 — kept the Red Tornadoes in the game.

However, Hickory’s frustration to get over the hump played out best at the start of the third quarter. During the Red Tornadoes' first possession, a 3-point shot by Jay Powell slid off the rim to Hill, who had an easy look at a follow-up shot, only for the ball to tease at the rim and fall away to the Golden Eagles, who made Hickory pay with a layup.

Hickory’s next possession included three shots, two from near the basket by Little and Powell, only to see the rim deny the score. At the other end, Gilbert took a long rebound of a 3 and sank a pull-up jumper to give Smith a 42-32 lead and send Hickory into a timeout.

“We had our opportunities,” said Red Tornadoes head coach Daniel Willis. “We missed a ton of layups. I can’t recall but making about two or three three-pointers. We were right there on the edge of breaking through, we just could not get that one stop. Give credit to them. They're the ones that made the big shots down the stretch.”

Hickory’s final charge came in the first two minutes of the final quarter. Littlejohn picked up a loose ball in a scramble for a rebound to score at the rim and Hill followed up Holbrook’s miss with a putback to get Hickory within 53-50.

But Lattimore clapped back with a 16-foot elbow jumper and another 3 on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to eight. Over the final 5:31, Hickory got no closer than six points.

“When we need a bucket,” said Partee, “we’re going to 11 (Lattimore) or 15 (Gilbert). And tonight, we felt like with Hickory's size, we weren't going with 15 and we were going to let 11 kind of do his thing.”

Led by John Holbrook's 22 points Hickory kept the game close. Partee left the court impressed with Holbrook’s play. “We don't have anybody with that girth or that height,” said Partee. “And they did a great job getting him involved and he did a great job finishing.”

While Hickory shot an adequate 19 of 40 inside the arc, it made just 3 of 17 three-point attempts. Overall, Smith was 27 of 57 from the floor, but 8 of 18 behind the arc.

“They left it out on the court,” Willis said of his team. “But it just wasn't our night. I think it was a pretty evenly matched game. They just outplayed us.”