Freedom, West Lincoln girls golf teams win state titles

Prior to Tuesday’s state championship round in North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls golf, no school from the Hickory-metro had won a team championship in the sport. At the end of the day, two came away with a banner.
Freedom High won the 3A team championship at the Beacon Ridge Golf & Country Club in West End. Twelve miles away at Pinehurst No. 8, West Lincoln won the 1A/2A team title.
Previously, the area had produced two individual champions in high school girls golf: Lucy Lofland of Newton-Conover (1978 and '79) and Hickory’s Melissa McCaby in 1997.
In the 3A event, Freedom had two medalists lead the Patriots to an 18-shot advantage over defending 3A champion Cox Mill. Tuesday’s title completed a season during which Freedom won the Northwestern 3A/4A championship and the 3A West Regional.
Senior Albany Bock and sophomore Anna Czarkowski each shot a 12-over-par 84 to finish in a tie for third. Bock had four birdies on the day, with three coming on the first four holes to get the Patriots off to a quick start. Czarkowski’s highlight of the day come on the third hole, where she scored an eagle on the par-4 hole. The sophomore matched Bock’s four on the first hole and others on the sixth and 16th. The third member, senior Christina Fisher, scored a 23-over 95 for the Patriots. She joined her teammates with a birdie on the first hole and later added an eagle on the par-5 16th.
The 3A individual winner was Emily Mathews of Eastern Alamance, who was the lone golfer under par, shooting a 1-under 71 on the strength of four birdies and two eagles.
In the 1A/2A tournament, West Lincoln’s victory completed a sweep of both the boys and girls state titles by the South Fork 2A Conference after Lake Norman Charter won the boys championship the previous day. The Rebels outshot runner-up Pine Lake Prep by 10 strokes, with its three-member team carding a 257 (41-over).
Leah Matney led the way for the Rebels with a 13-over 85, good for 18th among the individuals. Reese Coltrane tied for 20th with a 14-over 86, as did Laycee Hoffman. Like Freedom, West Lincoln completed a sweep of titles, taking the South Fork 2A, 2A West Regional and now the 1A/2A state title.
Pine Lake Prep put overtook Newton-Conover on the last hole, scoring a 14 against the Red Devils’ 16 to take second by two shots. Senior Camryn Lamp had the best round among area golfers, scoring three birdies on the way to a 9-over 81, which was good for ninth on the day. Sophomore Sondra Uon fired an 11-over 82, which included her only birdie of the round on 15 to come in 12th. Additionally, Hailey Hicks tied for 41st.
Winning the 1A/2A individual title was Katherine Schuster of First Flight, who won her fourth NCHSAA title with a 2-under 70.
1A/2A team championship: 1. West Lincoln 257 (+41); 2. Pine Lake Prep 269 (+51); 3. Newton-Conover 269 (+53). Individual championship: 1. Katherine Schuster (First Flight) 70 (-2), 9. Camryn Lamp (N-C) 81 (+9). T-12. Tess Palmer (Lake Norman Charter) 83 (+11), Sondra Uon (83 (+11); T-15. Sophia Laliberte (East Lincoln) 84 (+12); T-18. Leah Matney (West Lincoln) 85 (+13); T-20. Reese Coltrane, Laycee Hoffman (West Lincoln) 86 (+14); 29. Georgia Chapman (LNC) 94 (+22); 38. Allie Witherspoon (Patton) 103 (+31); T-41. Hailey Hicks 105 (+33).