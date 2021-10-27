Foster, Foard beat Smoky Mountain, advance to Round 3

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s senior middle blocker Martina Foster is hard to ignore on the high school volleyball court. Listed at 6-foot even, her right arm pounds the ball to the opposing floor with intimidating speed and power. She’s an imposing figure that gets attention, even prior to the match.
“She just has such a dominance,” said Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi. “I think teams coming in here, they see her warming up. They see our whole team warming up, but you see Martina.”
Her presence in the second round of the 3A state tournament Tuesday night was immediate and it reappeared at key moments during her rotation on the front line throughout the Tigers' 3-0 sweep — 25-9, 25-19, 25-12 — of visiting Smoky Mountain at Jerry Copas Gym.
“She’s hard to miss, her and Averie,” Lombardi said, referring to Foster and her junior teammate, Averie Dale, a 6-1 junior blocker. “I mean, she wants us to win more than anything, being a senior. She's kind of put the whole team on her back.”
The 10th-seeded Tigers (24-3) took charge of the match from the start. After the Mustangs' first kill attempt ended in the net, the next two points set the tone. Both were quick sets from Haley Johnston (20 assists) into the wheelhouse of Foster (12 kills, 3 blocks), who found the floor in the back left corner on the Mustangs’ side. Laney Craig and Sarah Lingle added kills that seemed to get Smoky Mountain out of kilter. The 26th-seeded Mustangs (11-10), who upset No. 7 Atkins in the first round, had five early errors that helped build a 9-1 lead for the Tigers.
Foard was never threatened, and the 16-point margin of victory was the largest of the opening set. Given the Mustangs' upset from the first round, Lombardi said it was important to not let the lower-seeded team get into the flow of the match.
“That’s one of the things I always talk about is getting the first point and then kind of getting momentum from there,” explained Lombardi. “That’s just one of the things that our front line and our hitters do a good job of putting the ball down, and that's our momentum.”
Five different hitters scored in the first set with Lingle scoring five kills and Foster adding four.
“I have full faith in every hitter that's out there,” Lombardi said. “And I think the team does too. Any one of those girls can score anytime they want to.”
The Tigers weren’t as sharp in the second set, as a series of four straight errors enabled the Mustangs to even the score at 9-all. Foster picked off an errant Mustangs set to give Foard a lead it did not relinquish, but Smoky Mountain stayed in the set. Greenlee Flynn at times challenged at the net and a pair of her kills kept the Mustangs within 18-16. However, Foster and Flynn battled at the net for the next point, with Foster winning the point with a finessed tap. A Foster block, an ace by Johnston and another Foster block put the Tigers up 22-16. Flynn’s block and an ace from Kennedy Stewman got Smoky Mountain within four, but a kill from Foster stemmed the momentum and Craig’s kill finished the set.
Smoky Mountain took its first lead to start the third set. However, down 5-4, Dale took her turn in the middle to re-establish Foard’s control of the net, swatting down a kill and picking off an errant Smoky Mountain dig for a point. Lingle served up back-to-back aces to put Foard up 8-5. A tap from Flynn got Smoky Mountain within 12-10, but Foster returned to the front line and the impact was immediate with a kill. Johnston’s ace followed by her set to Taylor Ramseur for a kill grew the lead to 15-10. Foster had two more kills in the set and Craig had two more plus a block as part of a 12-2 run to close out the match.
The Tigers advanced to the round-of-16 for the fifth straight season, and they’ll face second-seeded West Henderson on Thursday in Hendersonville. The Falcons (21-4) advanced with a four-set win over No. 18 South Rowan.