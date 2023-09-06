So far this season, the South Caldwell Spartans (3-0) have risen to every challenge placed in front of them.

A big part of the success so far has been their ground attack led by standout running back Suan Moore. Moore and the rest of the Spartan backfield were at it again last Friday against North Surry. In just three quarters, Moore scurried for 275 yards and three touchdowns while the team chewed up 505 yards in the 49-22 win.

“We played hard, we played well,” said South Caldwell head coach Casey Justice. “I really like this group I’ve got … I feel like we’ve got a very good, close, tight-knit group that really likes to work hard. I think that’s why you’re seeing some of the success you’re seeing early.”

Their opponents this week, the Bandys Trojans (2-0), have also been overachievers in their first two games of the season, outscoring opponents 84-6. The key to Bandy’s success has been a balanced approach, as well sophomore quarterback Brady Swett.

He has completed 27 of 40 pass attempts so far this season, throwing for 193 yards two weeks ago against Fred T. Foard.

Swett may not have a lot of varsity experience yet, but he does have quite a bit of help in the backfield. In the Foard game, six backs shared the load for Bandys combining for a total of 210 yards on the ground. The Trojan defense has been a big help too, allowing opposing teams to see the end zone only one time in their first two games.

However, a potent Spartans rushing attack will present a much bigger test than anything the Bandys defense has gone up against so far this year. On the other side of the ball, Swett will likely face the biggest test by far of his young varsity career as well. The Spartans have only allowed 99 total passing yards in the first three games of the season.

The way Justice sees it, it’s going to take unrelenting play on both sides of the ball to get a win against what he called a “tough, hard-nosed" Bandys football team. It’s also going to take a little help from Suan Moore’s ankle, which may end up being the single biggest deciding factor in the game.

“(Moore) hurt his ankle, so he didn’t play the full fourth quarter Friday,” Justice said.

He said Moore’s playing status will be a game-time decision.

“We’ve got him in a walking boot just for a precaution,” Justice said. “He’s not one you can really replace; he’s a big key to a lot of our success. I’m hoping he’ll be available Friday because I’m not sure we can get by without him.”

It may still be a little early in the season to call a game the battle of the unbeaten teams, but Friday’s matchup between South Caldwell and Bandys looks to be a clash between two of the Catawba Valley’s most dangerous and promising football teams.

Hickory vs. Cox Mill

The Hickory Red Tornadoes will come off a bye week to put their 2-0 record on the line in Concord against the Cox Mill Chargers (1-2). Red Tornadoes head coach Joseph Glass is not taking this opponent lightly.

“Cox Mill is bigger than and just as fast as us,” he said. “We’re going to have to play our best to win.”

Team speed looks to be key for the Red Tornadoes this season. Two weeks ago against Newton-Conover, they put up 56 points. Hickory also gave up 36. Glass said while the speed is there, his team is going to need to step it up on defense to beat Cox Mill.

“We played well against Newton-Conover on offense,” he said. “We need to be more disciplined and tackle better defensively.”

Still, Glass is more concerned with his team bringing their best on Friday night than he is on what Cox Mill will throw at them.

“Of course, 3-0 is much better than 2-1,” he said. “We worry more about getting better as a team than we do about Cox Mill.”

Maiden vs. St. Stephens

The Maiden High School Blue Devils (1-1) will travel to St. Stephens (0-2) Friday and look to bounce back from their loss to Watauga last week. Maiden is led by junior quarterback Josh Stover who threw for 170 yards in last week’s loss and a gritty defense that only gave up six points in the season opener against Foard but stumbled against Watauga.

While Maiden looks to get their defense back on track, St. Stephens will look for its first win against a young Maiden squad. The Indians have struggled on both sides of the ball in the early going, giving up 84 points in their first two games while only scoring seven.

Bunker Hill vs. Hickory Hawks

Bunker Hill will look to extend a 2-0 start Friday, when they will take on the Hickory Hawks (0-3) club team at home. Bunker Hill has been led by a pair of talented junior running backs, Jason Willis Jr. and Cole Lineberger, who have combined for 399 yards and eight touchdowns in the Bears' first two games of the season. The Hawks are coming off a 51-13 loss to Lanier Christian Academy last week.

Alexander Central, Newton-Conover and Fred T. Foard are on bye weeks this week.