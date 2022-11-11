 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's area football playoff scores (Nov. 11, 2022)

  • Updated
2A STATE PLAYOFFS (1ST ROUND)

No. 5 Maiden 46, No. 21 Mount Pleasant 13

3A STATE PLAYOFFS (1ST ROUND)

No. 8 West Charlotte 56, No. 9 Hibriten 7

