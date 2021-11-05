Football teams from area conferences ready for playoffs

A 6-3 record is adequate for a lot of programs, but it is the most losses for the Panthers since going 8-6 in 2015 — though that team went to the 3A quarterfinals. Hibriten lost to Burns each of the last two seasons, including a first-round defeat last spring. As usual, the Panthers rely on the option to slash away yards. This season, Hibriten had a four to one run to pass ration. The team picked up nearly 2,100 yards with five different rushers gaining from 200 to nearly 500 yards each. Defense has been an issue at times with the Panthers giving up 39 or more points three times and an average of 26 per game.