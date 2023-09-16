Friday night’s game between Hickory and East Lincoln was a big one. The defending state champs, a 19-game winning streak on the line and a surging Red Tornadoes football program all meant the game was going to make a difference regardless of the outcome. In no particular order, here are five takeaways from the Hickory East Lincoln game on Friday night.

Using the entire field

Hickory is fast and they use their speed to their advantage. All night, the Red Tornadoes used the entire field. The no-huddle offense spread out three and four wide receivers and utilized laterals and short passes into the flats. Quarterback Brady Stober found receivers in the slot and let the ball handlers and blockers take over from there.

This did two things. It gave Stober a sky-high completion percentage on the night, at one point, connecting on eight straight passes in the first half.

It also softened up a stingy East Lincoln defense, leaving them open for the occasional downfield pass and giving 220-pound running back Isaiah Lackey room to recover from a lackluster start. As the game wore on, the middle began to unclog for Lackey, freeing him for a 128-yard, three touchdown night.

Big game atmosphere

It was clear last night was going to be a big one even before the opening kick. Part of it was a young surging Hickory team and part of it, the defending 3A state champs bringing a 19-game winning streak into the building. The big 50-50 raffle with a grand prize of more than $63,000 probably had something to do with it as well.

In the press box before the game, there was talk of the old days when the helicopter would fly up from Charlotte to look in on the game. The 1980s along with the 1996 state championship run were each mentioned often. And after the game in the stands, cheerleaders, players, band members and students celebrated what the future might hold.

It would be about five minutes before head football coach Joseph Glass finally gathered his team for the post game talk on the field. His message:

Enjoy the win tonight, because tomorrow, it’s back to work.

Tivon Gwyn

Number 64 seemed to be everywhere on defense. He pressured the quarterback, filled holes on the line, made open field tackles and continually pushed the East Lincoln O-line into its backfield.

I suppose there are at least half a dozen Hickory names I could have picked for this one. The entire defense was active – almost hyperactive. They spread over the entire field and then converged on any Mustang carrying the ball.

Even when Hickory had a little trouble tackling early on, a missed tackle usually slowed the ball carrier enough for a committee of finishers to come in and end the play.

Doing whatever it takes

The Red Tornadoes seemed to have an almost supernatural ability to do whatever needed to be done to keep the drive going on offense.

On a late fourth quarter drive, Lackey dragged practically the entire East Lincoln defense five extra yards to pick up a first and goal. Running back Ellis Chappell did earlier in the quarter on third and 13. He caught the pass in the slot and angled toward the first-down maker on the sideline. As he ran out of real estate, he launched himself for the marker, laying his body out flat in the air.

He came up short, but Lackey knew what to do on fourth down. He pounded the ball up the middle to move the chains.

Hickory won the game on fourth downs. The Red Tornadoes had three huge fourth down conversions in the second half, all on drives that would finish in the end zone. The defense also had a big fourth down stop in the final period, squelching any momentum East Lincoln was trying to recover.

The sneak

The phrase "I’ve never seen anything like that" is overused -- way overused. I heard it a few times when East Lincoln ran a double lateral play that ended in a 60-yard touchdown pass. Truth is, though, I've seen something like that at least a few times.

But then there was the 71-yard quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter by backup quarterback Turner Wood. Wood told Glass to give him the ball.

“(He's) like give me the ball. Give me the ball,” Glass told the Hickory Daily Record. “When Turner talks like that, we’re alright.”

Wood got the ball and pushed towards the line of scrimmage. Everyone in the stadium waited for the whistle as he disappeared into the pile. I was sure it wasn’t going to be enough. The last time I had seen him, Wood had been met head on at the line of scrimmage and was being pushed backwards. That’s when the pile of bodies closed around him.

Coach Glass didn’t think he had it either.

“I didn’t even think he got the first down,” he said.

There was no whistle, though. Instead, it was the roar of the home crowd as Wood escaped through the other side of the carnage. Somehow Turner had fought his way through the entire East Lincoln defense and was on the other side, chugging towards the end zone with three blockers behind him. The Mustangs would finally catch him on the one-yard line, but Lackey knew what to do from there.

Turner’s sneak is the textbook example of why coaches tell ball carriers to never stop moving their feet. Even if you’re going down, even if there are eleven defenders pushing back on you, keep pushing, keep pumping those legs until you’re flat on the ground or you hear the whistle. You never know what might happen.

What happened for Turner was a play that put things out of reach for the Mustangs. Yes, it was Lackey who put up the points. However, if it hadn’t been for the sneak, East Lincoln might have been the ones celebrating their 20th straight Friday night.