GIFT-WRAPPED WIN: Bunker Hill benefits from 8 Foard turnovers in 32-7 triumph

CLAREMONT — Football coaches Ryan Gettys of Fred T. Foard and Patrick Clark of Bunker Hill would beg to differ with the adage that it’s better to give than receive after Friday night’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup. The Tigers gift-wrapped a 32-7 win for the Bears with eight total turnovers.
“Our defense played extremely well,” said Clark after watching that unit pick off three passes and force eight fumbles while recovering five. “We settled down a little bit on offense. We made some adjustments.”
Those turnovers contributed to the Bears beginning 11 of 14 possessions at the 50-yard line or closer including six straight drives in the first half.
“You can’t win with that many turnovers,” bemoaned Gettys regarding the Tigers’ inability to hang on to the football. “You’ve got to give them (Bears) credit. I knew watching film ... they’re a good football team.”
Foard began the night where it left off in Week 1 with repeated defensive stands. Bunker Hill took the opening kickoff and drove to the Foard 4, where the Tigers’ defenders got the ball for their offense with a fourth-down stop.
But then the turnover bug bit, and bit, and bit and kept on biting.
Foard fumbled the ball away on its second play from scrimmage. But the Tigers’ defense forced Bunker Hill to settle for a field goal which went wide left. Two plays later, Foard fumbled again. This time Mo McAfee sacked Bears quarterback Carson Elder on fourth down.
“How many times were we in the red zone and just didn’t finish or got a penalty and got taken back,” said Clark. “That’s something we’ve got to clean up. But part of that credit goes to Foard, some of the adjustments they made.”
But the third time, the Bears’ defense did the scoring itself. Jay Abrams picked off an Alex Fisher pass, the first of two interceptions for Abrams and three for the Bears, and returned it 15 yards for the touchdown and a 6-0 Bunker Hill lead with 2:16 to go in the first quarter.
Bunker Hill got on the scoreboard again before the first quarter was over when Elder found Kaliq Ramseur from 16 yards out with less than seven seconds left on the clock. Although the Bears missed the extra point for the second time, they led 12-0 after one period.
Late in the second quarter, the Bears made it 20-0 when Kaden Robinson took a sweep to the right all the way to the end zone from 9 yards out. Elder hit Elijah Boston with the 2-point conversion pass to make it 20-0 at the half.
The third quarter was the same story of Foard turnovers and short drives for Bunker Hill. Chadz Stevenson scored on a 2-yard run and Ramseur caught a second touchdown pass from Elder to finish out the Bunker Hill scoring.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard and avoided the shutout with 2:30 left in the game on a Justin Simpkins 1-yard run.
There were as many defensive heroes as offensive ones for the Bears. Robinson had three fumble recoveries, while Abrams had two picks and Boston had another interception.
“Chadz Stevenson and Clayton Dobbins did really well coming off the edges. And then Zach Lonca came up big when Dobbins went down,” Clark said. “I’m extremely proud of them. Jay Abrams had a couple of picks, big-time senior and we’re proud of him.”
Likewise, the Tigers’ defense had a good night in spite of giving up 32 points with their collective backs against the wall virtually the entire game. Although Elder completed 17 of 23 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, Bunker Hill managed just 34 rushing yards on 36 carries.
“I gave our defense credit all night long,” said Gettys. “They (Bears) started on our side of the field pretty much all night. I’m proud of our defense.”
Foard finished the night with 34 rushing yards on 32 carries.
Ramseur had seven catches for Bunker Hill for 72 yards and two scores.
“That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got guys that do magic in space and we’ve just got to get it out there to them,” Clark said. “As the game went on, Carson settled down more and more. He did his job.”
Both teams are now 1-1. Next Friday, Bunker Hill travels to Draughn and Foard hosts Hibriten.
Fred T. Foard: 00 00 00 07 – 07
Bunker Hill: 12 08 12 00 – 32
First Quarter
BH – Jay Abrams 15-yard interception return (kick failed), 2:16
BH – Kaliq Ramseur 16-yard pass from Carson Elder (kick failed), :06
Second Quarter
BH – Kaden Robinson 9-yard run (Eliah Boston pass from Carson Elder), 1:02
Third Quarter
BH – Chadz Stevenson 2-yard run (pass failed), 6:18
BH – Kaliq Ramseur 26-yard pass from Carson Elder (kick failed), 1:08
Fourth Quarter
F – Justin Simpkins 1-yard run (Alexis Wolgemuth kick), 2:30
Team Stats
First Downs: Fred T. Foard 4, Bunker Hill 13
Rushes-yards: Fred T. Foard 32-34, Bunker Hill 36-34
Comp-Att-Int: Fred T. Foard 2-10-3, Bunker Hill 17-23-0
Passing yards: Fred T. Foard 14, Bunker Hill 158
Fumbles-Lost: Fred T. Foard 8-5, Bunker Hill 3-1
Penalties-yards: Fred T. Foard 6-49, Bunker Hill 10-90
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Fred T. Foard: Cameron Gore 8-25, Landon Marlowe 8-(-6), Alex Fisher 4-(-16), Brandon Alderman 11-30, Justin Simpkins 1-1 and 1 TD. Bunker Hill: Chadz Stevenson 7-34 and 1 TD, Kaden Robinson 12-49 and 1 TD, Kaliq Ramseur 2-15, Carson Elder 7-(-34), Jay Abrams 1-(-14), Preston Workman 1-(-4), Team 6-(-12).
PASSING – Fred T. Foard: Fisher 2-8-3 for 14 yards, Simpkins 0-2-0. Bunker Hill: Elder 17-23-0 for 158 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING – Fred T. Foard: Hayden Tabor 1-5, Evan Steiger 1-9. Bunker Hill: Abrams 6-46, Robinson 3-39, Ramseur 7-72 and 2 TDs, Stevenson 1-1.