Foard's Yoder signs with CVCC for softball
Foard's Yoder signs with CVCC for softball

  • Updated
Kaylee Yoder
Photo courtesy of Fred T. Foard

Fred T. Foard senior Kaylee Yoder (third from left) signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Catawba Valley Community College next season.

