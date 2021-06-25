Foard's Wolgemuth, Newton-Conover's Allison among state tennis qualifiers

Coach’s comments: “Both players are skilled players with a strong desire to win. Both Franco and Prevost were four-year starters on the team and have been playing doubles together for three years. It is because of their history together that were able to qualify for states this year. They are very excited to be able to attend the state tournament after a couple of years making it to regionals, only to fall just short. Everyone that knows these two girls as a team know that when they play together, they have a great shot to do well in any tournament.”