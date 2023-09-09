The Bandys Trojans defeated a South Caldwell Spartans team that was hampered by illness and injuries at home 45-14.

The 3-1 Spartans took the field Friday without four members of their backfield including the team’s standout running back Suan Moore.

Midway through the second-quarter, it was a touchdown run by Bandys senior running back Elliott Spicer that broke the game open.

Moments earlier, sophomore quarterback Brady Swett set up the touchdown run by connecting with Kayden Henrickson on a 51-yard pass. The completion moved the ball deep into South Caldwell territory. From there, it was all Spicer. He chewed up the final 24 yards of the drive, punching it into the end zone three plays later.

A Spartans turnover gave Bandys the ball back at the South Caldwell two-yard line. Scotty Miley rumbled into the end zone again on first down and the extra point gave the Trojans a 28-0 lead with 4:45 remaining in the quarter.

Undefeated Bandys set the tone early, holding South Caldwell to nine plays and no points on the Spartans first two drives of the game. On offense, Swett was laser-accurate on most of his passes, and when he wasn’t, his receivers did a good job making up for it.

Swett hit Henrickson with a 23-yard touchdown pass to cap off an 11-play, 74-yard opening drive. On the second drive, which also went 74 yards – this time in six plays – he found Cash Obregon 30 yards down the field. The throw was behind the receiver, but Obregon fought off two Spartan defenders to make a one-handed grab and move the chains into South Caldwell territory.

Two downs later, Swett connected with him again for a 26-yard touchdown pass to give Bandys an early 14-0 lead.

Bandys put up 148 yards in the first quarter with the South Caldwell defense giving up more passing yards in that period than they had in the first three games of the season combined.

The Spartans did come out swinging in the third quarter, marching down the field twice for a pair of touchdowns.

Bandys tacked on another 10 points in the final period for the 45-14 win.

The game also saw tempers flare with nine personal fouls being called during the game – six against South Caldwell and three against Bandys.

Hickory 35, Cox Mill 15

The Hickory High Red Tornadoes (3-0) once again reminded fans that they are capable of lighting up the scoreboard at any time with a 35-15 win over Cox Mill (1-3) in Concord.

After taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Red Tornadoes put up three touchdowns in rapid succession in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Key for Hickory in the win was 5’11” 220-pound junior running back Isaiah Lackey whose power and size brought out comparisons to "a raging bull” from one Hickory fan. Lackey had three touchdowns in the game.

Maiden 50, St. Stephens 19

The Maiden Blue Devils bounced back from last week's loss to Watauga with a 50-19 victory over winless St. Stephens.

Maiden coach Will Byrnes said his team did a great job taking care of the ball on offense while also forcing turnovers on defense and special teams.

Quarterback Josh Stover led the way for the Blue Devils, throwing for 275 yards and six touchdowns. Jacob Sifford and Will Stover each caught a pair of touchdown passes in the game and Kendall Roberts picked up 100 yards on the ground.

Bunker Hill 45, Hickory Hawks 6

The Bunker Hill Bears (3-0) dropped the Hickory Hawks (0-4). Bunker Hill scored four of team's six touchdowns on special teams. All 45 Bunker Hill points came in the first half.

Burns 50, Alexander Central 7

Alexander Central (2-2) dropped its second straight game at home to Burns (2-2). Alexander gave up 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns to Burns running back Jeremiah Norris while only gaining 139 yards of total offense.