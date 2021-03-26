Friday's area varsity football scores (March 26, 2021)
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden 46, East Lincoln 38
Newton-Conover 27, North Lincoln 16
West Lincoln 27, Bandys 7
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill 44, West Iredell 0
Draughn 25, Fred T. Foard 17
Hibriten 49, East Burke 0
West Caldwell 24, Patton 14
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central 35, St. Stephens 28
South Caldwell 44, Hickory 14
