 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gettys resigns as Tigers’ football coach
0 Comments
top story breaking

Gettys resigns as Tigers’ football coach

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Gettys

Fred T. Foard head football coach Ryan Gettys talks with an official during a timeout in a file photo from 2019. Gettys announced his resignation after three seasons at the helm of the Tigers’ football program, although he will remain a teacher and the boys tennis coach at Foard. Gettys also coached the Tigers’ football team from 2003-10.

 David Scearce, Record File Photo

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard head football coach Ryan Gettys announced his resignation from the position on Tuesday after three seasons at the helm of the Tigers’ football program. Gettys was also Foard’s head football coach from 2003-10.

After posting a combined record of 30-61 from 2003-10, Gettys’ teams were 3-23 over the past three seasons. Foard was 0-9 this fall as it missed the state playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gettys, who will remain a teacher and the boys tennis coach at Foard, plans to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife, two children and a grandson. Tigers athletic director Samy Shreitah thanked Gettys for his leadership, commitment and guidance in football, tennis and the classroom over the years.

“He has always represented Foard in a positive manner and we are very appreciative for all that he has done,” said Shreitah.

Foard’s administration will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert