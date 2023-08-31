The Maiden Blue Devils are a young football team with high expectations.

“We lost 23 or 24 seniors and 95% of our offense and defense,” said head coach Will Byrne. Still, the goal remains the same as last year — a conference championship.

“The expectations here in Maiden, they don’t change,” Byrne said. “These kids work really hard in the weight room, and they take pride in the tradition here. We let them set the goals, not that I wouldn’t set it the same, but their goal is to win another conference championship. So we expect nothing less.”

This week, the Blue Devils will face their first major test of the season. After a blowout opening win over Fred T. Foard two weeks ago, Maiden will face perennial 4A powerhouse Watauga at home Friday.

“(Watauga is) incredibly well coached; they’re very physical,” Byrne said. “They’re going to test our team, that’s why we put them on the schedule. We’re going to play tough teams to see where we stand.”

He said the key for his team is going to be toughness and discipline, especially on defense.

“They’re a very disciplined team and we’re going to have to be disciplined, especially on defense and play assignment defense,” Byrne said. “We’re just going to have to be more physical and play smart, fast and physical on defense.”

Newton-Conover vs. East Rutherford

Coming off a tough loss to crosstown rival Hickory last week, the Newton-Conover Red Devils will travel to Forest City to face the East Rutherford Cavaliers on Friday. East Rutherford comes into the game at 1-1 after having suffered a blowout loss at the hands of T.C. Roberson a week ago.

A bright spot for the Red Devils in last week’s game against Hickory was junior quarterback Logan Adair. In his third career varsity start, Adair threw for 319 yards, amassing a QB rating of 110.3.

Head coach Steven Pack said the Red Devils offense is more than a one-man attack, however.

“We’ve got five or six receivers who can catch the ball and run their routes and are pretty fast,” he said. “We think our team speed is pretty good. We think we can score points on people.”

This week, Pack said the team must be physical on offense and defense.

“We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Park said. “They are really big up front on both sides of the ball … they’re going to try to mash us some … We’re going to have to man-up, win some individual battles and stop the run.”

As for the 0-2 start, Pack said it’s far too early to count the Red Devils out.

“Hickory has probably the most team speed we’ll see all year,” he said. “I think we just ran into two really, really good football teams, to be honest.”

South Caldwell vs. North Surry

The South Caldwell Spartans will travel to Mount Airy to face the North Surry Greyhounds this Friday. So far, the Spartans are off to a red-hot start, having blanked West Caldwell 52-0 and then blowing out R-S Central in their first two games.

In it’s first two games, the key to the South Caldwell offense has been senior running back Suan Moore who carried the ball for 200 yards and four touchdowns last week against R-S.

Their opponents come into the game off of a 48-20 win over South Stokes last week. North Surry put up seven touchdowns in that game, and they came almost perfectly balanced — three strikes through the air, three on the ground and one on special teams. If last week’s performance was any indication, the Greyhounds’ balanced offensive attack looks to challenge what has been a stingy South Caldwell defense that has held its first two opponents to a meager 88.5 yards of total offense per game this season.

Other Games

Alexander Central (2-0) will put its undefeated start on the line against North Iredell (0-2) at home, while Foard will travel to undefeated West Lincoln to look for its first win of the season. Hickory, St. Stephens, Bandy’s and Bunker Hill are all on bye weeks and will return to action next Friday.