GEDDES THE GREAT: Geddes helps Red Devils pull out win over Wheatmore

“It’s an ankle sprain. Sometimes those can be 24 hours, sometimes those can be three weeks,” said White. “We’ll just have to wait and see. I think it’s doubtful, but we’d like to have her back.”

A Geddes 3-pointer from the left wing, one of three she nailed in the first quarter and one of four in the game, made it a 10-point Newton-Conover lead at 14-4. The Red Devils held a 20-11 advantage at the end of the period, but White noted the absence of Fox changed the dynamics of the matchups for Newton-Conover.

“But I was proud of our kids. We made adjustments,” White said. “We brought kids off the bench. I can’t be proud enough of them.”

The Warriors got as close as six, 28-22, with less than two minutes remaining in the first half on a jumper in the lane by Brianna Hill and a free throw from Kylie Biggs. But the Red Devils answered right back with a bucket in the lane from Sara Sain and a steal by Geddes, who took it the distance just in time to beat the buzzer for a 32-22 halftime cushion for Newton-Conover.

Sain stepped into the scoring void created by Fox’s injury with eight points in the first half and 14 for the game.