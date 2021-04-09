Friday's area varsity football scores (April 9, 2021)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens 27, Hickory 19
Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 20
McDowell 30, Freedom 6
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill 38, West Caldwell 7
West Iredell 16, Fred T. Foard 13
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln 40, Bandys 19
East Lincoln 30, Newton-Conover 7
Nonconference
T.C. Roberson 47, Watauga 36
West Lincoln 35, Cherokee 7
