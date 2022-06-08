Former South Caldwell coach, AD Hardee dies at 62

GRANITE FALLS — Former South Caldwell High football coach and athletic director Dan Hardee died Tuesday following a period of declining health. He was 62.

Also a player on the Spartans’ inaugural football team that won a conference championship and reached the state title game in 1977, Hardee became the fourth head coach in program history in 1990 and led South Caldwell to its second conference championship in 1994. He remained South Caldwell’s head coach until 2000, and was the Spartans’ AD until 2004.

Hardee also played football at Lenoir-Rhyne, graduating in 1982. After graduation, he was an assistant coach at South Caldwell for one year before spending three years as the head coach at Ashe Central and three years as the head coach at West Lincoln.

Don “Red” Kirkpatrick was the first head football coach at South Caldwell, followed by Tommy Pursley, John Mackey, Hardee, Butch Carter, Sean McMenomy, Marc Kirkpatrick and now Casey Justice. The Spartans finished 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference during Justice’s first season at the helm in 2021, falling to eventual state runner-up Julius Chambers in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.

A funeral service for Hardee will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service, and interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.