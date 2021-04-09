 Skip to main content
Friday's area varsity football scores (April 9, 2021)
  • Updated
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

St. Stephens 27, Hickory 19

Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 20

McDowell 30, Freedom 6

Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

Bunker Hill 38, West Caldwell 7

West Iredell 16, Fred T. Foard 13

South Fork 2A Conference

North Lincoln 40, Bandys 19

East Lincoln 30, Newton-Conover 7

Nonconference

T.C. Roberson 47, Watauga 36

West Lincoln 35, Cherokee 7

