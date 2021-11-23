Gettys resigns as Tigers’ football coach

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard head football coach Ryan Gettys announced his resignation from the position on Tuesday after three seasons at the helm of the Tigers’ football program. Gettys was also Foard’s head football coach from 2003-10.

After posting a combined record of 30-61 from 2003-10, Gettys’ teams were 3-23 over the past three seasons. Foard was 0-9 this fall as it missed the state playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Gettys, who will remain a teacher and the boys tennis coach at Foard, plans to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife, two children and a grandson. Tigers athletic director Samy Shreitah thanked Gettys for his leadership, commitment and guidance in football, tennis and the classroom over the years.

“He has always represented Foard in a positive manner and we are very appreciative for all that he has done,” said Shreitah.

Foard’s administration will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

