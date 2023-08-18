Hickory High School defeated Hibriten 58-0 on Thursday in a matchup of the school's junior varsity football teams.
Sophomore QB Maddox McRee completed 9 of 11 passes for 216 yards and five touchdowns to lead the team on offense. Cohon Campbell hauled in two touchdown receptions. Brett Rowland, Dorrian Medley and Chris Ruiz also caught TD passes.
Jaiklyn Ramseur, Jaheem Jenkins and J.B. Young added rushing scores. Hickory had 419 yards of total offense while holding the Panthers to 191 yards. The Red Tornadoes also picked up three fumbles on defense.