Freedom senior Jeulenea Khang finished first in the 100-pound weight class during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational this weekend, and she was also named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler. Khang pinned South Central’s Zainab Hijawi in the opening round before doing the same to Grimsley’s Germani Brown in the quarterfinals, with both pins coming in the second period. She added a 2-0 win in the sudden-victory period against Corinth Holder’s Anna Ockerman in the semifinals, then earned a 2-0 decision over Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl in the championship match. The first three rounds were held on Friday at the RISE Indoor Sports venue in Advance, with the championship round taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Freedom’s Khang captures 100-pound crown
