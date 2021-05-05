Girls soccer playoffs roll on for local squads

Outlook: The Tigers bent against Hendersonville, but didn’t break in the first round and were rewarded with a 1-0 victory. Anna Schmidt scored 24 seconds into the third overtime for the match winner. With just three subs available on Monday, Foard moved players around to create favorable matchups and their versatility proved prosperous. Schmidt, at times, played on the top line, but also dropped back to help defended deep in Tigers territory. Alexis Wolgemuth provides a point-guard skill at seeing the pitch and recognizing the play developing by the opposition. Her 17 stops on Monday were a huge part of the win. Samaria Tipps provides speed in the middle of the frontline with the ability to split defenders. Only a sophomore, she has a chance to be a top-notch goal scorer over the next two seasons.