Freedom junior quarterback Jaylen Barnett, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season. Barnett threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 95 rushing yards and a pair of rushing TDs in the Patriots' 40-14 victory over Patton.
Freedom's Barnett collects Golden Helmet for Week 4
