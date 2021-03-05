Friday's area varsity football scores (March 5, 2021)
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill 32, Fred T. Foard 7
Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6
East Burke 43, West Iredell 6
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover 32, Bandys 14
Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom 28, Hickory 16
McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18
Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7
Nonconference
Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18
