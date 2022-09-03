Gibbs, Culliver help Maiden knock off St. Stephens

MAIDEN — The visiting St. Stephens football team gave Maiden a battle on Friday night, but two of the Blue Devils’ top playmakers proved to be the difference. Maiden seniors Ben Gibbs and Chris Culliver led the way in a 29-19 win over the Indians at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

Gibbs did most of the work on the ground, carrying the ball 29 times for 178 yards and a touchdown. As for Culliver, he caught five passes for 76 yards and a score while also returning an interception 57 yards for a TD.

On the other side, St. Stephens received 92 yards of offense from sophomore running back Brycen Gaither, who had 14 carries for 55 yards and two TDs and three receptions for 37 yards and an additional score. Senior wide receiver Dayton Anderson added 89 yards on four catches, with fellow 12th grader Peyton Young completing 14 of 29 passes for 163 yards while also amassing 28 yards on nine rushing attempts.

“Offensively, we scored 29 points in the first half,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said. “We were moving the ball, throwing the ball, running the ball. We’re just getting worn down and that’s on me, I’ve got to get them in better shape. ... But kudos to Coach (Kyle) Lowman and St. Stephens, they played hard and they fought hard and they stayed in it.”

“I’m so proud of them pushing their chips to the middle of the table and playing, believing in themselves,” added Lowman of his St. Stephens squad. “To play a team like Maiden that way, I feel like we had a lot of chances and we maybe missed a few, but I’m super proud of the direction that we’re going.”

Both teams faced fourth downs on their opening drives, with Maiden (2-1) electing to go for it on a fourth-and-5 from its own 27-yard line. However, after a deep pass attempt by senior quarterback Wesley Thompson (13-of-21 passing for 163 yards) was just out of Culliver’s reach, St. Stephens found itself facing a short field. On fourth-and-6 from the Blue Devils’ 23, Young threw a strike to a wide open Gaither down the left sideline for a TD.

It took just three plays for the Blue Devils to answer, as Gibbs found pay dirt from 37 yards out at the 8:05 mark of the first quarter. But Maiden failed to convert the extra point, leaving the Indians (1-2) on top 7-6 thanks to Carter Gscheidmeier’s successful point-after attempt moments earlier.

A three-and-out by St. Stephens gave the ball back to Maiden, which advanced the ball 52 yards in nine plays before the drive stalled at the Indians’ 3. Carson Foard’s 20-yard field goal with 2:23 left in the opening period gave the Blue Devils a lead that they would not relinquish.

Another three-and-out by the Indians set up Maiden’s next scoring drive. Early in the second quarter, Thompson crossed the goal line from 1 yard out to cap a five-play, 34-yard series. Following Foard’s extra point, the Blue Devils enjoyed a 16-7 advantage.

Two plays and 41 seconds later, St. Stephens pulled within three points on a 1-yard TD run from Gaither. The previous play saw the Indians execute a double reverse pass that ended with Young finding Anderson for a 58-yard completion.

The second-quarter scoring wasn’t done, as a 30-yard TD pass from Thompson to Culliver made it 23-13 in favor of Maiden with 6:03 to play in the first half. Then Culliver picked off a Young pass and returned it 57 yards for a score at the 3:37 mark.

Gaither countered with an 8-yard TD scamper with 37 seconds remaining until halftime, cutting the deficit to 29-19 at the game’s midway point. Nevertheless, neither squad would score again.

Each team had six possessions in the second half, with three of St. Stephens’ drives ending in punts, one finishing with a turnover on downs, another ending with an interception by Maiden’s Gibbs and the final one being capped by a missed 34-yard field goal. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils’ drives saw them punt four times, turn the ball over on downs and kneel down to end the contest.

“Our defense bowed their necks there in the second half and stopped them down in the red zone multiple times in critical situations,” said Byrne. “I’m proud of our kids for ... bearing down at the end and getting stops when we needed it, because they were on our side of the 50 the entire fourth quarter, so hats off to the defense there.”

In addition to his big night on the ground and his interception on defense, Gibbs also had two receptions for 19 yards. And although Maiden’s Jacob Sigmon added 63 yards on five catches, the Indians’ coach was proud of his team’s defensive effort.

“Those guys worked really hard this week,” said Lowman. “The coaches had them in great spots, had them very prepared. They were confident, and to feel confident against an offense like that says a lot for the way they were prepared and for the character of the guys out on the field.”

Maiden is idle next week before hosting East Burke in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener on Sept. 16. As for St. Stephens, it opens Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against West Iredell on Sept. 16 following next week’s bye.

St. Stephens;07;12;00;00;—;19

Maiden;09;20;00;00;—;29

First Quarter

SS — Brycen Gaither 23-yard pass from Peyton Young (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 9:16

M — Ben Gibbs 37-yard run (kick failed), 8:05

M — Carson Foard 20-yard field goal, 2:23

Second Quarter

M — Wesley Thompson 1-yard run (Foard kick), 10:57

SS — Gaither 1-yard run (kick failed), 10:16

M — Chris Culliver 30-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 6:03

M — Culliver 57-yard interception return (run failed), 3:37

SS — Gaither 8-yard run (run failed), :37

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

Team Stats

First Downs: St. Stephens 9, Maiden 15

Rushes-yards: St. Stephens 24-86, Maiden 38-164

Comp-Att-Int: St. Stephens 14-29-2, Maiden 13-21-0

Passing yards: St. Stephens 163, Maiden 163

Fumbles-Lost: St. Stephens 2-0, Maiden 4-1

Penalties-yards: St. Stephens 5-35, Maiden 8-72

Individual Stats

RUSHING — St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 14-55 and 2 TDs, Peyton Young 9-28, Ty McLauchlin 1-3. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 29-178 and 1 TD, Jalen Robinson 1-15, Chris Culliver 2-(-10), Team 1-(-5), Wesley Thompson 5-(-14) and 1 TD.

PASSING — St. Stephens: Young 14-29-2 for 163 yards and 1 TD. Maiden: Thompson 13-21-0 for 163 yards and 1 TD.

RECEIVING — St. Stephens: Dayton Anderson 4-89, Gaither 3-37 and 1 TD, Ethan Atwood 1-17, Michael Watkins 3-10, Noah Gscheidmeier 2-6, McLauchlin 1-4. Maiden: Chris Culliver 5-76 and 1 TD, Jacob Sigmon 5-63, Ben Gibbs 2-19, Josh Stover 1-5.