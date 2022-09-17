Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past Warriors

St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday in Hickory, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener. Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for a career-high five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton Young threw for four scores.

Two of Gaither’s TDs came on the ground, where he finished with 113 yards on 11 carries, and he also had three receptions for 61 yards and a pair of scores while adding an 82-yard kickoff return for a TD. Meanwhile, Young completed 7 of 11 passes for 172 yards to go with eight carries for 93 yards.

The Indians’ defense also flew around, tallying several tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Kasen Turner, sophomore Will Fincher and Gaither had the sacks for St. Stephens, which also received an interception from senior Michael Watkins late in the first quarter that led to the Indians’ second TD early in the second. Making a big hit on West Iredell’s quarterback on Watkins’ interception was senior Chip Hendren.

“It’s a joy,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said of coaching Gaither, who recorded the third 100-yard rushing performance of his career and his second this season. “I feel privileged to get to just be around him and all these guys, but yeah, he’s a pretty good player. He can do a lot of things well. He’s a threat as a receiver, he runs hard, he can run fast when he needs to break away and guys are blocking for him well, and it’s fun to watch our guys be excited for him to make those plays.”

“It’s a blast,” added Gaither of how much fun he had during Friday’s contest. “Especially with the O-line, it’s an amazing experience. The O-line carrying, I followed behind them, just had fun doing my thing.”

Following a punt by the Warriors (0-4, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) on the game’s opening possession, St. Stephens moved the ball 62 yards in eight plays, with Gaither running around the left end at the 6:40 mark for an 8-yard TD that gave the Indians a 6-0 advantage.

Twelve seconds into the second quarter, Young found Gaither for his second score, a 24-yard connection that was followed by Gaither’s 2-point conversion run to make it 14-0. And after the Indians (2-2, 1-0) forced West Iredell to punt on its next possession, Young hooked up with fellow senior Dayton Anderson for a 48-yard TD on the opening play of St. Stephens’ third drive.

West Iredell answered with a 12-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard TD run from senior Bud Dalton with 4:41 remaining in the second quarter. However, St. Stephens scored for the fourth time in four possessions when Gaither caught a screen pass from Young that was initially tipped by Warriors senior Jose Santana and into his hands. Gaither then scurried 20 yards to the end zone to give the Indians a 28-6 advantage at the 1:10 mark.

After the Warriors scored on the final play of the half when junior Cade Gaither fired a 3-yard TD pass to sophomore Jermaine Cornelius to cut the deficit to 28-12, St. Stephens responded with a five-play, 71-yard drive to open the third quarter. Young had runs of 26 and 46 yards on the drive, while Brycen Gaither’s 9-yard burst extended the Indians’ lead to 35-12 less than two minutes in.

Following a turnover on downs by the Warriors, St. Stephens punted for the first time on its next series before West Iredell again turned the ball over on downs. The Indians made the Warriors pay with another first-play TD when Young found Watkins for a 43-yard catch-and-run that pushed the score to 42-12 with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter.

“He works hard, he’s a good leader,” said Lowman of Young, who had never thrown multiple TDs in a high school game prior to Friday. “He does a lot of stuff that people here don’t get to see. He works hard in the weight room, he wants to learn, he asks questions. He has high standards for how our offense should go, and I’m really proud of what he’s doing for us.”

“He’s a leader,” added Brycen Gaither of Young. “He plays baseball but he’s out here having fun, doing his thing. He’s just a leader, all I can say about him.”

West Iredell’s final scoring drive came on its next possession, a nine-play, 59-yard series that ended with a 12-yard TD run from junior CJ Ferguson before Dalton added a successful 2-point conversion run. But St. Stephens countered with Brycen Gaither’s kickoff return for a TD just 12 seconds later to account for the final score.

“We lost two in a row, we had a week off, and I’m always a little concerned coming out of an open week that you might start a little rusty,” said Lowman. “But we showed tonight that we were kind of itching to play again, and that’s good. We need to continue to build our confidence if we can and I think tonight we did that.”

Despite the loss, West Iredell’s Ferguson was the game’s leading rusher with 119 yards on 23 carries, while Dalton amassed 59 yards on 12 carries. Cade Gaither completed 11 of 18 passes for 80 yards, with the duo of senior JJ Glaspy and the aforementioned Cornelius combining for 77 yards on nine catches.

“West Iredell has some good players and they’re getting better and Coach (Matt) Wilson is doing a great job with those guys, and they’re gonna get better and better,” said Lowman. “There’s some hard-nosed runners over there, some guys that played really hard, and I’m proud of how our defense just stayed after it. They kept running to the ball, they kept grabbing ahold of those runners who were not easy to get their hands on. Just the way we stuck to it and played through some moments where we had to answer the bell was impressive.”

Having already equaled its win total from a year ago, St. Stephens visits North Iredell next Friday. As for West Iredell, it hosts Fred T. Foard next Friday in a battle of teams looking for their first win.

West Iredell;00;12;00;08;—;20

St. Stephens;06;22;14;07;—;49

First Quarter

SS — Brycen Gaither 8-yard run (kick blocked), 6:40

Second Quarter

SS — Gaither 24-yard pass from Peyton Young (Gaither run), 11:48

SS — Dayton Anderson 48-yard pass from Young (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 10:33

WI — Bud Dalton 2-yard run (pass failed), 4:41

SS — Gaither 20-yard pass from Young (Gscheidmeier kick), 1:10

WI — Jermaine Cornelius 3-yard pass from Cade Gaither (pass failed), :00

Third Quarter

SS — Gaither 9-yard run (Gscheidmeier kick), 10:18

SS — Michael Watkins 43-yard pass from Young (Gscheidmeier kick), 3:44

Fourth Quarter

WI — CJ Ferguson 12-yard run (Dalton run), 10:46

SS — Gaither 82-yard kick return (Gscheidmeier kick), 10:34

Team Stats

First Downs: West Iredell 18, St. Stephens 11

Rushes-yards: West Iredell 48-186, St. Stephens 26-222

Comp-Att-Int: West Iredell 11-18-1, St. Stephens 7-11-0

Passing yards: West Iredell 80, St. Stephens 172

Fumbles-Lost: West Iredell 0-0, St. Stephens 1-0

Penalties-yards: West Iredell 6-40, St. Stephens 11-83

Individual Stats

RUSHING — West Iredell: CJ Ferguson 23-119 and 1 TD, Bud Dalton 12-59 and 1 TD, Tristan Hopkins 3-22, Thian Stevenson 4-9, Khe Minor 1-2, Cade Gaither 5-(-25). St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 11-113 and 2 TDs, Peyton Young 8-93, Ty McLauchlin 7-16.

PASSING — West Iredell: Gaither 11-18-1 for 80 yards and 1 TD. St. Stephens: Young 7-11-0 for 172 yards and 4 TDs.

RECEIVING — West Iredell: Jermaine Cornelius 4-42 and 1 TD, JJ Glaspy 5-35, CJ Ferguson 1-3, Jamil Reid 1-0. St. Stephens: Gaither 3-61 and 2 TDs, Dayton Anderson 1-48 and 1 TD, Michael Watkins 1-43 and 1 TD, McLauchlin 2-20.