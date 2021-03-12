Friday's area varsity football scores (March 12, 2021)
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill 44, Draughn 6
East Burke 37, Patton 6
West Caldwell 47, West Iredell 15
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys 52, Lincolnton 8
West Lincoln 27, Newton-Conover 19
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12
Watauga 23, Hickory 6
South Caldwell 50, McDowell 0
Nonconference
St. Stephens 30, Bessemer City 0
Hibriten 43, North Rowan 0
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!