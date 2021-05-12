Freedom, West Lincoln girls golf teams win state titles

Senior Albany Bock and sophomore Anna Czarkowski each shot a 12-over-par 84 to finish in a tie for third. Bock had four birdies on the day, with three coming on the first four holes to get the Patriots off to a quick start. Czarkowski’s highlight of the day come on the third hole, where she scored an eagle on the par-4 hole. The sophomore matched Bock’s four on the first hole and others on the sixth and 16th. The third member, senior Christina Fisher, scored a 23-over 95 for the Patriots. She joined her teammates with a birdie on the first hole and later added an eagle on the par-5 16th.