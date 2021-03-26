 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's area varsity football scores (March 26, 2021)
0 comments
top story

Friday's area varsity football scores (March 26, 2021)

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's area varsity football scores (March 26, 2021)

South Fork 2A Conference

Maiden 46, East Lincoln 38

Newton-Conover 27, North Lincoln 16

West Lincoln 27, Bandys 7

Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bunker Hill 44, West Iredell 0

Draughn 25, Fred T. Foard 17

Hibriten 49, East Burke 0

West Caldwell 24, Patton 14

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Alexander Central 35, St. Stephens 28

South Caldwell 44, Hickory 14

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert