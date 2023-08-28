Hickory’s Red Tornadoes rolled past Newton-Conover’s Red Devils in a high-scoring game on Friday.

Hickory won the game 56-36.

Hickory was led by Isaiah Lackey who rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Tylar Johnson carried the ball 12 times for 91 yards.

Hickory’s passing game was key, as well. Quarterback Brady Stober three for 229 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target was Dorrian Medley who caught 4 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Ellis Chappel also had four catches that were good for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Newton-Conover was led by quarterback Logan Adair who threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Ty Miller had seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Michael Sifford snagged two passes for 60 yards and a score.

Ethan Okoro ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the rushing attack for the Devils. Sifford added 63 yards on three carries.

Bunker Hill 49, St. Stephens 7

The Bunker Hill Bears remained unbeaten, turning back St. Stephens on Friday night by a score of 49-7.

Bunker Hill did most of its damage on the ground. The team was led by the rushing of Jason Willis who carried 10 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Lineberger chipped in with 100 yards on three carries and a touchdown.

Bunker Hill quarterback Redek Robinson also had a productive night, connecting on 7 of 11 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

His favorite target was Xavier McCleave who caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Alexander Central 10, Wilkes Central 13

The Cougars relied on a tough defense and a solid ground game to defeat the Eagles on Friday night.

Brandon Rowe ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. Chad Lasher also scored a touchdown and accounted for 44 yards.

Quarterback Tanner Moore provided the winning score with a 5-yard TD run with just over 5 minutes remaining in the game.

The Cougars attempted six passes on the evening.

Leading the defensive charge for Alexander Central was Wade Queen with eight tackles. He was joined by Nate Dahlstrom with seven tackles and Garison Millsaps with six tackles, including one quarterback sack.

Bandys 49, Foard 6

Bandys remained unbeaten with a 49-6 win over Fred T. Foard.

Bandys has outscored its opponents 84-6 through two games.

Foard did get on the board thanks to a 65-yard touchdown run by Jhmaurie McCorkle. He finished the night with 117 yards on 15 carries.

South Caldwell 50, R-S Central 16

South Caldwell had 10 people carry the ball on Friday night as the Spartans rushed for 411 yards and averaged more than 10 yards per attempt.

Leading the way was Suan Moore with 200 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns. Zane Dorsey and Zack Freeman also ran for touchdowns.

South Caldwell threw a total of six passes with Connor Setzer hauling in one catch for 29 yards and a touchdown. That was only completion by quarterback Luke Williams.

Marcus Logan and Karlen McEntyre ran for touchdowns for the Hilltoppers.

The South Caldwell defense allowed only 49 yards of passing and 80 yards of rushing.