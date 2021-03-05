 Skip to main content
Friday's area varsity football scores (March 5, 2021)
Friday's area varsity football scores (March 5, 2021)

Friday's area varsity football scores (March 5, 2021)

Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

Bunker Hill 32, Fred T. Foard 7

Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6

East Burke 43, West Iredell 6

South Fork 2A Conference

Newton-Conover 32, Bandys 14

Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Freedom 28, Hickory 16

McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18

Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7

Nonconference

Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18

