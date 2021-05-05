Girls soccer playoffs roll on for local squads

At least four of the initial eight teams from the three area conferences remain alive in the second-round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s girls soccer tournament. Lower seeds Watauga and St. Stephens out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference won road games, while defending 2A West champ Lake Norman Charter continued its romp through opponents. Fred T. Foard had the most thrilling match of the first round, winning in overtime.
Meanwhile, West No. 2 South Caldwell (4-8) is still waiting to host its first-round match against No. 15 Greensboro Page (9-3). Heavy rains in the area have now postponed the match on two occasions and they’ll try again to plan on Wednesday. The winner of that match will play No. 7 South Mecklenburg 12-0-1) at a date and time to be announced. South Caldwell would host that match, should the Spartans win, while the Sabres would play at home against Page, should the Pirates win.
NCHSAA GIRLS SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Second Round: Wednesday, May 5
Third Round: Friday, May 7
Regional: Tuesday, May 11
Final: Saturday, May 15
2A WEST
No. 8 Fred T. Foard (13-0-1) at No. 1 South Point (15-0)
About Fred T. Foard (playoff record 11-11)
Coach: Stan Elliott
Key offensive players: F Anna Schmidt; F Samaria Tipps.
Key Defensive players GK Alexis Wolgemuth (1 goal allowed). CB Bianca Tamas, Brianna McClough
Outlook: The Tigers bent against Hendersonville, but didn’t break in the first round and were rewarded with a 1-0 victory. Anna Schmidt scored 24 seconds into the third overtime for the match winner. With just three subs available on Monday, Foard moved players around to create favorable matchups and their versatility proved prosperous. Schmidt, at times, played on the top line, but also dropped back to help defended deep in Tigers territory. Alexis Wolgemuth provides a point-guard skill at seeing the pitch and recognizing the play developing by the opposition. Her 17 stops on Monday were a huge part of the win. Samaria Tipps provides speed in the middle of the frontline with the ability to split defenders. Only a sophomore, she has a chance to be a top-notch goal scorer over the next two seasons.
South Point (8-18 playoff record), advanced to Wednesday’s match by defeating Central Davidson 3-1. Champions of the Southwestern 2A Conference, the Red Raiders will be an even tougher offense to stop for the Tigers, as they have scored 106 goals this season. Sophomore Grace Smith leads the way with 29 goals and 11 assists and Brooke Villemagne has 23 goals. Both scored in Monday’s win with Sydney Foley adding the third goal. South Point has skilled playmakers with three players in double figures in assists, led by Emma Lewandowski’s 18. Defensively, South Point has surrendered five goals this season, no more than one in any match.
This is a rematch of a “Sweet 16” contest from 2019, during which South Point defeated the Tigers 2-0. Villemagne had a tally in that win. This is Foard’s fourth visit to the round-of-16 since 2014, but the Tigers have yet to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Next up: No. 5 North Davidson 12-1 or No. 4 Central Academy 13-2
No. 7 Lake Norman Charter (15-0) at No. 2 Wilkes Central (15-0)
About Lake Norman Charter (playoff record 28-8)
Coach: David Crutchfield
Key offensive players: F Asha Means, Sr. (31 goals); MF Eliza Rich, Jr. (17 assists).
Key defensive players: D Reese Robinson, Jr.; Kirsten Brady, Sr.; D Bri Hatch, Jr.; MF Kaela Rasenberger, Sr.
Outlook:
Will this be a shootout, or a defensive struggle?
It was another rout for the Knights on Monday, as they scored four in the first half en route to a 7-0 romp of Hibriten. Lake Norman Charter now has a combined margin of 128-2. With 11 matches out of 15 ending in a mercy-rule win, the Knights haven’t been pushed this season, as the closest margin was a 4-1 win over East Lincoln to start the season. The back-to-back 2A West champs are making their This fourth visit to the round-of-16 since the program’s classification to 2A in 2014. Their lone state title came as a 1A school in 2013. They are skilled and experienced and hungry to win their first state title since taking the 1A championship in 2013.
If there is a program that can match up to Lake Norman Charter’s gaudy numbers this season, and more, it is Wilkes Central (34-24 playoff record), champions of the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference. The Eagles have scored 150 goals this season with just three allowed. With its 9-0 whitewash of Pisgah on Monday, Wilkes Central has played 14 out of 15 matches that ended in a mercy-rule win. Their closest margin of victory was a 4-2 win vs. Mount Tabor just over a week ago. The Eagles have six players with double-digit goal totals, led by Zoe Susi’s 45 in 15 games. She also leads the team with 29 assists. Freshman Anna Rollins has scored 32 times while Makenna Freeman putting 21 into the net to go with 17 assists. The Eagles hope to make their first state quarterfinals since 2008
Next up: No. 14 Salisbury 11-1 or No. 6 Atkins (13-0-2)
3A WEST
No. 16 Watauga (10-4) at No. 9 Asheville (13-2)
About Watauga (19-23 playoff record):
Coach: Chris Tarnowski
Key offensive players (stats from MaxPreps): Georgia Parker, Fr. (11 goals, 5 assists); Shaelyn Sheaff (11 goals, 15 assists).
Outlook: This match will send one team to their deepest tournament run in nearly 20 years.
The Pioneers scored three in the first half on the way to a 5-3 victory over West No. 1 seed Crest on Monday. This is their second round-of-16 visit in as many tournaments as a 3A school and their fourth overall since 2013. However, this has been the ceiling for the program since 2004
Asheville (38-26 playoff record), co-champions in the Western Mountain 3A Conference, returns to its home pitch after defeating Northwest Cabarrus 2-1 in the penalty-kick round to advance. Senior Emma Smith is the focus of the offense with team highs in both goals (12) and assists (19). This is the first round-of-16 appearance for the Cougars since 2016, and they are looking to make their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2003.
Watauga defeated Asheville 2-0 in the first-round of the 2018 playoffs.
Next up: No. 4 A.C. Reynolds or the winner of No. 12 St. Stephens (11-3) vs. No. 5 Southwest Guilford (12-1-2)
No. 12 St. Stephens (12-3) at No. 4 A.C. Reynolds (13-2)
About St. Stephens (22-21 playoff record)
Coach: Tina Voudouris
Key offensive players: MF Mira Fogle, So. (4 goals, 6 assists); F Juliette Hessong, So. (26 goals, 11 assists).
Key defensive players: D Olivia Beane, Jr.; D Lillian Hedrick, Fr.; GK Ashley Laney, Jr.
Outlook: It took an extra day, but St. Stephens rallied from a goal down in the second half to defeat Southwest Guilford 2-1 on the road. Kylie Yang and Hessong each created their goals, working around defenders before beating the keeper on a pair of low shots. The win was the first in the postseason for the Indians since 2015 and the 12 wins is the most for the team since that season. St. Stephens now looks to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since winning the 3A West title in 2013.
A.C. Reynolds (30-23 playoff record) finished in a tie for first with Asheville in the Western Mountain 3A Conference and advanced to the second round with a 3-0 victory against Jesse Carson. Halle Skibo and Addie Porter each scored 20 goals this season, with Katie Purnell as the assist leaders (13). As a 3A school since 2014, the Rockets have reached the round-of-16 six teams but have not advanced to the quarterfinals since winning the 3A state title in 2015.
Next up: No. 16 Watauga (10-4) or No. 9 Asheville (13-2)