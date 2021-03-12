 Skip to main content
Friday's area varsity football scores (March 12, 2021)
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

Bunker Hill 44, Draughn 6

East Burke 37, Patton 6

West Caldwell 47, West Iredell 15

South Fork 2A Conference

Bandys 52, Lincolnton 8

West Lincoln 27, Newton-Conover 19

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12

Watauga 23, Hickory 6

South Caldwell 50, McDowell 0

Nonconference

St. Stephens 30, Bessemer City 0

Hibriten 43, North Rowan 0

