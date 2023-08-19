Hickory's football team exploded for 21 points in the second quarter on Friday night on the way to a victory over Hibriten.

The final score was 35-14.

Hickory quarterback Brady Stober tossed three touchdown passes, including two in the second quarter, and Isaiah Lackey ran for two scores to lead the Red Tornadoes in the win.

Hibriten got touchdowns from Miguel Morales and Dillan Earp in the loss.

The game was played at Hickory High's Frank Barger Stadium.