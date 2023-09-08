Hickory 35 Cox Mill 15
Bandys 45 South Caldwell 14
Maiden 50 St. Stephens 19
Burns 50 Alexander 7
Bunker Hill 45 Hickory Hawks 6
A pair of teams that never give up, the return of college football to the Catawba Valley and a marching band that made me stand up and take no…
South Caldwell and Bandys have both met every challenge they've faced this year, but now they will face off against each other at Bandys
Junior quarterback Logan Adair led a come from behind victory with a late fourth quarter touchdown pass to give the Red Devils their first win…
A young Maiden football team faces its first major test of the season, Newton-Conover looks for redemption after and 0-2 start and South Caldw…
Bunker Hill quarterback Redek Robinson also had a productive night, connecting on 7 of 11 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
