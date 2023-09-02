The Maiden Blue Devils (1-1) fell to the Watauga Pioneers (3-0) Friday night 47-21 in a home non-conference game.

Things began to come apart early for Maiden when, already behind 13-7, their second offensive possession stalled. Then, on their third possession, a costly fumble gave the ball back to Watauga who capitalized on both mistakes building a 27-7 lead.

Maiden cut the lead back to 13 on its next possession and then nearly got a defensive stop deep in Pioneer territory with the clock winding down. However, Watauga managed to eke out a first down and, moments later, a touchdown to give the Pioneers a 34-14 halftime lead.

Maiden scored once in the second half. However, a pair of Watauga goal line stands ended Maiden’s comeback hopes.

Junior quarterback Josh Stover led the way for Maiden connecting on 17-31 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. The receiving core featured a balanced attack in which seven different Maiden receivers caught passes.

Newton-Conover 46, East Rutherford 39

Newton-Conover (1-2) trailed 20-8 at halftime but then a talented Red Devil offense led by junior quarterback Logan Adair and a balanced core of receivers weighed in on the matter.

In the second half, Newton-Conover put up 38 points to claim the team's first victory of the season, a 46-39 win over East Rutherford (1-2).

Adair capped off the comeback with a 12-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to go. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 184 yards and five touchdowns (three in the final period). Four Newton-Conover receivers found the end zone during the game and, on the ground, senior running back Ethan Okoro contributed 106 yards on 18 carries.

South Caldwell 48, North Surry 22

The South Caldwell Spartans improved to 3-0 with a 48-22 win over North Surry (1-2) on the road. A relentless Spartan rushing attack led by senior running back Suan Moore pounded the ball with all seven of South Caldwell's touchdowns coming on the ground.

North Iredell 21, Alexander Central 17

Alexander Central (2-1) dropped a defensive battle to North Iredell (1-2) at home on Friday. The Cougars jumped out to a 17-6 lead which North Iredell trimmed to four when quarterback Pete Jackson hit a receiver in the end zone from 44 yards out as time expired in the first half.

Alexander held strong on defense in the second half but struggled to get its offense back on track. The Cougars ground game was headed by senior Braydon Rowe who ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

West Lincoln 49, Foard 20

Fred T. Foard (0-3) lost their third straight game falling to undefeated West Lincoln on Friday in a non-conference road matchup. West Iredell methodically built a 34-0 lead through the first three quarters, and while a 60-yard touchdown run from Ja'brion Mason would get the Tiger offense going late in the third, it wouldn't be enough.

Foard struck twice more in the fourth quarter, but West Lincoln answered back each time, preserving a 29-point victory.