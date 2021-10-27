Foster, Foard beat Smoky Mountain, advance to Round 3

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Foard was never threatened, and the 16-point margin of victory was the largest of the opening set. Given the Mustangs' upset from the first round, Lombardi said it was important to not let the lower-seeded team get into the flow of the match.

“That’s one of the things I always talk about is getting the first point and then kind of getting momentum from there,” explained Lombardi. “That’s just one of the things that our front line and our hitters do a good job of putting the ball down, and that's our momentum.”

Five different hitters scored in the first set with Lingle scoring five kills and Foster adding four.

“I have full faith in every hitter that's out there,” Lombardi said. “And I think the team does too. Any one of those girls can score anytime they want to.”