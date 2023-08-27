The Bunker Hill Bears remained unbeaten, turning back St. Stephens on Friday night by a score of 49-7.
Bunker Hill did most of its damage on the ground. The team was led by the rushing of Jason Willis who carried 10 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Lineberger chipped in with 100 yards on 3 carries and a touchdown.
Bunker Hill quarterback Redek Robinson also had a productive night, connecting on 7 of 11 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
His favorite target was Xavier McCleave who caught 3 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.