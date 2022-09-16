 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freedom's Barnett collects Golden Helmet for Week 4

  • Updated
Jaylen Barnett
Submitted photo

Freedom junior quarterback Jaylen Barnett, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season. Barnett threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 95 rushing yards and a pair of rushing TDs in the Patriots' 40-14 victory over Patton.

