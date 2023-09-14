Coming off a junior year in which he ran for 10 touchdowns, South Caldwell running back Suan Moore had big expectations for his senior season. After four games, Moore has already matched his touchdown total from last year in a mere seven quarters of play.

Football has been a part of Moore’s life for as long as he can remember. Even as a very young child, he said he remembers going out in the yard and throwing a football around with his father. As soon as he was old enough to play, he was on the football field.

“I started in elementary school,” he said. “My dad grew up on it, and he always wanted me to play and follow in his steps.”

While football may have been Moore’s first introduction into the world of athletics, it is hardly the only sport he is interested in. If college athletics is in his future — something that looks more and more likely each day — Moore said he is leaning toward track and field.

“It has been my main focus for a while now,” he said. “I do the triple jump, long jump, high jump, 100, 200, 400; I can do hurdles.”

He said he has found success in several different events, but his best is the 300 hurdles. He took second in the conference in that event last year.

Moore took a few years off from football in middle school.

“I played soccer,” he said. “But then I figured out how much I loved it, so then I came back in high school and played football.”

Moore said the conditioning required by soccer has helped him become a better athlete, both on the football field and on the track.

“The transition wasn’t really that hard because I’ve always been really athletic,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of conditioning in soccer. I also played defense in soccer, so I feel like it helps me on defense too.

He added, “You’re always running (in soccer).”

For Moore, running is the best part of sports. He said he doesn’t think too much about opponents; in practice and in the game (as well as on the track). He said he is mainly competing against himself. Moore’s goal is to run a little bit faster than the last time, jump a little bit higher than last year and get a little bit better each time he competes, regardless of which sport he is competing in. It is this love of athletics in general is what drives him.

“I just go out there and run, that’s all I do,” he said.

Between sitting out for the second half of South Caldwell’s first two blowout wins of the season and an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week’s game against Bandys, Moore has not had the opportunity this season to run as much as he would like to. His football coach, Casey Justice said he hopes he can get back to running soon.

“I like it when he gets out there and runs too,” Justice said, calling Moore a game-changer.

Justice has seen a lot of great backs in his time at South Caldwell, most notably Zac Pollard who set the school record with 4,459 rushing yards in 2013. He said Moore reminds him of Pollard in many ways.

“There are so many similarities in watching how they play and how they move,” he said. “You can just tell when you see a back like that, it’s very special. They don’t come along very often.”

Justice said Moore makes his job as a coach easy.

“At any point in time, he makes one (defender) miss and he’s to the house,” he said. “(Two week ago), it was third and 16 from our own six and I really didn’t want to throw it deep in our own territory.”

Justice called a running play up the middle, planning to punt his way out of a jam on fourth down.

“And then he goes 96 to the house,” he said. “It’s like, OK. Do that.”

Moore isn’t just a coach’s dream on the field either. Off the field, Justice said he is extremely coachable and humble.

“We joke, I think it took him a whole year until he spoke,” Justice said. “His freshman year, all I could get out of him was: ‘Yes sir.’”

Justice added, “He’s everything you can ask for in a player. He works hard, very quiet and humble kid, good student. He’s a blessing to our program.”

From his quiet demeanor and affable personality to his insistence on the role his teammates play in his success, Moore’s humble attitude stands out.

“Football is a team sport; you can’t do your job without having the whole team.” he said. “If I didn’t have the O-line or the quarterback, I wouldn’t really get the ball. I wouldn’t be able to run the ball as far as I can or score as many touchdowns as I can.”

Justice believes Moore’s attitude, athleticism and work ethic will make him a standout college athlete regardless of which direction he chooses to go next year.

“I don’t know if college football is something he wants to do in his future,” Justice said. “If he wants to, he’s going to have plenty of opportunities to do it. But if he doesn’t, he’ll be successful in whatever he goes after.”