Just four of the 14 area teams that started last Tuesday in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament remain in the third round of their respective bracket.

Three of the teams are programs that have experience at this level and beyond while the fourth is looking to attain a level they have not yet reached.

South Caldwell and Alexander Central will meet in a 4A matchup that seems too early for two powerhouse programs that have become well-acquainted with one another throughout the season.

East Lincoln has a date at West Rowan in the 3A bracket with the hope that this is the Mustangs year to finally reach a state final.

And then there’s Maiden, which finally broke through the second round. However, if they want to get further this season, the Blue Devils will have to get through a beast of an opponent on Tuesday.

Here is a look at all three matchups scheduled for Tuesday night.

Key players were offered by coaches or taken from notable stats listed from MaxPreps. All stats listed are from MaxPreps. Playoff records and state titles are from the fastpitch era only.)

NCHSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Third Round: Tuesday, May 16; Quarterfinals: Friday, May 19: Regionals: May 22-27 (exact dates TBA); State championships: Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at NC State, Duke and UNC Greensboro

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 10 SOUTH CALDWELL (17-4) at NO. 2 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (20-4), 7 p.m.

About the game: At this point of the playoffs, the ability for high school players to slow the heartbeat down — and therefore the specific game — often is a concern. With these two Northwestern 3A/4A schools playing each other a fourth time this season, that is not likely to be an issue.

The Cougars and Spartans know each other well, which is far different than most playoff games at this point when teams face unfamiliar opponents and players.

This is also a rare game in which the home-field advantage hasn’t meant much this season. In game one at South Caldwell, both teams struggled with scoring opportunities — they combined to leave 19 on base — before Ava Chapman crushed a two-run homer in the seventh to lead Alexander Central to a 5-3 win.

In game two in Taylorsville about three weeks later, South Caldwell overcame five errors, leading to five unearned runs. Kennedy Crouch provided the winning margin with a sacrifice fly in the fourth for a 6-5 win.

The split in the regular season set up a winner-take-all third game in the NWC tournament final. Played at South Caldwell, the Cougars had four extra-bases hits, including another two-run blast from Chapman for a 6-1 win.

It was that third victory which boosted Alexander Central up to a No. 2 seed in the 4A West bracket and sent South Caldwell to No. 10 and a postseason of road games.

This is among the best rivalries in the state in high school softball, and for this area, among the best in any sport. It’s a later start than usual at Alexander Central, which should provide a lively crowd to ring the fence.

About the Cougars (Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion, tournament champion, 92-25 NCHSAA playoffs, 6 state titles (1996, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018))

In round two, Alexander Central got runs in the first and sixth innings to put away No. 15 South Mecklenburg 2-0. Lainey Russell got three hits and scored a run. Laney Wike threw a four-hitter and struck out six.

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key players: P Laney Wike, So.; 3B Ava Chapman, Jr.; OF Kensley Davis, Fr.

About the Spartans (Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion, 34-21 NCHSAA playoff, 1 state title (2019))

Coach: Casey Justice

South Caldwell scored in each of the last four innings, including a five-spot in the seventh to pull away from No. 7 Hough on the road. The Spartans have scored double-digits in 15 of 21 games.

Key players: OF Brooklyn Johnson; P Kadie Becker, Sr.; 1B Kennedy Crouch, Jr.; Kenzie Clontz, Jr.

Next up: No. 27 Cuthbertson (12-13) or No. 3 Marvin Ridge (20-3)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 5 EAST LINCOLN (19-1) at NO. 3 WEST ROWAN (20-3), 6 p.m.

About the game: These teams have similar journeys in the playoffs in recent years, with each struggling to burst through playoff round ceilings.

East Lincoln seemed to be on the verge of getting to the state final in each of the last two years only to come up against a hot team. The Mustangs have four losses since the return from the pandemic in 2021, two of which ended seasons.

In 2021, East Lincoln lost to eventual 2A champion West Stanly in the regional final. Last year, the Mustangs were 24-0 but lost to Central Davidson at home in the 3A state quarterfinals.

West Rowan’s disappointments go deeper. A 20-win season last year ended in the second round. The Falcons were overwhelmed by North Buncombe pitching in the quarterfinals in 2021. In 2019, a 22-win season ended in the Sweet 16.

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A Champion, 14-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Jaelyn Freeston went 3-3 with a double and 2 RBI to lead East Lincoln to a 5-1 win over Pisgah last Friday. Leah Correll allowed a run on seven hits and struck out four in the complete game.

Coach: Roger Wilson

Key players: C Betsy Eatmon, Sr. (.523, 2 2B and 13 HR in 65 ABs, 39 RBI); OF Taniyah Thomas, So. (.605, 2 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR) OF Tatum Martin, Jr. (.490, 7 2B, 12 RBI); OF Jaelyn Freeston, Sr. (.446, 9 2B, 4 HR, 31 RBI); P Leah Correll, Sr. (16-1, 1.63 ERA, 139 K, 39 BB, 103.1 IP)

About the Falcons (South Piedmont 3A champion, 34-22 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2002, 2003))

Emma Clarke went 3-for-3 with a homer, 4 runs scored and 4 RBI to lead the attack for West Rowan in a 14-1 rout over Fred T. Foard in the last round. Arabelle Shulenburger allowed a run over five hits and struck out six in the mercy-rule win.

Coach: Jimmy Greene

Key players: P Arabelle Shulenburger (15-1, 1.64 ERA, 115.1 IP, 100 K, 37 BB); Ashlee Ennis, Sr. (.482, 4 2B, 2 3B, 13 RBI); Emma Clarke, Jr. (.579, 6 2B, 4 3B, 10 HR, 32 RBI; E.A. Nance, So. (.425, 8 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI); Karsen Simpson, Sr. (.400, 9 2B, 3 HR, 24 RBI); Brooke Kennerly, Sr. (.417, 10 2B, 3 HR, 29 RBI).

Next up: No. 24 Tuscola (12-9) or No. 1 Enka (22-0)

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 5 MAIDEN (20-3) at NO. 4 WEST STANLY (25-1), 7 p.m.

About the game: Maiden head coach Heath Kiser said after Friday night’s win over R-S that he believes this is the first time Maiden has made it past the second round.

While it couldn’t be confirmed — NCHSAA has no brackets available prior to 2007 — it is certain that this round is the pinnacle for Maiden in a couple of decades. Maiden lost second round games from 2016 to 2018 and first round games each year from 2007 to 2013. With only eight playoff wins prior to round one this year, postseason success has been minimal.

So, these are heady times for the Blue Devils, but the team will face a huge challenge in round three. They have a date with West Stanly, which hasn’t lost a postseason game since Bunker Hill edged them out 2-1 in the 2018 2A quarterfinals. The Colts are 130-9 since the end of the 2017 season. That is what the Blue Devils are running into.

Will Maiden be able to play with a nothing-to-lose attitude and make it pay off on Tuesday? Or, does the moment overwhelm them against a team used to having their way against all-comers? The answers to those questions could have a lot to say about the outcome.

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 10-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Averie Waddell homered and knocked in four while Raegan Rembert went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI to lead Maiden in an 11-4 win over R-S Central on Friday. Rembert picked up the win in relief, tossing a four-hitter over the last five innings and striking out five.

Coach: Heath Kiser

Key players: SS Macy Michael, Jr. (.611, 10 2B, 2 3B, 16 HR, 45 RBI); C Averie Waddell, Jr. (.536, 16 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 36 RBI); P/2B Raegan Rembert, Fr. (.400, 9 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 20 RBI; 6-1, 1.17 ERA, 65.2 IP, 69 K, 28 BB); P/1B Tristan Smalling, Sr.

About the Colts (Rocky River 2A/3A champion, 80-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 5 state titles (1997, 2013, 2019, 2021, 2022))

Lily Huneycutt tossed a perfect game with 15 Ks to eliminate Bandys 6-0 on Friday. Huneycutt supported her outstanding pitching with two hits and two RBI on the day.

Coach: Emily Smith

Key players: P Lily Huneycutt (21-1, 0.53 ERA, 132.2 IP, 198 K, 14 BB; .411, 5 2B, 2 3B 2 HR, 19 RBI); Teagan Ritchie, Sr (.540, 6 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 35 RBI); Rebecca Clark, Sr. (.474, 3 2B, 1 3B, 14 RBI); Kristen Smith, Jr. (.386, 9 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 24 RBI); Payton Little, Sr (.432, 5 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Next up: No. 25 Anson (13-11) or No. 1 McMichael (26-0).