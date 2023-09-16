The Hickory Red Tornadoes beat the defending 3A state champion East Lincoln Mustangs 49-28, ending their 19-game win streak at home on Friday. It was the first loss for East Lincoln since Nov. 12, 2021.

The win moves Hickory to 4-0 on the season. East Lincoln is now 3-1.

The game was a battle with both teams trading scores and defensive stops. The lead was never more than two touchdowns at any point until just before the three-minute mark of the final period. That’s when Hickory running back Isaiah Lackey scored his third touchdown of the game, a six-yard jaunt up the right side after taking a direct snap from the shotgun position.

Quarterback Brady Stober only took the first two snaps on that final Hickory scoring drive. The rest of the way, the ball went directly to Lackey who punched the ball up the middle over and over, methodically moving the chains towards the East Lincoln end zone.

In the early going, Hickory fell behind when, on East Lincoln's first play from scrimmage, running back Chris Daly broke two tackles in the backfield, freeing him for a 39-yard run deep into Hickory territory. The Mustangs would find the end zone three plays later.

Hickory responded on the next drive, marching down the field. Stober found Demarrion Lee in the end zone from 15 yards out to cap the drive and knot the score at seven. Stober completed 17 passes on the night for 194 yards and four touchdowns.

Lackey ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Jamien Little, Stober’s favorite receiving target of the evening, notched 99 yards through the air and three touchdowns.