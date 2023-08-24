The Bunker Hill Bears have one notch in the football win column and are seeking a second as the team heads to St. Stephens on Friday.

Bunker Hill dropped Freedom by a score of 42-8 last Friday.

Coach Albert Reid said this week that the team executed the game plan against the Freedom Patriots. “We were physical,” he added.

Bunker Hill was led by the passing of quarterback Redek Robinson and the running of Jason Willis. Robinson tossed two touchdown passes and completed 58% of his passes.

Taylan Weaver and Ayden Killian caught the TD throws.

Willis ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Cole Lineberger also scored a touchdown.

Lineberger recorded 2 sacks for the defense, as well.

The key to the game against St. Stephens, Reid said, is “to do what we do and play hard.”

He noted the team could cut down on penalties and improve in the run game.

Reid said his expectations for Bunker Hill are to get better every week and fix mishaps from the previous week.

St. Stephens dropped its opener against Bandys by a score of 35-0.

When the two teams met last year, Bunker Hill topped St. Stephens by a 33-12 score.

Coach Reid said he expects a battle on Friday.

“They are a well-coached team and have improved every year under Coach Lowman,” he said.

Bandys at Fred T. Foard

Bandys coach Jason Barnes said if his team expects to stay unbeaten, the players will have to correct some mistakes from the first game.

Bandys defeated St. Stephens 35-0 in week one.

“I think our boys played really hard last Friday night, however we did a lot of things wrong,” he said this week. “We are working to correct those.”

Foard lost its opener but Barnes said he expects a tough game on Friday.

“Offensively, Foard does some misdirection stuff so we will need to play good responsibility football,” he said. “Foard´s defense comes off the ball hard so our offensive line will have their hands full.”

Alexander Central at Wilkes Central

“We grew up as a team on Friday,” Alexander Central coach Butch Carter said this week about the team’s 13-6 win over Statesville.

He added, “Our defense played outstanding all night.” Carter’s defense did not give up a score in the game. A fumble recovery and return were the only points Statesville could muster.

The Cougars travel to Wilkes Central on Friday. The Eagles fell to Ashe County by a 33-30 score in the first game of the season.

Carter said he is focused on improving his team.

“We are a very young football team, and we want to continue to improve in all three phases of football: special teams, offense and defense, each week,” he said.

He also acknowledged the challenge ahead on Friday.

“Wilkes Central always plays hard, and they are always well coached,” Carter said. “They are transitioning to the triple option on offense, and they seem to be picking up on that scheme very well.”

Other games

Hickory travels to Newton-Conover fresh off a victory over Hibriten. Newton-Conover opened the season with a loss to West Henderson. The game will start at 8 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m. due to the high temperatures blanketing the region.

Unbeaten South Caldwell is at R-S Central.

Maiden has an open date.