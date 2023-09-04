It didn’t quite feel like football weather this weekend, but it was the closest it has been so far – lower humidity, a light breeze, even the hint of the chill by the time the fourth quarter clock wound down on Friday night. It’s a fitting, if far too subtle shift for the Labor Day football weekend in Catawba County.

Even with four Catawba County teams on a bye this week, there was still plenty to be excited about this weekend. Here are my four takeaways from the holiday weekend.

The Blue Devils don’t know how to quit

The game definitely did not go the way Maiden was hoping. Five first-half touchdowns for Watauga and then another off score off a fumble recovery in the opening minute of the second half pretty much blew the game plan out of the water. Despite the score, Maiden players continued to deliver hard hits and to battle to put points on the scoreboard. The Blue Devils are not just going to lie down, no matter what.

There’s no shame in dropping this game to Watauga. The Pioneers are a powerhouse. The school has about 400 more students than Maiden and a significant football tradition of their own. And there is definitely no shame in the way these young — and I do mean young (mostly sophomores and juniors) Blue Devils conducted themselves. They played hard to the final whistle, they never gave up and despite stumbling on the scoreboard, the Blue Devils showed they have the makings of a buzz saw that could cut right through the CVAC 2A conference.

Game day at Lenoir-Rhyne is the real deal

I’m sure it doesn’t match the atmosphere of a Michigan-Ohio State game, but for a small school in a small town, Lenoir-Rhyne college football is a big deal. The sounds of everything from Led Zeppelin to Juice WRLD filled the parking lot and practice fields on either side of Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium. The smells of game day snacks, serious grilling and home cooked meals wafted from the dozens of tents set up all around the stadium.

Hundreds of students walked around the parking lot playing games, talking and celebrating what they hoped would be a huge year for their Bears. It wasn’t a huge crowd, but it was more than enough to be infectious. In the field kids played, dads, grilled and families spent a crystal clear late summer afternoon together. Under some of the tents, families of the L-R players laughed and talked. Grandmothers sat next to girlfriends, dads shared a cold drink and the kids played in the open field.

Lenoir-Rhyne might still be a small school in a small town, but it is expected to field a big time football team this year. LR students and families, as well as hometown fans couldn’t be more supportive and excited for what this season is going to bring.

Newton-Conover is a dangerous team

The team goes down early, trails for the better part of three quarters but comes storming back with three late touchdowns including a game-winner in the game’s closing seconds – it reminded me of watching John Elway or Dan Marino in my childhood. But this wasn’t the '80s Dolphins or the '90s Broncos it was the 2023 Newton-Conover Red Devils.

Spearheading the drive, in just his fourth varsity start, was Newton-Conover's junior quarterback Logan Adair. A week ago, he threw for 319 yards in a loss to Hickory. This week, after a rough start, he found the end zone five times; including three strikes in the final quarter to steal the first Newton-Conover win of the season.

However, as head coach Steven Pack told me last week, Newton-Conover is far from the Logan Adair show. From a 100-plus yard performance from running back Ethan Okoro to six different receivers catching passes and five different players ending up in the end zone at one point or another, the Red Devils know how to chew up yards and put points on the board. They may be only 1-2 at this juncture but the Red Devils are dangerous. They might have what it takes to put up a come-from-behind season to match last night’s barn burner in Forest City.

Maiden’s marching band is really good

The Blue Devil football team is not the only thing the small community of Maiden has to be proud of. The local high school marching band is also good, I mean really good.

I’ll admit it; I wasn’t paying much attention when they first took the field at half time. It had been a back and forth first half, all my tech was malfunctioning and I still hadn’t had a chance to get a piece of the famous Brookwood Café fried chicken on the food table in the back of the press box. However, from the opening notes, the band caught my attention.

They started off with songs from "Phantom of the Opera" followed by "Les Miserables." That's not exactly your typical half-time fare.

It was a top-notch performance in every way from the crisp movements to the elaborate props and the intricate music. It had me thinking about the hundreds of hours of grueling work – much of it in the withering Carolina sun over summer break these young people must have put in. It made me think about the meticulous attention to detail they show at such a young age.

Bottom line, the Maiden High School Blue Devil band was fantastic on Friday night and those kids should be proud of themselves.