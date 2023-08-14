With the start of the 2023 high school football season just days away, it’s time to take a look at the five 2A teams from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

Maiden, Bunker Hill, Bandys, Newton-Conover and West Caldwell are all members of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC). The Blue Devils won the league last year, while the Bears finished second, the Trojans came in fifth, the Red Devils took sixth and the Warriors finished eighth.

Each team's head coach was recently asked about key returners, newcomers to watch, expectations for the season and more. Here’s what they had to say:

MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS

Head coach: Will Byrne (8th year, 67-17)

2022 season: 12-2 overall, 7-0 in CVAC (1st); lost in fourth round of playoffs

Key returners: Raheim Misher, junior WR/LB; Gerald Danner, junior OL/DL; Mack Adams, junior OL; Will Stover, senior DB; Josh Stover, junior QB/LB/DB; Zane Williams, junior LB/RB; Davin Williams, senior LB/TE; Davis Higgins, senior K; Landon Moss, senior OL/DL; Ethan Edwards, senior DL/OL

Newcomers to watch: Cohen Jenkins, junior RB/LB; Tae Maze, sophomore TE/DL; Jacob Sifford, junior Slot/DB; Hampton Reed, sophomore WR/DB; Kailden Smyre, sophomore WR/DB; Kendall Roberts, junior RB/LB; Michael Ly, junior Slot/DB; Dalton Berg, senior RB/LB; Ethan Whitaker, junior DB/WR

The Blue Devils only have three starters back on each side of the ball, so they will need new players to step up in order to contend for their fourth conference title in a row. Maiden enters the 2023 season having won 23 straight league contests, and the Blue Devils are 14-0 in conference games since the CVAC was established in 2021.

Maiden’s offense was filled with talented skill players a season ago, including wide receivers Chris Culliver (now at the University of North Carolina), Alec Hall (now at Lenoir-Rhyne) and Jacob Sigmon (now at Wingate University), running back Ben Gibbs (now at Army West Point) and quarterback Wesley Thompson (now at Wingate). But with those and others having graduated, it will be up to the likes of Misher, new starting QB Josh Stover and additional players to help pick up the slack.

Byrne feels that the Blue Devils have “weight room strength, work ethic and depth at skill positions” that should serve them well again this season. Furthermore, Maze transferred from Knoxville Catholic High in Tennessee during the 2022 high school basketball season and big things are expected from the son of former University of Tennessee basketball player Bobby Maze — North Carolina, North Carolina State and Appalachian State are among the colleges to express interest — while a number of other gifted skill players are on Maiden’s roster as well.

One of the Blue Devils’ biggest strengths in 2022 was their offensive and defensive lines, and Danner and Adams are among the key returners up front. However, Maiden is younger and lacks depth on the lines this year.

Byrne still expects his team to be in the thick of things in the CVAC, which also includes West Lincoln, Lincolnton, East Burke and four others from the HDR’s coverage area. He said the Blue Devils “hope to have a chance to compete for another conference championship,” but acknowledged they play in “a tough league.”

BUNKER HILL BEARS

Head coach: Albert Reid (3rd year, 21-4)

2022 season: 11-2 overall, 6-1 in CVAC (2nd); lost in third round of playoffs

Key returners: Redek Robinson, senior QB/DB; Jason Willis, junior RB/DB; Xavier McCleave, senior WR/DB/P; Walter McGill, senior LB/TE; Cole Lineberger, junior LB/RB; Jaylan Willis, junior WR/LB/DB; Luke Kelley, senior LB/TE; Saeed Nasher, junior LB/RB; Alan Bahena Soto, junior K

Newcomers to watch: Logan Starnes, junior LB/WR; NaHeaven Banks, junior special teamer; Anton Elliott, junior RB/LB

The Bears return 20 of 22 starters, including Robinson at quarterback, Jason Willis at running back and McCleave at wide receiver. That threesome combined for over 4,000 yards of offense and 50 touchdowns in 2022.

Helping matters for Bunker Hill’s offense will be the fact that the Bears have four of their starting five offensive linemen back from a year ago. Meanwhile, the defense returns its top five tacklers from the 2022 season — Lineberger, Nasher, Jaylan Willis, McGill and Kelley.

Also back is Soto, who was selected as the HDR’s Catawba County Kicker of the Year each of the past two seasons. He has been an extra weapon for the Bears because of the consistency he has displayed during both his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

According to Reid, his team is hungry “to pick up where they left off last year and where we came up short and just to keep getting better.” And while games are important, he wants this group to embrace “what comes with practice,” which he called “a grind” and “constant repetition.”

With so many players back from last season, Reid said the Bears can’t use youth as an excuse. Bunker Hill has “a lot of game experience, a lot of practices here where you’ve seen what it was like,” and the goal is to “take it a step further than we did last year.”

BANDYS TROJANS

Head coach: Jason Barnes (4th year, 8-17)

2022 season: 4-6 overall, 3-4 in CVAC (5th)

Key returners: Elliot Spicer, senior RB/DB; Wyatt Wesson, junior QB/DB; Scotty Miley, senior RB/DL; Delson Hillier, senior RB/LB; Samuel Hill, junior OL/DL; Avery Miller, junior OL/DL; Aries Sigmon, senior LB/OL; Cash Obregon, senior WR/DB

Newcomers to watch: Brady Swett, sophomore QB/DB; Tanner Stewart, sophomore RB

Barnes said there’s been a quarterback battle in practice between last year’s varsity starter, Wesson, and Swett, who led the JV team to a conference title in 2022. He called it “a blessing” to have “two very, very competent quarterbacks and two guys that can handle and manage the game,” adding that whoever doesn’t start at QB will see time at wide receiver alongside Obregon and others.

The Trojans are expected to use several running backs, led by the trio of Spicer, Miley and Hillier. They’ll run behind an offensive line anchored by Hill and Miller, who will also be key components of Bandys’ defensive line. In addition, Sigmon moves from the D-line to linebacker this season.

“I’m pleased with the way they’ve developed,” said Barnes of his team. “As far as how we performed based on our record last year and who all is returning, technically we’re not supposed to be one of the better teams, and that’s OK, we can handle that. But our goal is to get better every game and take it one game at a time.”

Barnes said he likes his squad’s “team unity,” stating that “what we’re fighting for right now is to know what it is to be a family.” He’s hoping for no major injuries in 2023, and believes that there’s more to a successful season than how many victories you end up with.

“You know going into every game whether you’ve got a good chance to win or a not so good chance to win, and your goal is always to win the ones that you should win and maybe win a few that you probably shouldn’t have won,” said Barnes. “... And you really don’t know what that looks like until you start scouting that other team and seeing what they do, how well they do it, how well it compares to what you do and how well you stack up against it.”

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Head coach: Steven Pack (6th year, 20-30)

2022 season: 3-7 overall, 2-5 in CVAC (6th)

Key returners: Jordan Lineberger, senior LB; Javier Lineberger, senior WR/DB; Cooper Hayes, senior OL/DL; Ryder Bush-Ivanko, senior WR/DB; Aiden Luangkhot, senior ATH/DB; Ethan Okoro, senior RB/DB; Jackson Jordan, senior OL/DL; Braxton Smith, junior OL/DL; Ty Miller, senior WR/DB; Maleec Fleming, senior WR/DB; Noah Watts, senior DL

Newcomers to watch: Logan Adair, junior QB; Michael Sifford, junior WR/DB; Noah Hendrix, sophomore DL; Julien Martinez, senior OL/DL

Pack admits his team is “a little undersized,” but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. What this group lacks in size, it makes up for in speed. In fact, the Red Devils’ sixth-year coach called this year’s squad “the fastest group I’ve had since being here.”

Last season’s starting quarterback was Luangkhot, who is expected to be used at multiple positions on the offensive side. Pack said he will still likely see some time under center, but he’ll “start at receiver” and will also “play some running back.” Meanwhile, JV call-up Adair will serve as Newton-Conover’s starting QB after playing sparingly on varsity in 2022.

“We’re pretty fast at every position,” said Pack of his team, which includes speedy newcomer Sifford, who came in sixth in the 200-meter dash during the state track and field meet this past spring. Despite playing football for the first time last year as a member of the Red Devils’ JV program, Sifford “had a bunch of touchdowns.”

Pack said what stands out about this year’s group is that “even defensively we are not real big, but we are running all over the field.” He likes “the way we’re flying around to the ball and just our overall team speed.”

Pack thinks Newton-Conover is going to excel on offense due to how many playmakers the Red Devils have. He said “our kids are so fun to coach and all of us, coaches and players, are having a really good time.” Nonetheless, “a lot of our success will depend on the aggression and the violence of our defense, so I think that’s the key to our season.”

WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS

Head coach: Monte Simmons (4th year, 3-23)

2022 season: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in CVAC (8th)

Key returners: Landon Bloom, senior OL/DL; Dallas Fox, senior OL; Trevor Truesdale, junior DL/OL

Newcomers to watch: Joshton Blankenship, sophomore QB/WR; Jerry Henline, junior LB/RB; Jacorian Logan, sophomore RB/LB; Tavion Dula, senior Slot/DB; Trenton Ramseur, sophomore WR/DB; Micah Simmons, sophomore QB/WR/DB; Izaiah Harris, senior RB/LB

The Warriors enter the 2023 season having lost 21 straight games since a 24-15 home victory over Patton on March 26, 2021. West Caldwell will be looking to snap that skid when it returns to the field, but following the graduation of several players including star quarterback Jaylen Patterson, the Warriors will need to overcome inexperience this fall if they hope to find success.

Simmons acknowledged that West Caldwell is “really young in the backfield” and “pretty much new all across the board” when it comes to its roster as a whole. Bloom and Fox will try to help push the pile up front, while Truesdale is another impact player who returns for the Warriors.

Blankenship has been tabbed as the starting quarterback, with another 10th grader, Simmons, to serve as his backup. Harris previously attended South Caldwell but will play his final season at West Caldwell, while many of the other skill players for the Warriors have little or no varsity experience.

“They’re playing as a unit and they’re moving as a unit,” said Simmons, who is pleased with how together this group has proven to be in the early going. “They’ve got that hunger in them.”

Simmons said West Caldwell has “got to stop the run, run the ball and dominate the fourth quarter” to have a chance at earning some victories. He added that he wants the players to remember all of the hard work they’ve put in since last season and stressed the importance of continuing to improve throughout the year.