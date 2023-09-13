The Hickory Red Tornadoes (3-0) will defend their perfect record against defending 3A state champion East Lincoln (3-0) at home.

According to Joseph Glass, Hickory head football coach, last Friday’s win against Cox Mill in Concord was “the most locked in” he has seen his team since he has been at Hickory. He said to have a shot at ending the Mustangs 19-game winning streak, they’re going to have to step it up another notch this week.

One of the big keys to Hickory’s offensive success so far this season has been on the line of scrimmage. The Red Tornado line is big, but they are also active, pushing opposing tacklers back, opening holes for runners and giving junior quarterback Brady Stober time to throw.

So far, it is paying off. Stober threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s game against Cox Mill and senior running back Isaiah Lackey matched his touchdown total while chewing up 96 yards on 17 carries.

Unlike some standout backs, Lackey is not a breakaway runner. Instead, he pounds the ball forward down after down, averaging more than six yards per carry so far this season with his longest run being only 21 yards. The combination of this and Hickory's team speed will challenge an East Lincoln defense that gave up 314 yards in last Friday's win over Lincolnton.

For Hickory, the big question is going to be a Hickory defense which gave up 36 points to Newton-Conover a few weeks ago. After that game, Glass said his team took the extra time afforded them by a bye week to work on tackling and eye discipline. It seemed to pay off against Cox Mill as they held the Chargers to just 15 points and 12 yards on the ground last week.

“We didn’t give up the big plays,” Glass said. “We tackled well.”

Hickory is going to need that kind of smothering run defense against an East Lincoln backfield that has averaged nearly 230 yards per game on the ground in its first three games.

Glass said the key to slowing the East Lincoln backfield down and ending the streak is all about fundamentals.

“Discipline, execute, tackle, finish,” he said.

Newton-Conover vs. West Caldwell

Red Devil head coach Steven Park said his team played “about as good a second half I’ve seen them play” against East Rutherford (1-3) two weeks ago.

“They had us on the ropes at half time,” Park said. “I kind of challenged our kids at half time. I told them they could either roll over lay down in defeat or stand up and play for your teammates -- play for your brothers in battle.”

His team responded, putting up 38 points in the second half to win 46-39. Park said what the team did right in that second half was playing their game – spacing the field, capitalizing on speed and getting some good decision making from junior quarterback Logan Adair.

This week, the Red Devils (1-2) host the West Caldwell Warriors (0-3) in their first conference game of the season.

Park said winning this week and competing in a stacked 2A Catawba Valley Athletic Conference this season is going come down to the same factors. He said his players have to keep playing their game and continue forming their identity as a team.

“We always focus on ourselves first,” he said. “We have to take care of ourselves and do things the right way ourselves,” he said. “If we can do that, I think we can play with everybody … I think we’re as good as anybody as long as we keep working hard and doing things the right way.”

Bandys vs. West Lincoln

After their big win against South Caldwell last week, the Bandys Trojans (3-0) have solidified their spot as one of the teams to beat in a stacked 2A Catawba Valley Athletic Conference.

This Friday, they will take their unbeaten record into Lincolnton to face one of the others. The West Lincoln Rebels (3-0) are also unbeaten, knocking off Fred T. Foard 49-20 in their last game on Sept. 1.

One area where West Lincoln looked vulnerable against was run defense, giving up 280 yards. This makes senior running back Elliott Spicer and a big Bandy’s line a critical factor in the game.

On defense, the Trojan line will have to find ways to shut down a versatile Rebel backfield. They have already proven they can shut down talented running teams. Last week against South Caldwell, Bandys held a Spartan ground attack that had averaged 428 yards per game coming into the contest to only 186 yards rushing.

Maiden vs. East Burke

A week ago, Maiden head football coach Will Byrne told the Record it was “very, very important” for his team to bounce back and get a win after their Sept. 1 loss to Watauga.

The Blue Devils (2-1) stepped up and answered his challenge, blowing out St. Stephens (0-3) 50-19 by executing on both sides of the ball.

This week, they face a surprising East Burke (2-1) team who beat cross-county rival Freedom for the first time since 2009 three weeks ago and then gave Draughn all they could handle the next week.

Byrne said he's not surprised by East Burke's early success.

"They brought back several key guys from last year and are very well coached," he said. "They are really big up front and we are going to have to win in the trenches."

Other games

Bunker Hill (3-0) will host Lincolnton (0-3) in its home opener. Lincolnton comes off a punishing non-conference schedule against teams with a combined record of 7-2.

Fred T. Foard will look for its first win against the North Iredell Raiders (1-2). Foard is off to a rocky start this season, but got its run game working two weeks ago against West Lincoln, notching 280 yards on the ground.

The St. Stephens Indians (0-3) will look for their first win of the season on the road against West Iredell (3-0) and South Caldwell (3-1) looks to rebound against Cuthbertson (4-0) at home. Suan Moore’s status for the Cuthbertson game is unclear with South Caldwell head coach Casey Justice saying he won’t know for sure until later in the week.