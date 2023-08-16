The 2023 high school football season kicks off on Friday, meaning teams are making their final preparations for their Week 1 contests.

The Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties includes four 3A teams and two 4A teams, and today we’ll take a look at those six squads. Hickory, St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard are members of the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC), while Hibriten (3A), Alexander Central (4A) and South Caldwell (4A) make up half of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC).

Each team’s head coach was recently asked about key returners, newcomers to watch, expectations for the season and more. Here’s what they had to say:

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Head coach: Joe Glass (3rd year, 13-10)

2022 season: 6-5 overall, 4-3 in WFAC (4th); lost in first round of playoffs

Key returners: Brady Stober, junior QB; Dashawn Medley, senior WR/DB; Damarion Lee, junior WR/DB; Jamien Little, junior WR/DB; Isaiah Lackey, junior RB/LB; Nate Mansfield, senior OL/DL; Henry Pitts, senior OL/edge rusher; Turner Wood, senior LB/QB; Tristian Williams, senior LB/TE; Tivon Gwyn, senior DL/OL; Will Prince, senior DB/WR; Ellis Chappell, junior RB/DB

Newcomers to watch: Antonio McCombs, junior OL/DL; Tylar Johnson, junior RB/DB; Rashad Swinton, sophomore OL/DL; Quenshea Abernathy, junior DL/TE

The Red Tornadoes have made great strides in the first two years under Glass, finishing 7-5 with a state playoff win during the 2021 season before posting a 6-5 record a season ago. That’s a far cry from where Hickory was when it finished 0-7 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Nevertheless, Glass feels “like this group’s ours as a coaching staff.” A lot of the players who are now upperclassmen “came in as COVID freshmen, so they had very small football interaction.” But they have grown a lot in terms of “discipline” and “trust.”

Stober will again have a variety of weapons to spread the ball around to, including Medley, Lee and Little, who combined for over 1,500 receiving yards last season and caught seven, four and three touchdowns, respectively. He can also hand the ball off to his bruising running back, Lackey, or get it into the hands of one of Hickory’s other playmakers.

“I think our speed and our depth at our skill positions will be a strength,” said Glass, who is also confident in a defensive secondary that includes some of the aforementioned names as well as Prince, Chappell and others. “We won’t have a huge drop-off if somebody gets hurt, so we’ve got to do a good job as a coaching staff making sure we rotate guys in and keep them fresh because the ones behind them are just as good and just as strong.”

Offensive and defensive line depth is a concern, although Glass believes that’s also true for most of the teams the Red Tornadoes will face. He said “I never want to look at wins and losses when it comes to having a successful season,” but instead wants to focus on making sure the players enjoy themselves and create a “lifetime bond” with one another.

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS

Head coach: Kyle Lowman (3rd year, 6-14)

2022 season: 4-7 overall, 3-4 in WFAC (5th); lost in first round of playoffs

Key returners: Brycen Gaither, junior RB/DB; Ty McLauchlin, senior FB/edge rusher; Kristian Williams, senior OL/DL; Daniel Lowder, senior LB/OL; Nahshon Martin, senior LB/Slot; Carter Gscheidmeier, senior K/P

Newcomers to watch: Daniel McBride, sophomore OL/DL; Will Fincher, junior LB/RB; Jordan Twitty, junior WR/DB

The Indians don’t have a lot of returning players with vast game experience, but their roster as a whole is bigger and stronger than it has been in either of Lowman’s first two years at the helm. It remains to be seen how St. Stephens will perform when the season kicks off, though Lowman believes “some of those guys will stand out as we go.”

Over the past couple of years, Gaither, McLauchlin and Williams have been among St. Stephens’ biggest standouts. Lowman said all three players have received college attention, and rightfully so. Gaither was a finalist for the HDR’s Catawba County Overall Player of the Year Award a season ago after enjoying a fabulous freshman season in 2021, while McLauchlin is “gonna be a Swiss Army knife this year and do a little bit of everything offensively and play some outside linebacker defensively” and Williams is a huge piece in the middle of both the offensive line and the defensive line.

“These guys practice well,” said Lowman. “They work hard, they push each other, they have a high standard in practice, they want to learn. ... That’s the biggest thing I notice is that they want to be good. This is a talented, athletic group of guys that haven’t played much game night football, so that’s what we’re looking towards.”

One newcomer of note is McBride, who Lowman said is about 6-foot-4, 250 pounds and “gets better every day because he’s still young and as he’s figuring it out and gaining confidence he’s just gonna be more noticeable this year and for years to come, I think.”

St. Stephens has multiple quarterbacks competing for the starting job, with Lowman naming sophomore Ryland Milligan as the expected starter. However, he ultimately wants the entire team “to keep that edge and that hunger through the year (in practice) because we have to get better every day because of our lack of experience.”

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

Head coach: Micheal Ramseur (2nd year, 0-10)

2022 season: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in WFAC (8th)

Key returners: Seth Murray, senior FB/LB; Chris Mazo, senior DB/Slot; Davie Hartsoe, junior TE/DL

Newcomers to watch: Alex Parker, junior QB/LB; Lincoln Westmoreland, junior QB

The Tigers haven’t won a game since opening the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season with a 28-6 home win over Patton, losing their last 24 contests since. But Ramseur feels like the team is on the right track in terms of “buying into the culture we’re trying to build over here.”

There has been a quarterback competition in practice between JV call-ups Parker and Westmoreland. Ramseur said Parker is the expected starter, but not by much, over Westmoreland, who missed most of last year’s JV season with an injury.

Murray, Mazo and Hartsoe are expected to provide contributions and guidance for Foard on both sides of the ball. He said the Tigers’ “leadership’s got to continue” and “those guys have to start to take over the program.”

Foard has a tough nonconference schedule that includes matchups with Catawba Valley 2A Conference members Maiden, Bandys and West Lincoln, and the Tigers’ league slate is also nothing to sneeze at. Ramseur is looking for his players to concentrate on “not trying to do everybody’s job but doing their job and playing as a group.”

“We want to go out and compete,” said Ramseur. “We want to play good football, where you’re not beating yourself, you’re not turning the ball over. ... You’re not beating yourself with the offside penalties, the holdings, and you’re just being disciplined and going out and playing good football.”

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Head coach: Sam Mackey (5th year, 32-13)

2022 season: 6-6 overall, 4-1 in NWC (2nd); lost in second round of playoffs

Key returners: Dillan Earp, senior LB/FB/P; Elijah Amaya-Perez, senior OL; Avian Williams, junior RB/DB; Gerard Felder, senior RB/DB; Miguel Morales, junior WR/QB/DB; Jesse Taylor, senior DL; Gabe Suddreth, senior DL

Newcomers to watch: Avin Crawford, sophomore QB; Colby Duckworth, sophomore WR/DB; Austin Ballard, junior WR/DB

The Panthers are “still fairly young,” according to Mackey, with their roster of just over 30 players including 12 seniors. But Hibriten has a lot of talent back from last season, along with new faces that will try to help the Panthers reach the state playoffs for the 23rd year in a row.

“They’re pretty tight,” said Mackey of this year’s players. He added that Hibriten’s 2023 roster is made up of “really, really good young men, so I think we’re a little further along right now than where we were last year at this time because of their coachability and retentiveness on things.”

Earp is a jack of all trades for the Panthers. The reigning NWC defensive player of the year, he also had 95 carries for 624 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 10 catches for 94 yards and a score in 2022. In addition, he served as Hibriten’s punter.

Crawford will start at quarterback as a 10th grader, with Duckworth and Ballard expected to be two of his top targets. Morales is back after missing the last five games of the 2022 campaign due to injury, while Amaya-Perez is a key offensive lineman and Taylor and Suddreth are stalwarts on the defensive line.

“With not having a large group, we’ve definitely got to stay healthy,” said Mackey. “Depth is a concern. But as far as wins and losses or anything like that, obviously I’d like to see us back in the playoffs ... and really just playing to the best of our ability and staying coachable, staying healthy and playing hard, playing tough — the ‘Hibriten way,’ so to speak. But definitely back in the playoffs, hosting in the playoffs, that would be nice.”

ALEXANDER CENTRAL COUGARS

Head coach: Butch Carter (8th year, 47-29)

2022 season: 4-6 overall, 2-3 in NWC (4th)

Key returners: Tanner Moore, senior QB/DB; Braydon Rowe, senior RB/DB; Chad Lasher, senior TE/LB; Maddox Fairchild, senior OL/DL; Nate Dahlstrom, senior OL/LB; Garison Millsaps, junior TE/LB; Sawyer Chapman-Mays, sophomore RB/LB; Chandler Williams, junior OL/DL

Newcomers to watch: Wade Queen, junior DB/QB/Slot; Jamison Rowe, junior WR/DB

After five straight winning seasons, the Cougars have finished 4-6 each of the past two years and have missed the state playoffs both seasons. But Carter and Co. still have high expectations for the program.

“We expect to win,” said Carter. “That doesn’t necessarily mean you see that on the scoreboard, but we’re gonna do what’s right, we’re gonna do the little things right. We want to be very prepared and put our players in position to make plays, we want to make sure we continue to grow. ... Our goal and our standards are very high, we expect to go out and compete and do our job and win every game we can, but our ultimate goal is to continue to get better and mature because these young guys are gonna make some young mistakes and we want them to be able to play through those.”

One player with experience is Moore, who will serve as Alexander Central’s starting quarterback for the second straight season after taking over midway through his sophomore year. Returning weapons for him include fellow 12th graders Braydon Rowe and Lasher, along with Millsaps and Chapman-Mays.

“It’s always exciting when you’ve got a quarterback who’s experienced,” said Carter of Moore. “We’re excited for him.”

Queen and Jamison Rowe are also expected to play vital roles on both sides of the ball. Queen is the backup QB and is capable of playing numerous positions, while Rowe is “probably the fastest player on our team.”

SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS

Head coach: Casey Justice (3rd year, 12-8)

2022 season: 4-6 overall, 0-5 in NWC (6th)

Key returners: Suan Moore, senior RB/DB; Kevin Pereira, senior OL/DL; Anderson Raynor, senior QB/LB; Sylas Scruggs, senior DB/RB; Bryce Johnston, sophomore LB/TE

Newcomers to watch: Malcolm Spradling, sophomore OL/DL; Luke Williams, sophomore QB; Conner Setzer, junior WR/DB

“We’ve got a good group of kids,” said Justice of the 2023 Spartans. “They work hard and they’re present every day and they have a great work ethic. Just a really good group to be around, we don’t have any problems. They love each other and we’re building on that.”

One of the key returners for South Caldwell is Moore, who finished with 1,475 yards and 10 touchdowns on 200 carries a season ago. A consistent performer for the Spartans, he had eight 100-yard rushing efforts.

Raynor was also an important part of South Caldwell’s offense last fall, as he threw for 936 yards and four TDs while carrying the ball 110 times for 585 yards and 10 scores. He was the Spartans’ second-leading rusher behind Moore.

Even so, South Caldwell didn’t win a game in conference play, although all but one of its NWC contests was decided by two scores or less. Justice said “penalties and mistakes” were a big reason for the Spartans’ struggles, and they need to be “at our best every week” if they want to win more games this season.

Previous Spartans head coach Marc Kirkpatrick is the team’s new defensive coordinator, with Justice stating that he hopes that leads to improvement on that side of the ball. “We’re looking for some big things out of that group,” he said, adding that “I think they can be pretty good.”