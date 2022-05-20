Friday's area baseball playoff score (4th round)
3A WEST
No. 11 East Lincoln 4, No. 10 St. Stephens 1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Maiden senior Taylor Parrott, seated, recently signed her national letter of intent to join the cheerleading team at Lenoir-Rhyne this fall.
St. Stephens senior Julien Peissel, center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at UNC Greensboro next season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls soccer tournament will have several of the usual teams when play starts Monday. Team…
Thursday night’s second round pared the area schools down to four still in the hunt of a North Carolina High School Athletic Association softb…
The North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Foundation recently announced the first recipient of the Linda G. Richards Endowment grant. T…
THOMASVILLE — The St. Stephens baseball team blanked Ledford 10-0 on the road Tuesday in the third round of the 3A state playoffs. The 10th-se…
Fred T. Foard senior Irvin Martinez-Villa, seated, recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Lenoir-Rhyne next season.
Fourteen area teams began play Monday in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls soccer tournament and eight advanced to ton…
There are eight teams left in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state baseball tournament. Three of them are located wi…
Tuesday's area baseball playoff score (3rd round)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.