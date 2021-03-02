Foard's Wilkinson signs with Emory & Henry for cross country

Fred T. Foard senior Kobus Wilkinson signed his national letter of intent Monday to run cross country at Emory & Henry College next season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Fred T. Foard senior Kobus Wilkinson signed his national letter of intent Monday to run cross country at Emory & Henry College next season.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Hall of Fame football coach Tom Brown, who coached at Maiden High School for 35 seasons, Bunker Hill High School for four seasons and East Bur…
CATAWBA — A 1997 Bandys graduate, Jason Barnes always dreamed of becoming the head coach at his alma mater. Now he has that opportunity.
NEWTON — Following six seasons as the head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Newton-Conover, Matt Wilkinson is stepping down. The n…
CATAWBA — A somber day for Maiden High’s football program was made sweeter Thursday night as the Blue Devils defeated archrival Bandys 21-7 in…
Thursday's area varsity football scores (Feb. 25, 2021)
CLAREMONT — During the early minutes of Thursday night’s 2A state playoff second-round contest, the Bunker Hill girls basketball team appeared…
While no team would wish to play through a high school basketball season during a pandemic, Hickory’s girls have not only survived the rigors …
CLAREMONT — In 2018, Patrick Clark inherited a Bunker Hill football program that hadn’t been used to winning for several seasons. From 2014-17…
Hickory High School junior Jacob Prince was recently selected to play defensive line in a national showcase for high school junior football pl…
Tuesday's area basketball playoff scores (1st round)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.