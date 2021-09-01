Football schedule changes announced

COVID-19 continues to force changes to the high school football schedule for teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. After several games were canceled last week due to COVID protocols, more alterations to the schedule have been made in recent days.

Bunker Hill’s varsity football team was scheduled to host North Iredell this Friday, but that game has been postponed to Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Bears are currently 2-0 after defeating Stuart Cramer and St. Stephens over the season’s first two weeks.

Catawba County rivals Hickory and Newton-Conover were also set to face off on Friday at Gurley Stadium in Newton, but with the Red Devils in quarantine, Hickory will now travel to Draughn. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., and will feature the first-ever matchup between the Red Tornadoes (0-2) and the Wildcats (0-1).

Hibriten at West Caldwell will now take place on Saturday, with the crosstown rivals doing battle in a contest that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers have been under quarantine since suffering a season-opening loss to East Lincoln, while the Warriors were unable to play last week’s game at R-S Central due to the latter being under quarantine and were originally set to visit East Wilkes this week.