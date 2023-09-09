Friday was a wild night of football in the Catawba Valley. The evening included early starts ahead of threatening weather, surprise blowout and plenty of penalty flags flying as another chapter in a long line of storied Friday nights took shape.

Here are five players who stood out.

Brady Swett

He’s only 15 but Bandys quarterback Brady Swett played like a senior against South Caldwell on Friday.

The numbers – three touchdowns and more passing yards in one quarter than South Caldwell had given up in their first three games – tell part of the story, but not all of it. They don’t tell you about how wide receiver Cash Obregon bailed him out on one big play in the first quarter with an amazing grab while blanketed by two Spartan defenders.

The numbers also don’t tell you about the poise this young man showed in the pocket. He read the lock-down Spartan defense like a pro, hanging in the pocket one play, rolling out the next to find an open receiver or carrying it up the middle to turn an almost-certain sack into an improbable first down.

The best thing about Swett is we still have two and a half years to watch him develop. If last night’s game against South Caldwell, it should be a fun show to watch.

Josh Stover

Josh Stover had to know Maiden needed a big win last night to bounce back from a tough loss to 4A powerhouse Watauga. He helped lead Maiden to victory in a 50-19 trouncing of St. Stephens.

Stover couldn’t have stayed out of the end zone last night if he had tried, slinging six touchdown passes to four different receivers. One of his favorite targets of the night is a guy he doesn’t have to look far to find – usually as close as the bedroom down the hall – his brother Will Stover. Will had two of those touchdown receptions, as did Jacob Siffer who notched 118 yard receiving on the night.

And like Swett, Stover – only a junior – still has time to get better.

Isaiah Lackey

What is 5’11”, 220 pounds and runs over or through everything in its path? The answer is Hickory Red Tornadoes senior running back Isaiah Lackey.

Lackey was huge -- pun intended -- last night against a very tough Cox Mill defense. He rumbled for three touchdowns in the game, bringing out comparisons to “a raging bull” from a Hickory fan.

Lackey had help from a veteran quarterback, a lighting fast receiving corps and a lock down defense that held Cox Mill scoreless through the first three quarters, but Hickory’s big guy in the backfield had a big night in Concord.

Sylas Scruggs

With four members of the South Caldwell backfield, including standout running back Suan Moore, sidelined, the burden fell on the 150-pound shoulders of Sylas Scruggs.

Not a lot went right last night for the Spartans, but one of those things was Scruggs. On offense, he had several big running plays that had Bandys fans saying, “They need to just give it to that number 22 every play.”

On defense, he blanketed opposing receivers like he didn’t know he only weighed 150 pounds. More than once his play brought out calls for pass interference from opposing fans for clean plays on the ball that just seemed too good to not be illegal.

Best of all, Scruggs displayed some incredible toughness. Midway through the third quarter, his rib cage was violently sandwiched between two Trojan defenders. He got to his feet slowly and left the field, spending the rest of the series on the sideline.

For a few minutes, I thought South Caldwell’s roster of out-of-commission backfield members had grown to five. Sylas was back on the field for the next series, playing like he hadn't missed a beat. It certainly wasn’t a fun night for the Spartans, but Scruggs and his teammates have nothing to be ashamed of as far as effort.

The Bandys defensive line

It was expected to be a war of attrition. South Caldwell boasted an offensive line open holes for runners to roll to 505 yards on the ground last week. Bandys countered with a defensive line that has only given up six points in its first two games.

The Trojans came up huge when they were needed most. They swarmed South Caldwell’s backfield, coming up with big plays and pushing the Spartans O-line back on almost every play.

When the game had ended, quarterback Luke Williams’ jersey looked like it had been through its own war of attrition. It had. Williams had a few bright spots in the game, but it’s hard to play well when you spend the whole night getting chased around the backfield by the opposing defense.

South Caldwell is big up front and talented. On Friday night the Bandys defensive line was relentless, which is the main reason the Spartans were never able to get a whole lot going on offense.