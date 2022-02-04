Fourth annual women's wrestling tournament starts today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the Women’s State Wrestling Invitational for the fourth season. However, for the first time, it will be a two-day event to be held this weekend.

Today’s opening rounds will be held at RISE Indoor Sports complex in Advance starting at 5 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals and finals move to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse and begin at 9 a.m.

From the three area conferences, five girls will make the trip to the Piedmont Triad, with four making a repeat visit. Among the group, Alexander Central’s Alysha Early had the highest finish last season, finishing second in the 138-pound bracket.

Here are the expected participants from the area as listed by the NCHSAA:

ALEXANDER CENTRALCoach: Josh Williamson

Alysha Early, Sr. (138)

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BANDYSCoach: Justin Adams

Bryce Kirkland, Jr. (107)

FREEDOMCoach: Billy Whisnant

Jeulenea Khang, Jr. (100)

MAIDENCoach: Sean McGovern