Geddes, Newton-Conover girls top East Burke in CVAC finals

Big moments find great players, but it’s not always in crunch time those players make their presence felt.
Down big early, Cassidy Geddes kept Newton-Conover in the game in the second quarter and the Red Devils eventually rallied to take a 48-47 win over East Burke in the championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference (CVAC) girls basketball tournament held at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex on Friday night.
The top-seeded Red Devils (22-2) finished off their fourth conference tournament championship in a row and added it to their regular-season title.
Early on, it appeared that the second-seeded Cavaliers (15-8), who handed Newton-Conover its only conference defeat this season and lost on a buzzer-beater in the rematch, would win the game handily. Spreading the floor against the taller Red Devils, Braelyn Stilwell (21 points) and Ally Moore (eight) drained 3-pointers to start the night. Also effective early was a high-post pick set by Aubree Grigg, from which Stilwell could use a dribble-drive in the lane. Stilwell had seven points in the first quarter with the Cavaliers taking an 11-2 lead.
“Grigg sets a great pick for Stilwell and Stilwell knows how to read it, even as a freshman,” said Red Devils head coach Sylvia White. “I mean, you don't get many better defenders than Cassidy Geddes and she's not getting through it. We didn't hedge quite as much as we needed to off of Grigg.”
Also hampering the Red Devils was a poor shooting night. They missed their first nine shots, finishing 1 for 10 in the first quarter and 6 for 27 in the first half.
“I had to tell them to keep shooting the shots,” White said. “We're getting pretty good looking shots, but we weren't getting any offensive rebounds putbacks, and I give them (the Cavaliers) credit. When we got one, they were taking it from us. So, we knew we had to be tougher there.”
Down 16-2 with 6:12 left in the second quarter, Geddes (25 points) began to create scoring opportunities. A steal from Sara Sain worked ahead to Geddes for a layup and the subsequent free throw. A steal from Monet Wilson set up Geddes for a pair of free throws after a foul. Sain’s putback broke Geddes’ stretch, but the junior guard drained a pair of 3s and later drove the lane for a scoop shot that got Newton-Conover within 24-19 with 1:47 left in the half.
“She's the player of the year,” said White of Geddes, who was named the CVAC player of the year following the contest. “You know, she’s just built a little bit for this kind of stuff. When big games come, they look to Cassidy. Cassidy just has it. It doesn't just come natural; that kid works harder than any kid you’ve ever met.”
Taylor Bostain and Grigg ended the half with baskets to establish a 28-19 lead for East Burke. However, White felt that her team had a better feel for what it needed to do defensively.
“We know they like to spread the floor,” said White. “And at halftime, we went out of our full man-to-man and in and out of our zone and it worked well.”
With the adjustment to the high-post pick also in hand, Newton-Conover held the Cavaliers to six points in the third quarter while the Red Devils continued to chip away at the lead.
Newton-Conover finally tied the game at 32-all late in the third quarter, and the teams stayed within one possession of one another the rest of the way.
Trailing 38-36, the Red Devils turned to 6-foot-3 senior Emma Fox down the stretch to try and use their advantage inside. Fox started the game’s final run with a follow off Hannah Watkins’ missed 3 to tie the game.
Moore returned fire with a 3 from the right wing. Following a timeout, Fox again corralled a missed 3 from Geddes and hit a short turnaround jumper to get the deficit to 41-40.
After an empty possession for East Burke, Geddes took a steal and converted it into a layup, which gave her team its first lead of the game with 2:08 left. Geddes' steal off a subsequent inbound play led to a missed shot and an offensive putback for Sara Sain.
Stilwell retied the game at 44 apiece with a 3 before Fox hit another turnaround jumper.
Stilwell continued to carry East Burke in the quarter with another layup and an added free throw that left the Cavaliers up 47-46 with 52 seconds to go.
But Fox corralled another missed 3 and converted the rebound for a bucket that turned into the game’s final margin with 39 ticks left.
“Emma just didn’t play well early tonight,” said White. “In the fourth quarter, I just looked at her and she said, ‘I want to go coach.’ She's a senior and it beats her up when she's not having a great night. She came in there and really had some key times.”
A series of timeouts left East Burke with a chance at a final play with 5.2 seconds left. However, a 3 from Kassie Turner fell short as time expired.
Note: Joining CVAC player of the year Cassidy Geddes on the all-conference team were Newton-Conover's Emma Fox, East Burke's Aubree Grigg and Braelyn Stilwell, Bandys' Macy Rummage and Logan Dutka, Bunker Hill's Faith Isenhour, Olivia Ellis and Damireona Burch, Maiden's Kennedie Noble, Lincolnton's Mackenzie Sand-Odom and West Lincoln's Chloe Norman. Newton-Conover's Sylvia White was named the conference's coach of the year.
BOYS
West Caldwell 51, Maiden 48
The top-seeded Warriors built a big lead early, then held on at the end to take the boys basketball championship at the conclusion of the weeklong tournament.
With the win, West Caldwell, which shared a co-championship with second-seeded Maiden during the regular season, earned the league’s top bid for the state tournament. The state playoffs are scheduled to start on Tuesday.
The Warriors (18-9) led 12-9 after one quarter, but took the game to another gear in the second quarter, building a 14-point lead at one point and taking a 23-10 advantage into the locker room.
Coach Billy Anderson said his crew, which wanted to avenge its first conference loss to Maiden, had no problem with the task at hand.
“We always talk about being ready to focus when we get in here,” said Anderson. “Tonight, those guys were all pretty fired up out here with a chance to win it.”
Contributing to the big hole early was a dry run during which Maiden went 8:45 without a field goal until Raheim Misher put in a missed shot with 30 seconds left in the first half.
“We just didn't make shots,” said Maiden head coach Justin Brittain. “Some of our big-time guys just didn't finish what we would normally call easy looks.”
West Caldwell still led 32-19 with 1:46 left in the third quarter, but Maiden (20-7) sandwiched jumpers from Mason Lowman (16 points) around a layup from Jalen Robinson (18 points) to get within six with the final eight minutes ahead.
Particularly active throughout was Misher. The freshman finished the game with 13 points, 28 rebounds and five blocked shots.
As the game ran down, Lowman banked in a shot with 14.8 seconds left to get Maiden within three.
JaKobe Hood (12 points) hit an open layup on the Warriors' next possession, setting the Blue Devils up with a chance to tie. However, Lowman’s 3 fell short to secure the win for West Caldwell.
“They’re pretty resilient,” said Brittain of his team’s comeback. “Knowing we've been in this situation in the past. Obviously, West Caldwell’s a little better team to come back on. But we had a chance.”
CVAC player of the year Malek Patterson of West Caldwell led all scorers with 18 points.
Note: Joining CVAC player of the year Malek Patterson on the all-conference team were West Caldwell's JaKobe Hood, Maiden's Raheim Misher and Mason Lowman, Bandys' Parker Styborski, Bunker Hill's Devin Brice, Newton-Conover's Jay Powell, East Burke's Logan Coffey, Lincolnton's Will Blackburn and Deandra Smith and West Lincoln's Holiday Hopper and Jordan Truesdale. Maiden's Justin Brittain was named the conference's coach of the year.
GIRLS
East Burke;11;17;06;13;—;47
Newton-Conover;02;17;13;16;–;48
East Burke — Braelyn Stilwell 21, Aubree Grigg 12, Ally Moore 8, Taylor Bostain 6.
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 25, Emma Fox 8, Hannah Watkins 6, Sara Sain 5, Lizzie Sain 4.
BOYS
Maiden;09;03;14;22;–;48
West Caldwell;12;11;09;19;–;51
Maiden — Mason Lowman 16, Raheim Misher 13, Jalen Robinson 13, Ben Gibbs 6.
West Caldwell — Malek Patterson 18, JaKobe Hood 12, Kayvin Felder 9, Mason Anthony 7, Kalen Bowers 3, Jordan Patterson 1, Truitt McKinney 1.