CATAWBA — Bandys High School has decided to make its basketball program a family affair.

Following the recent departure of Eric King, who served as the head coach of the Trojans’ varsity girls basketball team this past season, Bandys announced on Monday that longtime Hickory High coach Barbara Helms will take his place. Helms didn’t coach during the 2022-23 season, but was with the Red Tornadoes for 19 seasons, and her son, Brandon, has served as the varsity boys basketball coach at Bandys for the last two seasons.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Helms lead our basketball program and believe that her expertise and leadership will bring success to our team for years to come,” Bandys athletic director Brandon Harbinson said in a press release. “Welcome to Trojan Country, Coach Helms!”

Helms was also the head coach at East Burke High for three seasons in the late 1990s, and she was the women’s basketball coach at Lenoir-Rhyne for several years after graduating from Wake Forest University in 1984 and later attaining her master’s degree from Appalachian State University. She has won 482 games in her high school coaching career.

Helms’ husband, Mike, is an assistant coach for the Trojans’ varsity football team, with Brandon Helms also serving as one of the Trojans’ assistants on the gridiron. Mike Helms has an extensive history as a head coach as well, which includes stints as the football coach at East Burke, Freedom and Hickory high schools.

Barbara Helms guided the Red Tornadoes to three state championship appearances, including a victory in the 2015 3A state title game. Hickory also won seven regional championships, 11 conference titles and 11 conference tournament championships during her tenure.

During her playing career at Wake Forest, Helms (then known as Barbara Buchanan) became the third player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark, and she also grabbed over 600 rebounds. She is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Legends, having been named to its 12th annual class in 2016.

Bandys finished 11-15 overall and 6-8 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play this past winter, losing to top-seeded Randleman in the first round of the 2A state playoffs. Nicki Brittain was the Trojans’ head coach for the five seasons prior, leading Bandys to a 68-47 mark and three postseason berths during her time at the helm.

King resigned on March 8, citing the desire to “spend more time with his daughter and support her during her upcoming senior year of high school,” according to Harbinson.