Football teams from area conferences ready for playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association begins the 2021 playoffs tonight with a different format than in recent seasons. Gone are the subdivisions in each of the four classifications that led to eight state champions. This year, it is just the four classifications with four titles and an extra game, with a team needing to win six to get the brass ring.
From the local area, 21 teams from conferences affiliated with local schools advanced to the playoffs. Maiden in the 2A West and Statesville in the 3A West are the only teams to get through the season undefeated. The lone game featuring a local area matchup involves Northwestern 3A schools Freedom and Hibriten.
Below is a preview of 13 first-round matchups. Coaches were invited to provide insights on their team’s key players and brief analysis of their teams looking forward. (Some comments were edited for clarity and brevity). Games that will be streamed on NFHS.org will be indicated below.
4A WestNo. 23 South Caldwell (7-2) at No. 10 Chambers (9-1), 7:30 p.m. (NFHS) About South Caldwell (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 11-15)
Coach: Casey Justice
Key offensive players: RB Jaxsen Wilkerson, Sr.; QB Joe Bolick, Sr.; QB Will Connor, Sr.
Key defensive players: DE Nick Everhart, Sr.; LB Garrett Ashley, Jr.; LB Izaiah Harris, So.; LB Brady Stewart, Jr.; DB Sylas Scruggs, So.; DB Kaleb Icenhour, Sr.
After the Spartans’ last winning season and playoff win in 2015, they went 13-39 the next five seasons. Former QB Casey Justice took the helm of the program and instilled a new attitude and culture with the program. The results were a third-place finish in the Northwestern 3A/4A. South Caldwell picked up wins over Alexander Central and Hibriten each for the first time since 2015. The Spartans ran for 2,425 yards this season with Wilkerson eclipsing 1,000. Defensively, South Caldwell can give up points in bunches (98 in back-to-back weeks to Watauga and Hibriten), but when the offense is rolling, it’s a hard team to stop (40-plus points three times).
Coach’s comments: “We are playing a very, very talented football team on Friday night. I look forward to our kids getting to compete at the highest level. Chambers is a program that we aspire to be like and be able to compete for state championships. On offense, Jaxsen Wilkerson will have to have a good night and play at the level he has been performing at during conference play and we need to have very good QB play from both Joe Bolick and Will Connor. On defense, we have to play very sound mistake-free and penalty-free football.”
About Chambers (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 27-16, 2 state titles (2019, 2020-21)
If the rosters listed are accurate, Chambers will suit up 90 players vs. South Caldwell’s 39. A big difference for two 4A schools with likely fewer players to play both ways, there could be a disparity in talent, given the Cougars are back-to-back state champions. The Cougars finished second in the Queen City 3A/4A with the only loss at Hough. Chambers scored 30 or more points eight times this season, 60-plus twice.
Series history: Then known as Vance, it defeated South Caldwell 14-3 in the 4AA playoffs back in 2010.
Next up: No. 26 A.C. Reynolds (7-3) or No. 7 Hickory Ridge (8-2)
No. 27 Cuthbertson (4-6) at No. 6 Watauga (8-2), 7 p.m. (NFHS)
About Watauga (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 19-18)
Coach: Ryan Habich
Key offensive players: QB Maddox Greene, Fr.; RB Trey Thompson, Jr.; RB Cole Horine, Jr.; RB Will Curtis, Jr.; TE Isaiah Shirley, Jr.
Key defensive players: NG Grant Lawrence, Sr.; DE Isaiah Shirley, Jr.; LB Levi Temple, Jr.; DB Carlton Horine, Jr.; DB Cole Horine, Jr.
Winners of four straight Northwestern 3A/4A titles, the Pioneers could continue a bit of a dynasty in years to come, given the youth of key players on both sides of the ball. Watauga has a stable of running backs that share carries — four have 50 or more, but none more than 118. Altogether, they have 2,877 yards on the ground with Trey Thompson leading the pack at 782. After getting shut out at Maiden, Watauga has scored 40 or more points in five of the last seven games. Defensively, Watauga shut out the last two opponents and allowed just 13 at Hibriten in a rout there.
Coach’s comments: “We have a lot of underclassmen playing key roles on both offense and defense. Unfortunately, one of our best impact players on both sides of the ball, Orlando Leon, tore his meniscus and will not be available for the playoffs. The 4A Western bracket will be very difficult for this year’s team with us having so many inexperienced players and the level of competition we will be playing.”
About Cuthbertson (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 6-6)
The Cavaliers return to the playoffs after finishing fourth in the Southern Carolina 4A. They lost three straight near the end of the season but routed Piedmont last week to boost their RPI ranking for a wild-card spot. Sophomore Parker Burke threw for 1,326 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. The Cavaliers’ last playoff win was an upset of No. 4 Alexander Central in the first round in 2017.
Series history: Watauga routed the Cavaliers 61-21 in the first round in 2019.
Next up: No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) or No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1)
3A West
No. 21 Hickory (6-4) at No. 12 Smoky Mountain (7-2), 7:30 p.m.
About Hickory (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 25-15, 1 state title (1996)
Coach: Joe Glass
Key offensive players: QB Turner Wood, So.; RB Isaiah Lackey, Fr.; WR Dontae Baker, Sr.; WR Tyquan Hill, Jr.; WR Dashawn Medley, So.; Entire Offensive Line
Key defensive players: DE Henry Pitts, So.; DE Jake Prince, Sr.; LB Melvin Dula, Jr.; LB Henry Stewart, Jr.; LB Rico Walker, Jr.; DB Landan Maddox, Sr.
From 0-7 to a winning record and a playoff spot in just under seven months. A win in the Western Foothills 3A opener left the door open for Hickory to have a shot at a co-conference title at Statesville in the regular season finale. This is the first winning season for Hickory since 2012 and the Red Tornadoes will have a shot at their first playoff win since defeating Hibriten in the first round that season. Wood threw for 1,475 yards and 19 TDs this season. Dontae Baker leads the team in receiving yards and TD catches with six. Josiah Edwards has 10 rushing TDs.
Coach’s comments: “We have to be physical and disciplined. We have to stay hungry and not be satisfied with what we’ve done so far. We must play as a team and stay together.”
About Smoky Mountain (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 4-19)
The Mustangs finished second in the Mountain 7 3A. A pair of sophomores lead the team offensively. Isaiah McNeely ran for 1,753 yards and 26 TDs this season, while quarterback Jed West tossed for 1,395 yards and 10 scores. Smoky Mountain will make its 10th playoff appearance in 11 years but has not won a postseason game since a win over Bunker Hill in 2011.
Next up: No. 28 West Henderson (3-7) or No. 5 North Davidson (6-3)
No. 31 Enka (4-6) at No. 2 Statesville (9-0), 7 p.m. (NFHS)
About Statesville (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 33-31)
Coach: Randall Gusler
Key offensive players: QB Zamari Stevenson, Sr.; RB JZ Harrison-Connor, Sr.; OL Steven Hamby, Jr.; K/P Sam Buckner, Jr.
Key defensive players: DT Sam Chacon, Sr.; LB Quantay Brown, Sr.; LB Elijah Munoz, Sr.; DB Zamari Stevenson, Sr.
Although it took until the final week to win the Western Foothills 3A outright, the Greyhounds were rarely challenged outside of a 14-5 squeaker vs. North Lincoln. This is the third season in a row that Statesville went unbeaten in conference, and it has lost just two league games in five seasons. Dual-threat quarterback and Wake Forest commit Zamari Stevenson threw for 944 yards and 12 TDs, plus ran for 647 yards and 14 scores. Statesville lost to Monroe in the first round last season
Coach’s comments: “We have to stay healthy, as we have low numbers and depth is an issue.”
About Enka (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 2-8)
Staring 1-5, the Jets finished fifth overall in The Mountain 3A/4A and third among the 3A schools in the league, but squeaked in as one of the final wild-card picks. This is their first playoff since 2012. Offensively challenged at times, Enka was shut out in four games this season, including a 49-0 loss at Asheville last week.
Series history: Statesville routed Enka 65-12 in the first round back in 2012.
Next up: No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3) or No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2)
No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3) at No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2)
About East Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 32-22, 2 state titles (2012, 2014)
Coach: Dave Lubowicz
Key offensive players: QB Tyler Mizzell, Jr.; WR Markell Clark, Jr.; WR Keandre Walker, Jr.
Key defensive players: DL Josh Gilbert, Jr.; LB Ben Cutter, Jr.; LB Landon Glezen, Jr.
A loss to Hickory in the Western Foothills 3A opener effectively ruined plans for a league title. A loss to Statesville finished any hopes and East Lincoln finished fourth. A 3-0 nonconference slate kept the Mustangs ahead of Hickory in the RPI rankings, despite a lower finish, but a loss last week to North Lincoln put East Lincoln on the road. Tyler Mizzell threw for 1,270 yards and 18 TDs with 12 of them going to Markell Clark. The Mustangs are looking for their first playoff win since upsetting No. 1 Pisgah in the first round in 2018.
Coach’s comments: “We are 7-3 on the year coming off a loss to North Lincoln that featured a lot of special teams miscues. If we can limit the turnovers and clean up the small things this team is loaded with potential.”
About Oak Grove (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 1-2)
A win over Central Davidson in the regular season finale put the Grizzlies in second in the Mid-Piedmont 3A and was likely the difference in getting a home playoff game. Sophomore Connor Creech (1,315 yards passing) threw for eight TDs and ran for nine more. Freshman Kaden Hart led the team with 530 yards rushing. With the football program beginning in 2018, Oak Grove got its first postseason win last season at Ashe County. This is the second home playoff game for the school.
Next up: No. 31 Enka (4-6) or No. 2 Statesville (9-0)
No. 20 West Rowan (6-3) at No. 13 North Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
About North Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 6-8)
Coach: Nick Bazzle
Key offensive players: QB Kyle Kovalchuk, Sr.; OT Bryson Esser, Jr.
Key defensive players: DL Dylan Nestor, Sr.; DL Kristjan Snyder, Sr.; DL Malachi Williams, Sr.; LB Luke Fitzsimmons, Sr.; LB Sammy Wilkins, Sr.
Coach Bazzle has changed the expectations of what was a bottom-of-the-standings team most years. Since he took the head coach’s job in 2018, Bazzle has led the program to six of its 14 postseason games and four of the six wins. Finishing second in the Western Foothills 3A, the Knights gave unbeaten Statesville its toughest game in a 14-5 defeat. After giving up 40 during a win vs. Northwest Cabarrus, North Lincoln has allowed 37 total over the next seven with three shutouts.
Coach’s comments: “We are small, not very fast and not overly athletic, but we have grit and we play hard. Our players have a strong will to win but an even stronger will to prepare to win. That’s what gives us the edge. We have played good defense all year and have managed to score enough points to win. I think we have overachieved to an extent, which is a positive.”
About West Rowan (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 35-20, 3 state titles (2008, 2009, 2010)
The Falcons finished second in the Central Piedmont 3A. After an 0-2 start vs. 4A competition, West Rowan won six of the next seven. During that stretch the Falcons allowed more than 20 points in a game just once and scored 40 or more in all six wins. West Rowan lost at A.C. Reynolds last season in the first round.
Next up: No. 29 Jesse Carson (4-5) or No. 4 Crest (7-2)
No. 26 Freedom (5-4) at No. 7 Hibriten (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
About Freedom (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 13-27)
Coach: Justin Hawn
Key offensive players: QB Jaylen Barnett, So.; RB BG Hampton, Jr.; RB Demarcus Lowrance, Jr.; RB Curt Young, Jr.; WR Sacred Baylor, Jr.; WR Joe Cunningham, Sr.; OL Trenton Coffey, Jr.; OL Caleb Morrissey, Sr.; OL Eli Thomas, Jr..
Key defensive players: DE Chris Hensley, Jr.; LB Demarcus Lowrance, Jr.; LB Avery Pollard, Jr.; DB Sacred Baylor, Jr.; DB Julian Castro, So.; DB Tae Dula, So.
Freedom is a young team that will have a chance to make a statement for the future against its Northwestern 3A foe. Ball control and clock control are keys for the Patriots, who have a three to one run to pass ratio. BG Hampton leads the team with 943 yards rushing and 12 TDs. Freedom is looking for its first postseason win since it routed Patton in 2015.
Coach’s comments: “We are still a very young team with only four seniors. Must establish our run game and be able to consistently move the chains. We have to control the turnover battle as well. Must be assignment-sound and physical on defense to be able to stop a dynamic triple option offense.”
About Hibriten (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 33-22 1 state title (2017)
Coach: Sam Mackey
Key offensive players: QB Coby Wilson, Jr.; RB Sadharri Moore, Sr.; WR Jabee Powell, Sr.; Entire Offensive Line
Key defensive players: DE Matt Warhurst, Jr.; DT Jose Romero-Garcia, Sr.; LB Dillan Earp, So.; DB Jabee Powell, Sr.; DB Jesse Taylor, So.
A 6-3 record is adequate for a lot of programs, but it is the most losses for the Panthers since going 8-6 in 2015 — though that team went to the 3A quarterfinals. Hibriten lost to Burns each of the last two seasons, including a first-round defeat last spring. As usual, the Panthers rely on the option to slash away yards. This season, Hibriten had a four to one run to pass ration. The team picked up nearly 2,100 yards with five different rushers gaining from 200 to nearly 500 yards each. Defense has been an issue at times with the Panthers giving up 39 or more points three times and an average of 26 per game.
Coach’s comments: “We must continue to improve. Ball security is crucial, as we cannot give extra possessions. We will need to improve on our mistakes from week to week. Play physical and fast on defense.”
Series history: Since 2009, Hibriten is 4-3, but Freedom has the upper hand in conference tilts with a 3-2 mark since 2013. The Panthers routed Freedom 42-13 on Oct. 1.
Next up: No. 23 Tuscola (6-4) at No. 10 Concord (6-3)
2A West
No. 30 Mount Pleasant (6-4) at No. 3 Maiden (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
About Maiden (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 47-39 (1978)
Coach: Will Byrne
Key offensive players: QB Ethan Rhodes, Sr.; RB Ben Gibbs, Jr.; RB Korbyn Lawing; OL Gerald Danner, Fr.; OL Jackson Hensley, Jr.; OL Aaron Lefevers, Sr.; OL Dru McCullough, Sr.; OL DJ Spring, Jr.; OL Quinn Rembert, Jr.; WR Chris Culliver, Jr.; WR Alec Hall, Jr.; WR Jacob Sigmon, Jr.
Key defensive players: DL Tron Navarro, Jr.; DL Aaron Lefevers, Sr.; DL DJ Spring, Jr.; DL Jackson Hensley, Jr.; LB Alec Hall, Jr.; LB Quinn Rembert, Jr.; LB Jacob Sigmon, Jr.; DB Chayson Bass, Sr.; DB Chris Culliver, Jr.; DB Ben Gibbs, Jr.; DB Cameron Gore, Sr.
Champions of the Catawba Valley 2A, the Blue Devils completed their second-straight unbeaten regular season. Maiden’s offensive balance is about 50-50: 1,854 yards passing, 1,848 rushing. Ethan Rhodes has thrown for 29 TDs, while Ben Gibbs has 1,217 rushing yards and 11 scores. Maiden lost in the first round last season to eventual state champion Salisbury. The Blue Devils are looking for just their second postseason win in six seasons.
Coach’s comments: “This is a team game. Our defense is playing great, and our offense is playing selfless. We could single out standouts, but it has been a total team effort thus far.”
About Mount Pleasant (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 17-20)
The Tigers finished third in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A after two straight losses to end the regular season. Keandre Stedford and Brennen Jones both are near 500 yards rushing on a team that has 1,500 yards on the ground. Mount Pleasant defeated West Lincoln in the first round last season.
Series history: Mount Pleasant defeated the host Blue Devils in the first round in 2016.
Next up: No. 19 Surry Central (6-4) or No. 14 West Lincoln (8-2)
No. 19 Surry Central (6-4) at No. 14 West Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
About West Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 2-11)
Coach: Darren Ponder
Although the Rebels finished third in the Catawba Valley 2A, a 3-0 nonconference mark helped the Rebels get a home playoff game. West Lincoln heavily relies on the run to move the ball (2,408 yards rushing) and a defense to keep games close into the final quarter. Eight of the 10 games were one-possession finals with two wins in overtime. Mason Avery leads the team with 1,546 rushing yards and 12 scores. The Rebels dropped a 21-20 game at Mount Pleasant in the first round last spring.
About Surry Central (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 2-17)
Losses in the final two games dropped the Golden Eagles from first to third in the Foothills 2A. This is their first playoff appearance since 2016. They can be a feast-or-famine group, scoring 30 or more four times, but being shut out twice. Surry Central runs heavily with 2,082 of 2,511 yards of total offense coming on the ground.
Next up: No. 30 Mount Pleasant (6-4) or No. 3 Maiden (10-0)
No. 22 East Davidson (6-4) at No. 11 Bunker Hill (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
About Bunker Hill (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 5-18)
Coach: Albert Reid
Key offensive players: QB Carson Elder, Sr.; RB Kaden Robinson, Sr.; RB Chadz Stevenson, Sr.; WR Elijah Boston, Jr.; OL Lawson York, Sr.
Key defensive players: NG Jordan Banner, Sr.; LB Kaden Robinson, Sr.; LB Preston Workman, Sr.; DB Justin Killian, Sr.; DB Chadz Stevenson, Sr.
From 6-49 to their best season in recent memory, the Bears have taken the Catawba Valley 2A on and flourished with a second-place finish. The lone loss was to conference champion Maiden. Bunker Hill seeks to spread the ball around. Carson Elder threw for 1,306 yards and 11 TDs. Chadz Stevenson leads the runners with 96 carries and seven TDs. Elijah Boston is the go-to receiver. The Bears lost in the first round last season at Hendersonville and look for their first playoff win since 2013.
Coach’s comments: “This will be our first home playoff game since 1989 and the guys are looking forward to getting to play in front of the community and family one more time. Keys to success this week is all about execution and surviving.”
About East Davidson (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 0-8)
A tie for third in the Central Carolina 1A/2A set up the Golden Eagles for their first playoff appearance since 2016. Offense can be an issue for the team at times. Although they averaged 26.4 points a game, the Golden Eagles were shut out three times. East Davidson enters the playoffs with three wins in a row.
Next up: No. 27 North Forsyth (5-5) or No. 6 Salisbury (9-0)
No. 31 Newton-Conover (3-6) at No. 2 East Surry (9-0), 7:30 p.m. (NFHS)
About Newton-Conover (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 37-28, 1 state title 2008)
Coach: Steven Pack
Key offensive players: QB Aiden Luangkhot, So; RB Demarcus Beatty, Sr.; WR Jordan Henze, Jr.; WR Zane Redmond, Sr.; OL Mason Abernathy, Jr.; OL Logan Cheatham, Jr.; OL Cooper Hayes, So.; OL Nathan Lingle, Jr.; OL Harlan Sterling, Jr.
Key defensive players: DL DJ Allred, Jr.; LB Xavion Coulter, Sr.; LB Jordan Lineberger, So.; LB Caiden Rowe, Jr.; LB Ben Watson, Jr.; DB JJ Brawley, Jr.; DB Rakim Moore, Jr.
After a loss to Maiden last week, it looked as if the Red Devils would be packing up the season. However, when Walkertown was saddled with five forfeit losses last week, Newton-Conover got the last wild-card spot and will have a chance to get a young team playoff experience. Winning close games has been an issue, as three losses came down to one possession.
Coach’s comments: “We must limit turnovers and convert third downs to keep their high-powered offense off the field. We must score when we get in the red zone. Have to get a pass rush and continue to swarm the ball on defense.”
About East Surry (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 28-33, 1 state title (2019)
The Red Devils will face an old foe, as former Bandys coach Trent Lowman is in his fourth season with the Cardinals. The move to Pilot Mountain has been successful with three 1A state final appearances and a championship in 2019. On a team that amassed 4,154 yards in nine games, quarterback Folger Boaz had a lot to do with them: 2,464 yards passing, 600 yards rushing and 40 TDs.
Series history: Newton-Conover won a home-and-home series in 2011 and 2012.
Next up: No. 18 North Surry (5-4) or No. 16 Forbush (7-3)
No. 26 Lincolnton (4-6) at No. 7 Monroe (6-1), 7:30 p.m. (NFHS)
About Lincolnton (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 52-31 2 state titles (1993, 2007)
Coach: David Byrd
Key offensive players: QB Andre Bost, So.; WR Deandre Smith, Sr.
Key defensive players: DL Bernard Wingate, Sr.; DL Khamoni Heath, So.; LB Easton Dellinger, Jr.
From 0-4, the Wolves evened their record before losing the last two. Many of their key players are young and appear to be a core that could bring the program back to prominence. Lincolnton surpassed 2,000 yards on the ground with three runners clearing 400 yards. This is Lincolnton’s first playoff game since 2017, when it won a first-round game at Graham.
Coach’s comments: “We’re very worried about their overall team speed. Our defensive line must pressure their quarterback and our QB needs big plays in both running and passing game.”
About Monroe (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 39-30, 1 state title (2015)
COVID-19 protocols left the Redhawks with just seven games overall — they played just one game in September — and four in the Rocky River 2A/3A, which they swept. Despite the limited action, junior Khamoni Robinson still threw for 1,475 yards and 18 TDs and sophomore Nate Crosby had 613 yards rushing and seven scores. Last season, Monroe lost in the 3A West final to eventual state champion Charlotte Catholic.
Next up: No. 23 West Stokes (5-4) or No. 10 Jay M. Robinson (9-1)
1A West
No. 17 Elkin (3-6) at No. 16 Draughn (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
About Draughn (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 1-3)
Coach: Chris Powell
Key offensive players: QB Eli Tillery, So.; RB Nigel Dula, So.; WR Daylin Pritchard, Sr.; WR Connor Pinkerton, Jr.
Key defensive players: DE Daylin Pritchard, Sr.; DE Zaydin Pritchard, Jr.; LB Donnell Wilkins, Jr.; LB Thomas Lambert, Jr.; DB Will Price, Jr.
The Wildcats finished third in the Western Highlands 1A/2A and are looking for their first playoff win since beating Madison at home in 2011. Eli Tillery leads a balanced offense at quarterback with 1,427 yards passing and 13 scores. Nigel Dula has 1,391 yards on the ground with 13 TDs. Will Price has five interceptions.
Coach’s comments: “Elkin is a big and physical team. Their record doesn’t give them enough credit on how good they are. We have to win the battle in the trenches on both sides of the football. Defensively, we must do a better job of tackling than we have the last couple of weeks. Offensively, we need to continue drives and not shoot ourselves in the foot. We are excited to be able to host only the second playoff game in school history and looking forward to the playoffs.”
About Elkin (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 40-27, 4 state titles (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006)
The Buckin’ Elks finished fourth in the Northwest 1A. After starting 3-1, Elkin lost the last five during which it scored just 44 points. The Elks defeated Andrews last year in the playoffs before losing to 1A champion Murphy. Since going 0-11 in 2016, Elkin has won as least one playoff game each season.
Next up: No. 1 East Randolph (9-0) (bye)
Other games from area conferences:
2A West
No. 5 Hendersonville (8-1) vs. No. 28 West Stanly (3-5)
No. 13 Chase (9-1) vs. No. 20 Pine Lake Prep (6-3)
No. 17 Polk County (6-3) at No. 16 Southwestern Randolph (8-2)
No. 32 Owen (4-6) at No. 1 Shelby (9-1)
1A West
No. 3 Mitchell (8-2) vs. No. 30 South Davidson (1-8)
No. 8 Mountain Heritage (7-2) vs. No. 25 Albemarle (2-7)
No. 28 Avery County (1-9) at No. 5 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (6-3)