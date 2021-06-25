Foard's Wolgemuth, Newton-Conover's Allison among state tennis qualifiers

Seven area conference schools will send a total of 10 players to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual tournament in girls tennis this weekend. Four singles players and three doubles teams from the area start play today in their respective brackets of 16 for the two-day event. Players reached the state tournament by placing in the top four of their regional tournament last weekend.
The majority of the players from the area will compete in the 2A tournament with three of the four singles and half of the doubles teams coming from the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences. The 3A schools out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference had one singles player and a doubles team advance.
The lone returnees of the area from previous state tournaments are Alexis Wolgemuth of Fred T. Foard and Alexa Allison from Newton-Conover. Wolgemuth is in her third tournament, but is looking to add a singles title to two doubles championships from the last two seasons. Allison is in her second singles tournament after advancing to the 2A state quarterfinals as a freshman in 2019.
Listed below is an overview of the players scheduled to compete.
(Note: Efforts were made earlier in the week to contact each coach for comments about their players.)
2020-2021 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL GIRLS TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONHIPS
Friday, 9 a.m. Round 1 & Round 2
Saturday, 9 a.m. Semifinal & Final
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Cary Tennis Park
EAST LINCOLN
Coach: Rollin Mackel
Doubles: Olivia Prevost, Sr. and Olivia Franco, Sr. (8-9, Fourth 2A West, South Fork 2A tournament runner-up)
First-round opponent: McKinsey Harper, Jr. and Kristen Colie, So. of Greene Central (2A East champion)
Coach’s comments: “Both players are skilled players with a strong desire to win. Both Franco and Prevost were four-year starters on the team and have been playing doubles together for three years. It is because of their history together that were able to qualify for states this year. They are very excited to be able to attend the state tournament after a couple of years making it to regionals, only to fall just short. Everyone that knows these two girls as a team know that when they play together, they have a great shot to do well in any tournament.”
FRED T. FOARD
Coach: Shawn Miller
Singles: Alexis Wolgemuth, Jr. (13-0, 2A West champion, Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Hinson Britt, Sr. of Greene Central (Fourth 2A East)
Coach’s comments: “Besides being a skilled tennis player, Alexis’s biggest strengths might be her mental and physical toughness. Physically, it is almost impossible to wear Alexis out. She gives her all on every point and never gives anything away to her opponent. Mentally, she does a great job of staying in every point and does not allow herself to get too emotionally high or low in the course of a match. Her skill set, along wither her toughness, make her very difficult to beat.”
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Coach: Jeremy Speichert
Singles: Sidney Ross, So. (11-3, Fourth at 2A West Region, South Fork 2A tournament runner-up)
First-round opponent: Mary Emma Holscher, Sr. of Washington (2A East champion)
NEWTON-CONOVER
Coach: Randall Porter
Singles: Alexa Allison, So. (15-1, Third 2A West, South Fork 2A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Marley Renner, Sr. of Currituck Co. (2A West runner-up)
Coach’s comments: “I’m excited for Alexa going into the state tournament this week. I believe she has a good opportunity to finish in the top four for the state based on her bracket placement. She continues to work on developing her skills on the court with training from Sunny Bowers. I see her continuing to develop better skills in placement and spin.”
WEST LINCOLN
Coach: Ken Hilderbran
Doubles: Brogan Heavner, Sr. and Etta Godfrey, Jr. (12-3, Third 2A West, South Fork 2A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Kaylee Tucker, Sr. and Venancia Miller, Jr. of Greene Central (2A East runner-up)
Coach’s comments: “Brogan Heavner has used her dislike of losing to fuel her preparation. She has worked year-round for four years and is finally reaping the benefits. She was a regional qualifier last year with a different partner. She was awarded the MVP for this season and has been all-conference for three years. Brogan is the second player in her family to be a regional qualifier for West tennis. Her oldest sister was also a regional qualifier in doubles, but Brogan will be quick to remind you that she is the first in her family to qualify for the state tournament.
“Etta Godfrey is extremely selfless and is always putting others first, including her teammates. She, too, is following in the footsteps of siblings, as both of her older sisters played at WLHS. Etta was voted all-conference this season and was awarded the coach’s award for her outstanding improvement from last season and her work ethic and overall high moral character and leadership. Our expectations for this weekend are to enjoy the experience and play hard.”
3A STATE FINAL
Burlington Tennis Complex
HICKORY
Coach: Alex King
Doubles: Nicole Kozischek Jr. and Ellie Holtzman, So. (5-1, Fourth 3A West, Northwestern 3A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Caroline Adkins, Fr. and Kathryn Adkins. Fr. of Fike (3A West champion)
WATAUGA
Coach: Jennifer Pillow
Singles: Jillian Russert, Jr. (8-0, 3A West runner-up, Northwestern 3A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Ginger Evans, Sr. of J.H. Rose (Third 3A West)
Coach’s comments: “Jillian Russert is a rising senior who has worked extremely hard for the past two years. She has developed into a very strong all-around player, recently finishing runner-up in the region. Jillian is excited to make her debut at states. Neither one of us is setting expectations too high, but we are going in with confidence ready to enjoy the thrill of the experience.”