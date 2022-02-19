Geddes, Newton-Conover girls top East Burke in CVAC finals

Also hampering the Red Devils was a poor shooting night. They missed their first nine shots, finishing 1 for 10 in the first quarter and 6 for 27 in the first half.

“I had to tell them to keep shooting the shots,” White said. “We're getting pretty good looking shots, but we weren't getting any offensive rebounds putbacks, and I give them (the Cavaliers) credit. When we got one, they were taking it from us. So, we knew we had to be tougher there.”

Down 16-2 with 6:12 left in the second quarter, Geddes (25 points) began to create scoring opportunities. A steal from Sara Sain worked ahead to Geddes for a layup and the subsequent free throw. A steal from Monet Wilson set up Geddes for a pair of free throws after a foul. Sain’s putback broke Geddes’ stretch, but the junior guard drained a pair of 3s and later drove the lane for a scoop shot that got Newton-Conover within 24-19 with 1:47 left in the half.

“She's the player of the year,” said White of Geddes, who was named the CVAC player of the year following the contest. “You know, she’s just built a little bit for this kind of stuff. When big games come, they look to Cassidy. Cassidy just has it. It doesn't just come natural; that kid works harder than any kid you’ve ever met.”