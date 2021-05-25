Freedom trio signs with nationally-ranked CVCC

MORGANTON — Freedom seniors Daniel Brackett, Hunter Keller and Wes Smith have made their share of big catches, both before and since their time with the third-year FHS bass fishing team.
Last month, it was their turn to be reeled in.
All three student-athletes signed letters of intent April 20 to participate in the sport starting next school year nearby at Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College, whose team is ranked No. 16 nationally and No. 1 in the state as well as among junior colleges nationally in the latest rankings.
“These and then some of the other boys and girls we’ve had on the team since its start, we can thank them enough for all the effort they’ve put into it,” Freedom coach Dustin Haigler said. “Whether it’s going out into the community and trying to help out with some fundraising or showing support to some of our local businesses, they’ve done it all. And they’re supportive of each other too, clearly. They’re willing to help out the younger kids to get them prepped for the future because it’s going to be tough when they leave. It’s a bittersweet experience. It’s exciting that they’re going, but there’s obviously a big void that the younger members need to step up and fill when they’re gone too.
“I’ve told them (in college) the fishing’s going to be great. You’re going to love it. But make sure at the school you’re choosing, you’re going to get a good education first. The student side still needs to come first, but I think they understand that and are excited for the opportunity to continue the competitive fishing scene, and to be able to do so locally.”
Keller, who also played baseball at FHS as an underclassman, was recently one of 12 high school anglers nationwide to be named to the 2021 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team. He won three tournaments in the fall 2020 season, notched two additional top-five finishes and teamed with Brackett for a sixth-place finish in the Bassmaster High School National Championship in the fall.
Keller currently sits atop the points standings for the North Carolina High School B.A.S.S. Nation and finished in the top five in both 2019 and 2020.
“I started fishing when I was little with my dad and a couple of his buddies, fishing ponds, different species,” Keller said. “Really, my sophomore year when we got the team started is when I started taking it pretty seriously and developed that drive for it. My parents (Dusty and Ashley) Keller and I worked with Coach Haigler to get the team started here at Freedom. We started at the local level, fishing little club tournaments and tournaments in the evening up at Lake James, and then since then we’ve gotten a chance to go up to the state and national level.
Keller said he plans to major in business administration at CVCC and had plenty of people to thank.
“Biggest ones to Coach Haigler and to the school for letting us do this,” he said. “My dad is mine and Daniel’s boat captain, so that’s a really big deal. My mom does everything in her power to help the whole team. The Lord has opened big opportunities for us. We’ve had a ton of success in tournaments over the past 12 months, and that’s owed all to him. Our local sponsors, Foothills Marine, who helped us get to national events. Dream Catcher’s Fishing was a huge help while they were here. BASS Nation Trail, Woods and Water Outdoor Co., Skyline Lake James.”