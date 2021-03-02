 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foard's Wilkinson signs with Emory & Henry for cross country
0 comments

Foard's Wilkinson signs with Emory & Henry for cross country

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kobus Wilkinson
Photo courtesy of Fred T. Foard

Fred T. Foard senior Kobus Wilkinson signed his national letter of intent Monday to run cross country at Emory & Henry College next season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert