Fourth annual women's wrestling tournament starts today
top story

Fourth annual women's wrestling tournament starts today

Bryce Kirkland

Bandys' Bryce Kirkland, top, takes on Trinity's Brayden Hall during their 106-pound bout in the 2A West Regional title match on Wednesday in Catawba. Kirkland is one of five girls from the three area conferences who will participate in the fourth annual Women’s State Wrestling Invitational today and Saturday.

 Jackson Shoe, Record

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the Women’s State Wrestling Invitational for the fourth season. However, for the first time, it will be a two-day event to be held this weekend.

Today’s opening rounds will be held at RISE Indoor Sports complex in Advance starting at 5 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals and finals move to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse and begin at 9 a.m.

From the three area conferences, five girls will make the trip to the Piedmont Triad, with four making a repeat visit. Among the group, Alexander Central’s Alysha Early had the highest finish last season, finishing second in the 138-pound bracket.

Here are the expected participants from the area as listed by the NCHSAA:

ALEXANDER CENTRALCoach: Josh Williamson

Alysha Early, Sr. (138)

BANDYSCoach: Justin Adams

Bryce Kirkland, Jr. (107)

FREEDOMCoach: Billy Whisnant

Jeulenea Khang, Jr. (100)

MAIDENCoach: Sean McGovern

Miranda Valerio. So. (107)

WEST CALDWELLCoach: Aaron Annas

Ria Wright, Fr. (100)

