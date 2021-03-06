GIFT-WRAPPED WIN: Bunker Hill benefits from 8 Foard turnovers in 32-7 triumph

“How many times were we in the red zone and just didn’t finish or got a penalty and got taken back,” said Clark. “That’s something we’ve got to clean up. But part of that credit goes to Foard, some of the adjustments they made.”

But the third time, the Bears’ defense did the scoring itself. Jay Abrams picked off an Alex Fisher pass, the first of two interceptions for Abrams and three for the Bears, and returned it 15 yards for the touchdown and a 6-0 Bunker Hill lead with 2:16 to go in the first quarter.

Bunker Hill got on the scoreboard again before the first quarter was over when Elder found Kaliq Ramseur from 16 yards out with less than seven seconds left on the clock. Although the Bears missed the extra point for the second time, they led 12-0 after one period.

Late in the second quarter, the Bears made it 20-0 when Kaden Robinson took a sweep to the right all the way to the end zone from 9 yards out. Elder hit Elijah Boston with the 2-point conversion pass to make it 20-0 at the half.

The third quarter was the same story of Foard turnovers and short drives for Bunker Hill. Chadz Stevenson scored on a 2-yard run and Ramseur caught a second touchdown pass from Elder to finish out the Bunker Hill scoring.