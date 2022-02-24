GEDDES THE GREAT: Geddes helps Red Devils pull out win over Wheatmore

NEWTON — Cassidy Geddes wasn’t a one-woman band for Newton-Conover on Thursday night. But the junior point guard made some sweet music while playing several different instruments in the Red Devils’ 68-59 win over a resurgent Wheatmore team in the second round of the 2A state girls basketball playoffs.
Geddes scored 39 points including 15 in the decisive fourth quarter, grabbed 12 rebounds, came up with seven steals and dealt out assists to her teammates like a crooked dealer at a Las Vegas poker table — always with an ace up her sleeve at just the right time.
“I’ll tell you what I say about her: I’m glad she’s a Red Devil and plays for us,” said Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White. “She’s a competitor. When the game is on the line, she’s the one that wants the ball. When we needed defensive stops tonight, she came up with it. When we needed a basket, she found one. She didn’t let down. She kept our team up and kept our team in it. She’s just a competitor. She’s a winner and she makes us better.”
The victory was the 15th straight for the third-seeded Red Devils, now 24-2. Wheatmore, the tournament’s No. 14 seed, ends its season at 15-10.
The Red Devils used their height advantage over the Warriors early on and built a 7-2 lead. But at the 3:24 mark of the first quarter, senior post Emma Fox stretched out to make her second block of the game and collapsed to the floor as she came down. Fox left the court with assistance and was not able to return to action.
“It’s an ankle sprain. Sometimes those can be 24 hours, sometimes those can be three weeks,” said White. “We’ll just have to wait and see. I think it’s doubtful, but we’d like to have her back.”
A Geddes 3-pointer from the left wing, one of three she nailed in the first quarter and one of four in the game, made it a 10-point Newton-Conover lead at 14-4. The Red Devils held a 20-11 advantage at the end of the period, but White noted the absence of Fox changed the dynamics of the matchups for Newton-Conover.
“But I was proud of our kids. We made adjustments,” White said. “We brought kids off the bench. I can’t be proud enough of them.”
The Warriors got as close as six, 28-22, with less than two minutes remaining in the first half on a jumper in the lane by Brianna Hill and a free throw from Kylie Biggs. But the Red Devils answered right back with a bucket in the lane from Sara Sain and a steal by Geddes, who took it the distance just in time to beat the buzzer for a 32-22 halftime cushion for Newton-Conover.
Sain stepped into the scoring void created by Fox’s injury with eight points in the first half and 14 for the game.
“She’s a freshman,” White noted of Sain. “We’ve got two goals. Our number one goal is we all support each other, and our number two goal is we all get better. That kid has gotten better and better and better.”
Held to just six first-half field goals, none from behind the arc, Wheatmore began to dial in from 3-point range in the second half with six triples. The Warriors outscored the Red Devils 9-4 in the early portion of the third quarter, thanks to 3s by Kynnedi Routh and Rian Perry.
That barrage cut the Newton-Conover lead to 36-31. Both Routh and Perry connected from behind the 3-point line again in the quarter that ended with the Red Devils clinging to a 47-41 lead.
But in the fourth period, the Warriors finally caught up with 2:31 to play on a three-point play in the lane by Perry.
Fouls played a big role in the game as Wheatmore outscored Newton-Conover 17-9 at the free-throw line, in addition to an 18-15 advantage from behind the 3-point line.
“You know, officials never win or lose a game. But both sides — they took us both out of our defense a little bit as tight as some of those calls were,” White said. “We just hadn’t seen it. We hadn’t seen that all year long. We adjusted and they adjusted. But there were a lot of points on that free-throw line tonight. More than we’ve seen all year long in any game we’ve played.”
Geddes returned the lead to Newton-Conover with her final triple of the night from the right corner with 2:08 to go. The Red Devils never surrendered that lead, and even built on it over the final two minutes with Geddes hitting six straight free throws.
Newton-Conover held a decided edge on the glass, 33-22, and corralled 15 offensive rebounds to just eight for Wheatmore, despite losing Fox to injury in the first quarter and the Red Devils' other starting post, Lizzie Sain, to fouls.
“We lost both of our post players. We had Mo (Monet) Wilson come off the bench. She’s a senior and made good things happen for us,” White said. “(Hadleigh) Swagger came off the bench. We lost both post players and the kids just kept coming. Those kids came off the bench expecting to do what they have to do to win.”
Kara Comer had an outstanding game for the Warriors with 25 points, 14 in the second half. Perry finished with 12 points and Routh had 11.
Geddes with 39 points and Sara Sain with 14 were the only two Red Devils in double figures.
Newton-Conover will play again on Saturday at home against the No. 6 seed, North Surry (18-5), which was a 59-49 winner over 11th-seeded Southwestern Randolph in the second round.
“We live to play another day,” said White with a smile. “That’s what this time of year is all about.”
